ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waer.org

Former Syracuse commit Joey Carino makes career shift at UAlbany

In Syracuse football’s 38-point win over UAlbany back in September 2021, the Great Danes scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Backup quarterback Joey Carino provided a late spark for UAlbany by both passing and rushing for a score. So why would Carino be playing in tonight’s lacrosse game against SU? That’s because in the offseason, the former Great Danes signal-caller traded in his football helmet for a lacrosse stick. But this isn’t the first time the New York State native’s pulled a switcheroo. At one point, Carino was committed to play lacrosse for The ‘Cuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
jamesvilledewitt.org

JDHS welcomes new Assistant Principal

The leadership team at Jamesville-DeWitt High School has a new addition. Ms. María De Jesús was appointed Assistant Principal by the Board of Education Monday night. A hiring committee of stakeholders selected De Jesús after interviewing multiple candidates last month. “I am incredibly grateful to have this...
WKTV

Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
UTICA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
FREEVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

NCAA wants to rein in boosters abusing recruiting rules. Should Syracuse, Adam Weitsman be worried?

Syracuse, N.Y. — The NCAA is promising to crack down on schools whose boosters are trying to lure high school athletes with big-money payments. The new tough talk could have implications for Syracuse University and Adam Weitsman, the booster who has gone public with his hope to spend $1 million or more to help draw top national recruits to the Orange men’s basketball team.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Analyst ranks contenders for 4-star, puts SU at No. 1

Syracuse basketball four-star priority recruiting target Marcus Adams Jr., one of the leading scorers nationwide during the 2022-23 season, is scheduled to begin post-season play for his Los Angeles high school on Friday night. The 6-foot-8 Adams, one of the hottest prospects across the country regardless of class designation, recently...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Why 2023-24 season has the potential to be special

This Syracuse basketball team started the 2022-23 season young and filled with potential but struggling too. But honestly, this roster is mostly true freshmen so one could see why it might take time to acclimate to their new environment and level of competition. But as the season has progressed, we...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma

Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Boonville rebuilds after devastating 2020 fire, pandemic

Things are finally looking up for the Village of Boonville after a severe fire which was immediately followed by the pandemic. On Jan. 7, 2020, a fire on the 100 block of Main St. destroyed five buildings which housed businesses and apartments. Just two months later, the pandemic would hit...
BOONVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy