Golf Digest

'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show

SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
GolfWRX

Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans

Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
golfmagic.com

Billy Horschel fires back at golf fan with bizarre comment at Phoenix Open

Billy Horschel reportedly hit back at a golf fan's comment about the colour of his shirt during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. According to CBS reporter Kyle Porter on Twitter, Horschel was apparently asked by a golf fan in the gallery about the colour of his shirt, to which the PGA Tour star replied: "I don't know, why don't you ask your mom?"
Golf Digest

Scottie Scheffler's perfect tee shot at 16 getting gusted off the green is the most painful video you'll watch all year

SCOTTSDALE — The wind howled at times on Thursday and Friday at TPC Scottsdale, dialing up the difficulty level to an 11 on an already tricky golf course. Nowhere has that been more evident than inside the Coliseum at the 16th hole, where balls got gusted so hard to the right on Thursday that fans in the first row of the grandstands were attempting to catch them.
Golf.com

Why Rickie Fowler pumps up the crowd at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th

Without the enormous grandstand stadium buildout, TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole wouldn’t be so difficult. But that isn’t the case during the WM Phoenix Open, as 17,000 fans pack the bleachers on the hole, creating one of golf’s most unique atmospheres. With the bleachers comes noise. And...
Golf.com

No. 1 is on the line at the craziest event on Tour. Who will take it?

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — At this point, Jon Rahm is post-rankings. He really doesn’t care much anymore. Whenever he takes a jab at the Official World Golf Ranking — which he did again Friday afternoon — he says it’s mostly in jest. “The best line was...
Golf.com

Rules Guy: If you whiff on the tee, can you keep the ball teed up for your next swing?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Here was a new one on me. Tee-shot downswing, my foot slips and I whiff. This stroke counts, I know — but can I take my next swing with the ball still on the tee? What if, theoretically, I’d knocked the ball off the tee with my body when I fell over? —David Vecht, Los Altos, CA.
Golf.com

Why this subtle iron tweak is becoming popular on Tour

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — PGA Tour players are always looking for an edge when it comes to their iron play and ball striking. This usually equates to adjusting the lie angle, lofts or shafts, but more players than ever are getting custom ground irons to maximize performance. Adjusting sole grinds...

