Golf Digest
'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show
SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Rory McIlroy leaves commentators nearly speechless with INSANE par save!
Rory McIlroy added another spectacular shot to his already impressive highlight reel. The scene? TPC Scottsdale during the opening round of the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. McIlroy, 33, began the elevated event on the back nine and was struggling to get any momentum going early doors. Two birdies...
GolfWRX
Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans
Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
GolfWRX
Scottsdale police release video warning golf fans not to do this at Phoenix Open
It’s that time of year again, but if you plan on attending the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale this week, do make sure to steer clear of the water hazards. Yesterday, the Scottsdale Police Department sent out a tweet reminding spectators that the hazards on the course are not for swimming.
Rory McIlroy hits 'impossible' shot despite first round struggles at Phoenix Open
Another day, another exhibit of mind-boggling golf wizardry from Rory McIlroy.
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
Fan detained after rushing onto green of WM Phoenix Open 16th hole
A fan dressed in, well, not very much, ran onto the green at the WM Phoenix Open’s 16th hole on Friday. It’s the second round of the tournament that runs through Sunday at TPC Scottsdale. The attendee, who appeared to have “Mac Savage” written on his chest, charged...
golfmagic.com
Billy Horschel fires back at golf fan with bizarre comment at Phoenix Open
Billy Horschel reportedly hit back at a golf fan's comment about the colour of his shirt during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. According to CBS reporter Kyle Porter on Twitter, Horschel was apparently asked by a golf fan in the gallery about the colour of his shirt, to which the PGA Tour star replied: "I don't know, why don't you ask your mom?"
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods confirms shock PGA Tour return: "I'm FINALLY ready!"
Tiger Woods will play in his first official PGA Tour event since his horrific 2021 car crash. Woods has confirmed he will be teeing it up at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. It will mark his first tournament start since he was reduced to tears as he likely...
Golf Digest
Scottie Scheffler's perfect tee shot at 16 getting gusted off the green is the most painful video you'll watch all year
SCOTTSDALE — The wind howled at times on Thursday and Friday at TPC Scottsdale, dialing up the difficulty level to an 11 on an already tricky golf course. Nowhere has that been more evident than inside the Coliseum at the 16th hole, where balls got gusted so hard to the right on Thursday that fans in the first row of the grandstands were attempting to catch them.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance: How many people are at TPC Scottsdale?
The Waste Management Phoenix Open has the highest attendance on the PGA Tour. It's not even close. The crowds at TPC Scottsdale are monstrous -- and they're potentially going to be even bigger since this year, it's a designated event. The galleries get to TPC Scottsdale early -- typically, at...
Golf.com
Why Rickie Fowler pumps up the crowd at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th
Without the enormous grandstand stadium buildout, TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole wouldn’t be so difficult. But that isn’t the case during the WM Phoenix Open, as 17,000 fans pack the bleachers on the hole, creating one of golf’s most unique atmospheres. With the bleachers comes noise. And...
Golf.com
No. 1 is on the line at the craziest event on Tour. Who will take it?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — At this point, Jon Rahm is post-rankings. He really doesn’t care much anymore. Whenever he takes a jab at the Official World Golf Ranking — which he did again Friday afternoon — he says it’s mostly in jest. “The best line was...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: If you whiff on the tee, can you keep the ball teed up for your next swing?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Here was a new one on me. Tee-shot downswing, my foot slips and I whiff. This stroke counts, I know — but can I take my next swing with the ball still on the tee? What if, theoretically, I’d knocked the ball off the tee with my body when I fell over? —David Vecht, Los Altos, CA.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson will be in gambler Billy Walters’ book. Walters reveals why.
A well-known gambler who went to prison for insider trading says he is detailing his six-year relationship with Phil Mickelson in an upcoming book in order “to clear up what really took place there, what didn’t take place.”. In an interview that was broadcast on Thursday night on...
GolfWRX
LPGA star ends relationship with Saudi Oil Company Aramco following ‘hatred and mean comments’
The LPGA and LET’s relationship with Saudi Oil Company Aramco has come under more and more scrutiny over the past 12 months, and that looks set to continue in the wake of the most recent news. Nine-time LPGA Tour winner Anna Nordqvist has just ended her relationship with Aramco.
Golf Digest
Billy Walters discusses 'six-year gambling relationship' with Phil Mickelson in interview about his upcoming book
Billy Walters is a legendary sports gambler known for decades of great bets. In a Thursday interview with Brent Musburger, however, he acted more like a poker player when the topic of Phil Mickelson came up. People hoping Walters would drop some sort of bombshell about his "six-year gambling relationship"...
Golf.com
‘Running of the bros’: Inside the chaotic race to the Phoenix Open’s 16th hole
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Thousands of humans fidgeted in their stall like frozen cattle, pressed up against iron fences. Pink flickers of the sun were peeking out over nearby McDowell Mountain. It wasn’t just the start of a new day, it was the start of Phoenix Open Saturday, the craziest day on the golfing calendar.
Golf.com
Why this subtle iron tweak is becoming popular on Tour
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — PGA Tour players are always looking for an edge when it comes to their iron play and ball striking. This usually equates to adjusting the lie angle, lofts or shafts, but more players than ever are getting custom ground irons to maximize performance. Adjusting sole grinds...
