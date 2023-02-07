Read full article on original website
Peter Bart: Gustavo Dudamel’s Defection Indicative Of A Reignited East Coast-West Coast Rivalry
The classic New York vs. Los Angeles tension is playing out on several fronts at the moment, much to the discomfort of those of us who align with both sides. The defection of Gustavo Dudamel from L.A. to conduct the New York Philharmonic reflects more than a switch in energy and show business muscle; the Venezuela-born conductor, many feel, also embodies inclusion at an inspirational level. Related Story Gustavo Dudamel Leaving L.A. Philharmonic To Be Artistic Director Of New York Philharmonic Related Story Brooklyn Nets Trade Superstar Kevin Durant To Phoenix Suns In Major Shake-Up Related Story Crowning Achievement: LeBron James Becomes The NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader,...
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into...
Artist and ‘Spring Breakers’ Director Harmony Korine Joins Hauser & Wirth
Filmmaker and artist Harmony Korine has joined Hauser & Wirth, one of the biggest galleries in the world. The move will see Korine leave Gagosian, a behemoth gallery that frequently acts as a competitor to Hauser & Wirth. Among the general public, Korine is best-known for directing zeitgeist-defining films like 2012’s Spring Breakers, the not-exactly-wholesome tale of four college students who find themselves in more trouble than they asked for when school isn’t in session. Two former Disney Channel stars, Gucci Mane and James Franco, highlight its cast. Korine is also famous for writing Kids, the 1995 film by Larry Clark about...
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: Burt Bacharach, the essence of pop music success, dies at 94
At the Brill Building, the legendary songwriters’ mecca on Broadway in New York City, composer Burt Bacharach first teamed with lyricist Hal David in 1956. Over the next decade, the two helped define the broad reaches of popular music with a run of hit songs that poured from the radio, added depth and emotion to films and evoked memories with listeners.
operawire.com
Finnish Radio Symphony Extends Chief Conductor Contract
(Credit: Anton Sucksdorff) The Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra has extended the contract to Chief Conductor Nicholas Collon until the summer of 2028. According to a press release, the aim of the new contract will begin in autumn 2024. Additionally, the FRSO musicians were unanimous in their decision to invite Collon to become the orchestra’s Chief Conductor and equally so about renewing his contract.
operawire.com
Opera Cecilia Announces Two Digital Programs
Newly formed Opera Cecilia has announced two upcoming digital projects. Per founder Taylor Gonzaga, the company will present an abridged film version of “Rusalka” as well as Gonzaga’s own solo work “Love Letters to the Arias I Fear,” featuring five iconic soprano arias. “Love Letters...
Burt Bacharach, master of pop songwriting, dies aged 94
Burt Bacharach, the songwriter and performer who turned easy listening into high art, has died at 94. A representative for Bacharach confirmed to the Washington Post that the singer died at home in Los Angeles of natural causes. In all, he scored 73 Top 40 hits in the US and...
The Children of Jazz Greats—The Next Generation: Ravi Coltrane, Jasper Armstrong Marsalis, and More
For decades in the 20th century, Jazz was the dominant form of music entertainment. Born from the blues and ragtime, the improvisational musical style took hold in a major way from the 1920s and continued on through the decades with artists like John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and more. Since its...
Review: Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau and Beatles come together
“Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles,” Brad Mehldau (Nonesuch Records) Brad Mehldau and the Beatles make a captivating jazz combo. It helps that Mehldau’s piano stylings have a range worthy of the Fab Four. He bridges the divides between Debussy and Professor Longhair, between rock and Rachmaninoff, his rhythms tipsy at times as he evokes saloon music and comic opera.
Composer Burt Bacharach dies in Los Angeles at age 94
Burt Bacharach, the prolific Oscar-winning composer whose long string of hits including “I Say A Little Prayer,’ “Walk On By” and “What The World Needs Now Is Love” made him one of the most enduring songwriters in pop history, has died at age 94, his publicist announced Thursday.
Cab Calloway and music greats of the past were change agents for the future
Cab Calloway is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in jazz music during the 1930s and 1940s. His unique style of singing, showmanship, and pioneering musical innovations helped to shape the sound of modern jazz. Calloway began his career in 1927 playing drums for a band led...
Composer Burt Bacharach, Smooth Virtuoso of 1960s Pop, Dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the velvety smooth composer and orchestrator whose partnership with lyricist Hal David brought swanky sophistication to pop music in the 1960s, has died. He was 94. Bacharach died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, publicist Tina Brausam announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert Dalva, Oscar-Nominated Film Editor on 'The Black Stallion,' Dies at 80Arnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Charles Kimbrough, Anchor Jim Dial on 'Murphy Brown,' Dies at 86 Bacharach composed the music for some 50 top 10 hits, including six that reached No. 1. Among his most...
NPR
Fresh Air Weekend: 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'; Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles...
Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
