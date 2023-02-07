Read full article on original website
Ruiseart O'hEiremhoin
3d ago
And there lies the problem with crime in America and why it's out of control. Liberal judges giving leniency instead of punishment to criminals.. 🤷♂️
Steve Pierce
3d ago
I don't really see the point of the case as cities and non profits across America are harboring millions that have entered illegally
dont care
3d ago
Deportation should be the case, where is ICE deportation ✈️ for all the United States 🇺🇸 has become the laughing stock of the world
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report
The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
Convicted drug lord "El Chapo" sends "SOS" message to Mexico's president from U.S. prison
Mexico's president said Wednesday that he would consider a request by convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to return from the United States to complete his sentence on humanitarian grounds. The message from El Chapo was described as an "SOS" by one of his attorneys. The Sinaloa cartel founder...
Trump rape case judge is losing patience with defense requests to delay: 'Things keep happening in this case involving your client'
Trump's new lawyer in the case brought by E. Jean Carroll asked for a six-week delay to the trial, which would push it from April all the way to June.
Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery
A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug. 25, 2022, to a count each of wire fraud and making a false statement to her probation officer.
At least 50 children were found working in the slaughterhouse in the Midwest.
At least 50 children were found working at a Midwest slaughterhouse, according to a recent investigation by federal authorities. The children, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were discovered cleaning the facility and performing other tasks, despite being underage and not legally allowed to work in such a dangerous environment.
Virginia family sentenced for forcing a woman into ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’
A judge sentenced three family members in Virginia court on Tuesday after they forced another family member into what prosecutors described as “the modern-day equivalent of slavery” for more than 10 years.
Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
Woman awarded $1m after gas station worker told her: ‘I don’t serve Black people’
A 63-year-old woman awarded $1 million by an Oregon jury after a gas station attendant refused her service because she was Black feels “vindicated,” her lawyer said on Saturday.Rose Wakefield, of Portland, sued Jacksons Food Stores after stopping at one of the company’s locations in March 2020 in Beaverton, where she continued to wait for service while an attendant pumped gas for white customers who’d arrived after her. (Oregon and New Jersey are the only two states in which it is illegal in most areas for drivers to pump their own gas.)After complaining and being helped by another attendant, she...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Tragic Death Of Otto Warmbier, The American Student Who Was Accused Of Stealing A Poster In North Korea
In 2016, Otto Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster from a North Korean hotel, but he suffered a brain injury that rendered him comatose immediately after his trial — and he died without ever telling his side of the story.
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
Arrest made in the death of a 'beloved' New Jersey kindergarten teacher found buried in a shallow grave, prosecutors say
An arrest has been made in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher found buried in a shallow grave, and a warrant has been issued for a second person in connection with her death, prosecutors said Friday.
Complex
Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky Released From Prison After $24 Million PPP Loan Scam, Owes $1M Restitution
Baby Blue of the group Pretty Ricky has been released from prison after serving a year of his 20 month sentence on conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges, TMZ reports. The artist was released from the Federal Correctional Institution Coleman Low in Florida on Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed. The 38-year-old musician pled guilty to the wire fraud charges in August 2020, and was sentenced to 20 months in prison starting in February 2022. He has since been transferred to the Bureau of Prisons’ Miami Residential Reentry Management Office, and will stay in community confinement until at least April 4.
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling Winnings
A Canadian national has been sentenced to 30 months in the U.S. federal prison system for defrauding the United States government. According to an official release from the IRS, Toronto resident, William Henry Woo, submitted duplicate refund requests to the IRS Service Center in Austin, TX. He did so as a Canadian citizen seeking automatically withheld gambling winnings.
Prince George's Co. MS-13 gang member sentenced to life in prison
A 28-year-old Maryland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for crimes he committed while part of the MS-13 gang. Brayan Contreras-Avalos was sentenced on charges related to his participation in a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or "MS-13," and a concurrent five years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy.
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
