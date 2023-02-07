FULLERTON, Calif. - The Cal State Fullerton Titans women's softball team split their first two home games of the 2023 season on Saturday at Day 3 of the Easton Classic. They lost a close one to Cal 4-3 in their first game of the day before winning in walk off fashion over the University of San Diego, 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

