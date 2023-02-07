Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Exploring Philadelphia | Take a Day TripEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Islanders’ Pride Night won’t feature rainbow jerseys or tape
The Islanders will be the latest team to avoid wearing rainbow warmups for Pride Night on Thursday against the Canucks. Unlike the Rangers, who pulled their plans to do so without explanation, the Islanders have never worn rainbow jerseys due to an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmups. The only ones they wear are mandated by the league: Hockey Fights Cancer, Military and St. Patrick’s Day. The Islanders also won’t be using rainbow tape in warmups, another common theme in Pride nights throughout the league. The issue has come to the forefront this season after Philadelphia defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to take part...
Eastern Conference powerhouse a 'leading contender' for Luke Schenn
No matter the scale, the Boston Bruins intend to add to a formidable group of defensemen. The Fourth Period reported that Boston has “explored the price tag” on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. Additionally, the Nation Network’s Nick Alberga called them a “leading contender” to acquire Schenn if the Canucks decide to trade him, along with the Calgary Flames.
hawksinsider.com
The Chicago Blackhawks Refused to Wear Pride Jerseys and Wore New Uniforms Representing ''Hockey is For Everyone''
Over the past month there's been plenty of debate and a little bit of controversy over the NHL "Hockey Is For Everyone" campaign when it comes to their "Pride Night's." It all started when Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in the team's warm-ups due to refusing to wear the Flyers' Pride Night Jerseys. Then the New York Rangers and New York Islanders both decided as a team not to participate in the Pride night Jerseys.
Hurricanes GM Don Waddell busy on multiple fronts ahead of outdoor game, trade deadline
The Canes’ president and general manager must balance time between NHL Stadium Series preparations and tending to team’s needs.
markerzone.com
DALLAS STARS FAN CHALLENGES SOMEONE DURING GAME AND GETS EXACTLY WHAT HE ASKED FOR (VIDEO)
This video could be called the exact definition of 'f--k around and find out'. Reporter @JeremyChuggs on Twitter noted that he attended his first Dallas Stars game of the season Wednesday night, and witnessed a Stars fan challenge a much larger one in the stands. It didn't end well for him.
atozsports.com
Haason Reddick has a powerful message about Eagles’ fans
The fans are going to be a huge factor for both teams considering that the Super Bowl is being held in a neutral location. As we know from the Week 4 game in Arizona against the Cardinals, the Philly faithful traveled well. Philadelphia Eagles fans are some of the best...
markerzone.com
REPORT: OUTDOOR HOCKEY COULD BE COMING TO FLORIDA NEXT SEASON
Just over one week from now, the NHL will hold the 2023 Stadium Series in Raleigh (North Carolina) as the Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals. Planning for these types of events take a while and it appears that the NHL already has the location for the next edition of the Stadium Series.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
markerzone.com
INSIDER LINKS TRIO OF DEFENCEMEN TO THE BOSTON BRUINS
The Boston Bruins have been arguably the best team in the National Hockey League all season long. Despite losing three of their last four, they currently sit atop the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with a record of 39-7-4 through 51 games. All around the Bruins have been fantastic this...
markerzone.com
COYOTES REPORTEDLY SEEKING BIG RETURN IF THEY DECIDE TO MOVE KAREL VEJMELKA
The Arizona Coyotes will be an interesting team to watch as we approach the NHL's trade deadline. With names like Jakob Chychrun and Nick Bjugstad drawing the most buzz, one player to keep an eye on is goaltender Karel Vejmelka. According to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, if the Coyotes...
Yardbarker
Throwback: Edmonton Oilers face Philadelphia Flyers in their first NHL playoff series in 1980
The Edmonton Oilers’ inaugural season in the NHL featured a tale of two teams. Early on, the Oilers looked like you’d expect an expansion team to look, as they won just one of their first ten games to start the 1979-80 season. But down the stretch, the young Oilers turned things around. They acquired goaltender Ron Low ahead of the trade deadline in March and won eight of their final eleven games to sneak into the last playoff spot in the Campbell Conference.
Islanders become latest team to reject pride jerseys
After several recent incidents involving players or teams rejecting the idea of wearing pride jerseys in support of the LGBTQ+ community, the New York Islanders are the latest team caught up in the controversy. The Islanders have a scheduled pride night on Thursday. Still, according to Ethan Sears of the...
markerzone.com
FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK PLACED ON WAIVERS BY PHILADELPHIA
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Bellows, 24, is now on waivers for the third time this season. In October, he was claimed by the...
markerzone.com
RANGERS PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
Today's trade between the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues has required the former to make an additional move to open up a spot on their 23-man roster. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the New York Rangers have placed defenceman Libor Hajek on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
NHL Team Reportedly Won't Be Wearing Rainbow Warmups
When the New York Islanders take the ice for warmups against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they will not be wearing rainbow warmup jerseys. According to the New York Post, the team has cited an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmup jerseys before games. The team will also ...
markerzone.com
FLAMES ANNOUNCE DEFENCEMAN RASMUS ANDERSSON WAS HIT BY VEHICLE ON WEDNESDAY EVENING
The Calgary Flames announced on Thursday that defenceman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter on Wednesday evening while on his way to dinner in Detroit. They went on to add that Andersson was taken to hospital and underwent several tests before being released later in...
atozsports.com
Eagles catch a break with latest news
The Philadelphia Eagles catch a break on the latest injury report before they kick off the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Wednesday report saw them have a few key names on it, but definitely nothing to be worried about. If anything, it was good to see some guys on the list show up as full participants in practice, and it was good to see some guys show up as limited when we wouldn’t know if they would be available at all this week.
markerzone.com
OILERS HEAD COACH MAKES HILARIOUS SLIP-UP IN POST-GAME PRESSER
No one's perfect. We all make mistakes, especially when speaking. Trying to articulate is an easier said than done sort of thing, even more so when one has a lot on their mind. NHL coaches have a ton on their plates, so when they appear before media they are prone...
markerzone.com
14-YEAR VETERAN AT CENTER OF TRADE TALKS BETWEEN TORONTO AND VANCOUVER
According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks have had discussions over a possible trade involving defenceman Tyler Myers. "The Canucks have been engaged in trade talks with the Toronto Maple Leafs, whom have been suggesting to everyone that their focus is on upgrading up front, about a Myers deal. There appears to be steady traction there, from what I've been told." Pagnotta said.
markerzone.com
TARASENKO MAKES AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT IN RANGERS DEBUT (VIDEO)
Talk about a great irst impression. Early in the first period of New York's game against the Seattle Kraken, recently acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first goal as a Ranger. Tarasenko's teammate and long-time friend, Artemi Panarin, came down the wing in Seattle's zone and passed it out in...
