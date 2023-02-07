Read full article on original website
Related
Chip and Joanna Gaines Collaborators in Waco Shut Down Business: ‘We Have Discovered Our Limits’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' friends and collaborators, Kelly and Clint Harp, are closing the doors to their furniture business in Waco, Texas. Here's why.
Why 2 of Chip Gaines’ Business Partners Sued the ‘Fixer Upper’ Star For Over $1 Million
Here's why two of Chip Gaines' former Magnolia Realty business partners filed a lawsuit against the "Fixer Upper" star for over $1 million, and what the outcome of the case was.
Prevention
‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Leaves Fans ‘Speechless’ With Sweet Video of Her Son
Joanna Gaines is a busy mother of five, and in between owning her shop, writing a memoir, starring on TV shows (and running a network), and hosting a podcast, she somehow manages to find some quiet time with her kids. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a sweet moment with fans of her 4-year-old son, Crew.
Popculture
Joanna Gaines Responds to Negative Comments About Her Latest Design
Joanna Gaines' new home renovation project included giving a bedroom new wallpaper that made it look more like a bathroom. Her Instagram followers were quick to point it out, pushing Gaines to respond by shrugging off the negative reviews in an Instagram Story post on Monday. The design falls into line with the "modern farmhouse" aesthetic that made Gaines a household name.
'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Laugh at Their Home Renovation Woes in TikTok Video
When it comes to home renovations, even seasoned professionals can sometimes go off-schedule. That's what went down with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel, who shared their trials and tribulations with TikTok. Deschanel took to TikTok to have some fun with the design project she and boyfriend...
Why a ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Customer Filed a $75,000 Lawsuit Against HGTV Stars Dave and Jenny Marrs
Fixer to Fabulous hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs have a long list of happy clients, but one customer filed a lawsuit against the HGTV stars. Here’s why a customer sued the Marrses after the couple renovated their house. ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ stars Dave and Jenny Marrs built their construction...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown DUMPED by Potential New Sister Wife; Humiliation Caught on Camera!
We have our first update on Sister Wives Season 18, and it’s a whopper. According to The Sun, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are intent to re-entering into a polygamous arrangement… after Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown ALL left the former at various points in the past year or so.
‘Fixer to Fabulous’: Jenny and Dave’s Adoption Journey With Daughter Sylvie
In 2012, 'Fixer to Fabulous' stars Dave and Jenny Marrs started the adoption process with their now-11-year-old daughter, Sylvie, before welcoming her to their Arkansas home in 2014.
Sister Wives star Meri Brown sells out of ‘expensive’ $6K retreat package after star begins new life without ex Kody
SISTER Wives star Meri Brown has sold out of her pricey weekend retreat deals just one week after promoting the getaway on social media. Meri, 52, took to Instagram last Tuesday and shared a video urging her followers to consider a $6,000 stay at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Utah.
What Happened to Randy Sherrell From ‘Home Town’? Why He Left the HGTV Show
Renovating properties on HGTV’s Home Town takes a talented team of people! Erin and Ben Napier have introduced viewers to several of their friends and team members who help their projects come to life. Randy Sherrell is a woodworker whose contributions to the program did not go unnoticed. Keep scrolling for details on what happened to him and why he left the show.
Teen Mom Chelsea Houska breaks down in tears in new video over shocking news for Down Home Fab show
TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska has broken down into tears in a new video after receiving shocking news about her new television series Down Home Fab. The ex-MTV star shared the conversation with the home improvement show's network, HGTV, on her Instagram Thursday. In the video, Chelsea, 31, and her husband...
Today’s Dylan Dreyer missing from the morning show studio after telling fans she’s ‘free’
DYLAN Dreyer was missing from the Today show studio on Wednesday after going on a trip with her husband. The TV meteorologist, 41, told fans she was headed to Florida with Brian Fichera in a post to Instagram on Tuesday. She wrote: "Heading to Orlando for @hiltongrandvacations #hgvlpga without kids!!...
‘Today Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Why She Enforces Strict Screen Time Rules For Her Kids
Jenna Bush Hager has recently shared her views on technology in the home, with her daughter sometimes feeling blue when exposed to screens. On a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mother-of-three and cohost discussed striking a balance between instilling discipline in her household while still fostering an enjoyable environment for her children. She opened up about setting boundaries for her brood to ensure that everyone lives harmoniously together.
Vanna White Goes Viral in ‘Strange’ Hot Pink Dress With Pantaboots on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Vanna White had Twitter abuzz thanks to an outfit she wore on the latest episode of “Wheel of Fortune.” The episode, which aired on Jan. 18, saw White on the arm of famed host Pat Sajak waltzing across the stage in a hot pink floor-length gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline and a revealing sky-high side slit giving way to a pair of high-waisted black leggings. The episode was won by Tricia Scaglione from Plantation, Fla., but focus of the episode ended up being directed in White’s direction. The half-pink, half-black ensemble was worn alongside a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that...
Jessica Simpson Dropped A Family Photo, And Fans Are Rattled By How Good Her Mom Looks
Jessica Simpson's fans are blown away by a family pic with her mom, with many thinking they could easily be sisters.
‘Little People, Big World’: Producers Had Tori Roloff Get Her Makeup Professionally Done: ‘I Just Suck at It’
Tori Roloff said her producer wanted professional artists to do her makeup on 'Little People, Big World.' Here's what she explained.
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton: I'll Reveal All on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4!
Tammy Slaton has undergone a number of changes of late. The long-time reality star is married. And she’s also nearly unrecognizable. As you may have seen in a recent social media upload, Slaton has shed an incredible amount of weight… most likely due to gastric bypass surgery. The...
What Happened to Jonathan Walters From ‘Home Town’? Why He Left Erin and Ben Napier’s Show
Season 4 of Home Town saw some big casting changes. At the time, Erin and Ben Napier announced that team member Jonathan Walters would not be returning to the show. Scroll below for details on why he left the HGTV series and where he is now. What Happened to Jonathan...
'I Tried Dr Pepper's New Strawberries & Cream Soda, Which Tastes Just Like Childhood in a Can'
Dr Pepper's latest flavor is sweet, peppy, pink and here just in time for V-Day
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick
Brittany Mahomes showed off how much her little girl, who turns 2 next month, idolizes her dad, Patrick Mahomes Sterling Skye has her sights set on keeping up with her dad. On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared pictures of her 23-month-old carefully watching and imitating dad Patrick Mahomes in the gym. The toddler, dressed in a rose pink sweatsuit, grabbed onto tiny hot pink weights and held one in each hand as she followed his lead. "If it's one thing she loves to do, it's watch her daddy," the new mom...
Comments / 1