The Weston County Health Services board of trustees has appointed Piper Allard as interim CEO after officially accepting the retirement of Maureen Cadwell on Feb. 6. Cadwell had served as CEO for 10 years, and her retirement was announced during a special meeting held by the board on Feb. 6. The board notified the public of the special meeting a day earlier, and indicated it was for the purpose of discussing personnel and the Monument Health contract with the facility’s attorney.

2 DAYS AGO