The Philadelphia Eagles catch a break on the latest injury report before they kick off the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Wednesday report saw them have a few key names on it, but definitely nothing to be worried about. If anything, it was good to see some guys on the list show up as full participants in practice, and it was good to see some guys show up as limited when we wouldn’t know if they would be available at all this week.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO