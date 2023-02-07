Read full article on original website
Related
newslj.com
Hospital making CEO change
The Weston County Health Services board of trustees has appointed Piper Allard as interim CEO after officially accepting the retirement of Maureen Cadwell on Feb. 6. Cadwell had served as CEO for 10 years, and her retirement was announced during a special meeting held by the board on Feb. 6. The board notified the public of the special meeting a day earlier, and indicated it was for the purpose of discussing personnel and the Monument Health contract with the facility’s attorney.
newslj.com
Elementary school students promote kindness with coffee sleeves
GILLETTE (WNE) — Gillette residents picking up their regular coffee or tea at The Local or City Brew early next week are in for an extra treat. Starting Sunday, the two businesses will dole out coffee sleeves complete with kind notes from students at Lakeview Elementary School. The students created their own “kindness note” for two coffee sleeves, so about 800 drinks will be adorned with colors, notes and even some American flags.
newslj.com
Riesland repeals sign-in rule
John Riesland, chairman of the Weston County School District No. 1 board of trustees, apologized on Jan. 25 for kicking people off the Zoom option for the board’s meeting and requiring those in attendance to sign-in during the board’s Jan. 11 meeting. As previously reported in the Jan....
newslj.com
Traditional school week continues
After engaging in some discussion over the potential strengths and weaknesses of a four-day school week, the Weston County School District No. 1 board of trustees approved a traditional school week calendar for the 2023-24 school year on first reading during its Jan. 25 meeting. As previously reported on Jan....
Comments / 0