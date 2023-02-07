Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
waer.org
Former Syracuse commit Joey Carino makes career shift at UAlbany
In Syracuse football’s 38-point win over UAlbany back in September 2021, the Great Danes scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Backup quarterback Joey Carino provided a late spark for UAlbany by both passing and rushing for a score. So why would Carino be playing in tonight’s lacrosse game against SU? That’s because in the offseason, the former Great Danes signal-caller traded in his football helmet for a lacrosse stick. But this isn’t the first time the New York State native’s pulled a switcheroo. At one point, Carino was committed to play lacrosse for The ‘Cuse.
jamesvilledewitt.org
JDHS welcomes new Assistant Principal
The leadership team at Jamesville-DeWitt High School has a new addition. Ms. María De Jesús was appointed Assistant Principal by the Board of Education Monday night. A hiring committee of stakeholders selected De Jesús after interviewing multiple candidates last month. “I am incredibly grateful to have this...
Small city, big style: 14 CNY clothing shops to fit your fashion sense
Syracuse is a small city with big fashion choices. You just need to know where to look. Tucked into plazas and villages across Central New York, you can find designer clothing boutiques owned by area residents. Local store owners hand-pick the inventory, giving each boutique a special personality and flavor.
WKTV
Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
tompkinsweekly.com
Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville
Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
How 2 CBA grads founded hot Syracuse startup that just landed a $104M investment
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-growing Syracuse company that helps car dealers all over the world turn online shoppers into buyers has secured one of the largest single equity investments ever received by a local startup. Impel, whose digital engagement software is used by 4,000 auto dealerships in 53 countries, last...
NCAA wants to rein in boosters abusing recruiting rules. Should Syracuse, Adam Weitsman be worried?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The NCAA is promising to crack down on schools whose boosters are trying to lure high school athletes with big-money payments. The new tough talk could have implications for Syracuse University and Adam Weitsman, the booster who has gone public with his hope to spend $1 million or more to help draw top national recruits to the Orange men’s basketball team.
Picente: Plan to Reclassify Waterways Jeopardizes Farming, Snowmobiling, Infrastructure
The state legislature is considering a plan to alter how some waterways are classified and local officials say would negatively impact farmers, 'cripple' area snowmobiling trails and create infrastructure and travel headaches. Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed the bill near the end of 2022, but it is once again circulating in committee this session.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst ranks contenders for 4-star, puts SU at No. 1
Syracuse basketball four-star priority recruiting target Marcus Adams Jr., one of the leading scorers nationwide during the 2022-23 season, is scheduled to begin post-season play for his Los Angeles high school on Friday night. The 6-foot-8 Adams, one of the hottest prospects across the country regardless of class designation, recently...
Onondaga County legislator will run for county exec if he gets medical clearance
Onondaga County Legislator Bill Kinne, a veteran Democratic lawmaker, says he will likely launch a campaign next week to unseat County Executive Ryan McMahon in the November election. Kinne, 66, of Syracuse, told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard he is waiting only for medical clearance from his neurologist before starting his...
Fans react to Jim Boeheim comments: ‘If you want an angel, go to church’ (Your Letters)
There are a few things Boeheim can’t do ... Regarding Jim Boeheim’s statement, “I can do whatever I want” (”Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s ‘probably’ returning for 2023-24 season,” Feb. 4, 2023). Except:. 1. Make defensive adjustments. 2. Treat local journalists...
APW Central School District Early Dismissal, Friday 2/10/23
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District concerning early dismissal for the Junior and Senior High School:. Tomorrow, Friday, February 10, 2023 APW JSHS will dismiss at 10:58 a.m. and the Elementary will dismiss at 12:10 p.m. for Parent Teacher Conferences. There will be no a.m. or p.m. UPK.
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce responds to at-least two information inquiries with a FOIL request
BOONVILLE- The Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce has responded to at-least two public information inquiries by asking for a FOIL submission. One of these inquiries was one of our own. On Tuesday, February 7, we submitted a request, as members of the media and the chamber, to examine the chamber’s...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Why 2023-24 season has the potential to be special
This Syracuse basketball team started the 2022-23 season young and filled with potential but struggling too. But honestly, this roster is mostly true freshmen so one could see why it might take time to acclimate to their new environment and level of competition. But as the season has progressed, we...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
Jim Boeheim after week of clarifications, apology and talk with his boss: ‘I’m not always perfect’
Tallahassee, Fla. – In the wake of comments he made to ESPN that certain ACC schools had bought teams through the use of the transfer portal and NIL money, Jim Boeheim had to apologize to coaching colleagues Jeff Capel of Pittsburgh and Steve Forbes of Wake Forest. The interview...
Cortland man allegedly sent harassing messages to child
A Cortland man has been arrested for sending harassing messages to a child.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Boonville rebuilds after devastating 2020 fire, pandemic
Things are finally looking up for the Village of Boonville after a severe fire which was immediately followed by the pandemic. On Jan. 7, 2020, a fire on the 100 block of Main St. destroyed five buildings which housed businesses and apartments. Just two months later, the pandemic would hit...
Central NY grandparents scammed out of $24k; money recovered from Syracuse Airbnb
Throop, N.Y. — Two Cayuga County grandparents sent more than $24,000 to help a caller they believed was their grandson who was down on his luck. The caller, claiming to be their grandson, said he was in a jail cell after a car crash and needed bail money. The couple went to their bank and took out $9,500.
waer.org
Letter from NYS Commission of Correction spells out requirements to close Jamesville
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s office has until Tuesday to provide details to the state on how it plans to close the Jamesville Correctional Facility. The requirements are made clear in a letter from the Commission of Correction. Commission Chair Allen Riley says the commission first learned of the...
