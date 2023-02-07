ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joanna Gaines Responds to Negative Comments About Her Latest Design

Joanna Gaines' new home renovation project included giving a bedroom new wallpaper that made it look more like a bathroom. Her Instagram followers were quick to point it out, pushing Gaines to respond by shrugging off the negative reviews in an Instagram Story post on Monday. The design falls into line with the "modern farmhouse" aesthetic that made Gaines a household name.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown DUMPED by Potential New Sister Wife; Humiliation Caught on Camera!

We have our first update on Sister Wives Season 18, and it’s a whopper. According to The Sun, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are intent to re-entering into a polygamous arrangement… after Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown ALL left the former at various points in the past year or so.
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Randy Sherrell From ‘Home Town’? Why He Left the HGTV Show

Renovating properties on HGTV’s Home Town takes a talented team of people! Erin and Ben Napier have introduced viewers to several of their friends and team members who help their projects come to life. Randy Sherrell is a woodworker whose contributions to the program did not go unnoticed. Keep scrolling for details on what happened to him and why he left the show.
Outsider.com

‘Today Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Why She Enforces Strict Screen Time Rules For Her Kids

Jenna Bush Hager has recently shared her views on technology in the home, with her daughter sometimes feeling blue when exposed to screens. On a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mother-of-three and cohost discussed striking a balance between instilling discipline in her household while still fostering an enjoyable environment for her children. She opened up about setting boundaries for her brood to ensure that everyone lives harmoniously together.
Footwear News

Vanna White Goes Viral in ‘Strange’ Hot Pink Dress With Pantaboots on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Vanna White had Twitter abuzz thanks to an outfit she wore on the latest episode of “Wheel of Fortune.” The episode, which aired on Jan. 18, saw White on the arm of famed host Pat Sajak waltzing across the stage in a hot pink floor-length gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline and a revealing sky-high side slit giving way to a pair of high-waisted black leggings. The episode was won by Tricia Scaglione from Plantation, Fla., but focus of the episode ended up being directed in White’s direction. The half-pink, half-black ensemble was worn alongside a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that...
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton: I'll Reveal All on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4!

Tammy Slaton has undergone a number of changes of late. The long-time reality star is married. And she’s also nearly unrecognizable. As you may have seen in a recent social media upload, Slaton has shed an incredible amount of weight… most likely due to gastric bypass surgery. The...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights with Dad Patrick

Brittany Mahomes showed off how much her little girl, who turns 2 next month, idolizes her dad, Patrick Mahomes Sterling Skye has her sights set on keeping up with her dad. On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared pictures of her 23-month-old carefully watching and imitating dad Patrick Mahomes in the gym. The toddler, dressed in a rose pink sweatsuit, grabbed onto tiny hot pink weights and held one in each hand as she followed his lead. "If it's one thing she loves to do, it's watch her daddy," the new mom...

