The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement

Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Travis Kelce's Comment

Travis Kelce is getting crushed on Twitter for his postgame rant following the Chiefs' win over the Eagles in the Super Bowl.  Kelce claims that no one picked the Chiefs to win this year's Super Bowl. Obviously, that's not true.  Although the Eagles were favored by oddsmakers coming into ...
KANSAS CITY, MO

