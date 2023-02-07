Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Casualty offers first look at ex-EastEnders star's debut in brand new trailer
Casualty has given us a first look at ex-EastEnders star Nigel Harman’s debut in a brand new trailer. Harman, known for playing Dennis Rickman on the Albert Square soap, will be joining Casualty as Max Christie, the new acting clinical lead. In the trailer, which was posted to the...
digitalspy.com
Fast X trailer reveals surprise Fast Five connection – but who was Reyes, again?
Over its nine movies to date (excluding spin-off Hobbs & Shaw), the Fast & Furious series has been building an interconnected universe that can sometimes rival the MCU. Characters have returned from the dead (hi, Han!), long-lost relatives have been discovered (hi, Jakob!) and former villains have come back to haunt Dom and his familia (hi, Cipher!), so it's no surprise that Fast X continues this tradition of retcons.
digitalspy.com
First look at Stranger Things star's new movie Marmalade
Stranger Things actor Joe Keery's newest project Marmalade has released its first image. Marmalade is a crime romance that sees Keery's character Baron fall in love with a girl named Marmalade, played by Valley Girl's Camila Morrone, and plan a Bonnie and Clyde-style bank heist in order to take care of his sick mother and give themselves a decent life.
Kate Middleton strengthens royal circle, King Charles likely ‘mortified’ after fashion misstep
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
EW.com
Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming
Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Dani Dyer shares hints at names she's picked for twin girls
Love Island winner Dani Dyer has hinted at the names she has picked for her twin girls. The reality star revealed last month that she was expecting twins with her partner Jarrod Bowen, confirming earlier this month that they will be girls. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani was asked...
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
msn.com
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.
digitalspy.com
9 stars you forgot were in the Fast & Furious series
Fast X marks the beginning of the end for The Fast Saga and, after Han returned from the dead in Fast & Furious 9, all bets are off in terms of potential comebacks for the sure-to-be epic two-part finale. We've already covered some of the most likely returns for Fast...
digitalspy.com
You boss reveals what stopped Wednesday's Jenna Ortega from returning in season 4
Netflix's You is back for its fourth season and, this time around, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is the one being stalked. When this detail was revealed in the trailer, we had our own theory suggesting that it could be Jenna Ortega's character Ellie Alves, back for revenge for the death of her sister Delilah in season two.
digitalspy.com
Lea Michele addresses backlash from Glee cast members
Glee star Lea Michele has reflected on the various allegations made against her by former co-stars including Samantha Ware and Heather Morris. In 2020, Ware claimed that Michele made her time on the show "a living hell" and accused her of "traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood", while Morris said that Michele had been "unpleasant to work with".
digitalspy.com
First look at Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise in new trailer
A first proper look at Death in Paradise spin-off series Beyond Paradise has been unveiled in a new teaser trailer. The new BBC One series brings back Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman as he relocates to the Devonshire town of Shipton Abbott with his fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton).
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Nike movie Air
The first trailer for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's new movie Air has been released. The anticipated film documents how Nike revolutionised trainers in the 1980s with Michael Jordan's endorsement and the creation of the Air Jordans. The trailer focuses on Damon's Sonny Vaccaro as he desperately tries to turn...
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race responds to fan backlash with major season 15 reversal
RuPaul's Drag Race has responded to a growing fan backlash over season 15. Production company World of Wonder announced before the season even began that it would be scaling back the length of weekly episodes from 90 minutes to 60 minutes. This huge change in format was made to accommodate...
digitalspy.com
Fast X reveals first look at Brie Larson's mysterious new character
Fast & Furious' franchise will hit cinemas soon, with a date set for May 19 this year. And, with a trailer for Fast X due to be released tomorrow (February 10), it looks like the wheels are well and truly in motion, if you'll pardon the pun. We might even...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks exit shock - 12 huge spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Juliet plans to reveal her feelings for Peri, while John Paul fights to stop his son from leaving and Dave makes a big gesture. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:. 1. Juliet plans a gesture for Peri. Donna-Marie's attempts...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Peri makes sad decision over Juliet ahead of Valentine's Day scenes
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired another sad twist in Peri Lomax and Juliet Nightingale's will-they/won't-they relationship. Ahead of upcoming Valentine's Day scenes filmed in Brighton, the pair have both been trying to work out their feelings following Juliet's affair and cancer diagnosis. However, in tonight's first look episode (February 10) an awkward confrontation with James and Ste resulted in Peri making a heart breaking confession.
digitalspy.com
Fear the Walking Dead stars post tributes ahead of the final season
Fear the Walking Dead stars Christine Evangelista and Austin Amelio have paid tribute to the show ahead of the final season. The zombie drama will be calling it a day this year after eight seasons, with spinoffs for Rick and Michonne, Daryl Dixon, and Maggie and Negan soon arriving to fill in that gap and expand The Walking Dead's universe.
digitalspy.com
Wunmi Mosaku hopes Alice, Darling inspires those who need support
Wunmi Mosaku will be back in the MCU later this year for Loki season two, but you'll want to catch her powerful new movie Alice, Darling. The psychological thriller stars Anna Kendrick as Alice, who, while on vacation with her two close friends Sophie (Mosaku) and Tess (Kaniehtiio Horn), rediscovers herself and starts to understand how abusive her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick) has been towards her.
Comments / 0