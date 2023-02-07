ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Ruiseart O'hEiremhoin
3d ago

And there lies the problem with crime in America and why it's out of control. Liberal judges giving leniency instead of punishment to criminals.. 🤷‍♂️

Steve Pierce
3d ago

I don't really see the point of the case as cities and non profits across America are harboring millions that have entered illegally

dont care
3d ago

Deportation should be the case, where is ICE deportation ✈️ for all the United States 🇺🇸 has become the laughing stock of the world

americanmilitarynews.com

FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report

The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
The Independent

Woman awarded $1m after gas station worker told her: ‘I don’t serve Black people’

A 63-year-old woman awarded $1 million by an Oregon jury after a gas station attendant refused her service because she was Black feels “vindicated,” her lawyer said on Saturday.Rose Wakefield, of Portland, sued Jacksons Food Stores after stopping at one of the company’s locations in March 2020 in Beaverton, where she continued to wait for service while an attendant pumped gas for white customers who’d arrived after her. (Oregon and New Jersey are the only two states in which it is illegal in most areas for drivers to pump their own gas.)After complaining and being helped by another attendant, she...
BEAVERTON, OR
Complex

Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky Released From Prison After $24 Million PPP Loan Scam, Owes $1M Restitution

Baby Blue of the group Pretty Ricky has been released from prison after serving a year of his 20 month sentence on conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges, TMZ reports. The artist was released from the Federal Correctional Institution Coleman Low in Florida on Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed. The 38-year-old musician pled guilty to the wire fraud charges in August 2020, and was sentenced to 20 months in prison starting in February 2022. He has since been transferred to the Bureau of Prisons’ Miami Residential Reentry Management Office, and will stay in community confinement until at least April 4.
FLORIDA STATE
TaxBuzz

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling Winnings

A Canadian national has been sentenced to 30 months in the U.S. federal prison system for defrauding the United States government. According to an official release from the IRS, Toronto resident, William Henry Woo, submitted duplicate refund requests to the IRS Service Center in Austin, TX. He did so as a Canadian citizen seeking automatically withheld gambling winnings.
AUSTIN, TX
WUSA9

Prince George's Co. MS-13 gang member sentenced to life in prison

A 28-year-old Maryland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for crimes he committed while part of the MS-13 gang. Brayan Contreras-Avalos was sentenced on charges related to his participation in a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or "MS-13," and a concurrent five years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
BBC

Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling

A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

