nexttv.com
‘The Peripheral’ Renewed at Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has ordered season two of sci-fi drama The Peripheral. Chloe Grace Moretz stars in a show based on the eponymous novel by William Gibson. Season one debuted October 21. The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken...
nexttv.com
‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Puts a Reality Showrunner on Center Stage
Somebody I Used to Know, a comedy film about a TV producer who heads to her hometown after a setback in the workplace, premieres on Amazon Prime Video February 10. Alison Brie plays Ally, who is the showrunner on a reality program. Upon returning home after her show’s cancellation, she meets up with her first love Sean, played by Jay Ellis, and questions the person she has become.
nexttv.com
Peacock Preens Amid Emerging Comcast Cross-Platform Strategy (Bloom)
It’s sure been easy to pick on Peacock in the nearly three years since its underwhelming debut in mid-lockdown. I know, because I’ve done it. As flightless birds, or streaming services, go, Peacock’s passage through the Streaming Wars has definitely been a failure to launch. But finally,...
nexttv.com
Danny Freeman Joins CNN as Correspondent
Danny Freeman joins CNN as a correspondent in Philadelphia. He previously worked at WCAU Philadelphia, known as NBC10, where he was an investigative reporter focused on campaign finance, environmental issues and police accountability. Before that, Freeman worked at KNSD San Diego as a political reporter, where he hosted the public...
nexttv.com
Vizio Lets Viewers Share Family Memories On TV Screen with Viziogram
If you want to see your family and friends on TV, Vizio has just the thing. The smart TV maker unveiled Viziogram, a feature that lets people share photos and video with other Vizio TV set owners. The feature is available through Vizio’s redesigned mobile app. The pictures are rendered...
nexttv.com
‘Poker Face’ Super Bowl Ad Will See Natasha Lyonne Riff on Other SB Spots
Peacock will run an ad for new drama Poker Face during the Super Bowl. The ad will feature star Natasha Lyonne, sitting in a bar and riffing on actual ads that previously ran that evening in the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl happens on Fox February 12. Kickoff is set...
nexttv.com
Tamron Hall’s ‘Someone They Knew’ Returns to Court TV February 19
Court TV said that its true-crime series Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall is set to start its second season on February 19. Season two will have 24 new episodes airing on Sunday nights. “Season one of Someone They Knew quickly became a staple among Court TV’s unparalleled coverage of...
nexttv.com
Buy? Sell? Analyst Suggests Disney, Comcast Go 50-50 On Hulu
With all that’s going on at The Walt Disney Co., the question of what happens to Hulu remains. Disney could buy out Comcast’s 35% stake. Or it could try to sell the streaming service to Comcast. But according to analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson, there’s a third option.
nexttv.com
Former HBO Max Execs Jennifer O’Connell, Rebecca Quinn Form Production Company
Jennifer O’Connell, former HBO Max executive VP, nonfiction and live-action family originals, and Rebecca Quinn, former HBO Max senior VP, nonfiction original programming, have formed Velvet Hammer Media, which will create, produce and distribute nonfiction content. Velvet Hammer Media will be dedicated to inclusion and, under its Inside Access...
nexttv.com
Rebecca Campbell Leaves Disney as Reorganization Takes Shape
Rebecca Campbell, chairman of international content and operations, at The Walt Disney Co., has decided to leave the company after 26 years. The move comes as CEO Bob iger starts to implement the reorganization of the company he announced in Wednesday’s earnings call. The reorganization is paired with $5.5 billion in cost cuts, including the elimination of 7,000 jobs.
