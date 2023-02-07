Read full article on original website
M3 Partners Increases Position in California First National Bancorp (CFNB)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.78MM shares of California First National Bancorp (CFNB). This represents 8.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 26, 2022 they reported 0.77MM shares and 7.48% of the company, an increase in...
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Passes Through 2% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $139.96 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Senvest Management Increases Position in Radware (RDWR)
Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.04MM shares of Radware Ltd. (RDWR). This represents 9.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.18MM shares and 6.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.17% and an increase in total ownership of 2.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $430.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.6% decrease week over week (from 231,870,000 to 225,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) is up about 0.6%, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) is down about 1.4%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) is higher by about 1.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar General (DG)
On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Dollar General from Buy to Accumulate. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $269.08. The forecasts range from a low of $192.91 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $229.00.
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Mueller Water Products (MWA) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shares Cross Below Book Value
In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $210.00, changing hands as low as $209.95 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
GATX Breaks Above 2% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $109.39 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Woodline Partners Updates Holdings in First Light Acquisition Group Inc - (FLAG)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.40MM shares of First Light Acquisition Group Inc - Class A (FLAG). This represents 9.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 8.60% of the...
BlackRock Increases Position in EQT (EQT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.93MM shares of EQT Corporation (EQT). This represents 13.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 46.84MM shares and 12.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Prince Matthew Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Prince Matthew has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.33MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 10.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 34.24MM shares and...
Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2023: GNUS, CIDM, HMC
Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) up 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 1.5%. The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 66.4 from 64.9 in January, above expectations for an increase to 65...
Rent-A-Center (RCII) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.36), with the stock changing hands as low as $26.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Weiss Asset Management Increases Position in Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)
Fintel reports that Weiss Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.46MM shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH). This represents 11.09% of the company. In the last filing dated February 10, 2023 they reported owning 11.09% of the company, indicating no change in their...
Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Declares $1.00 Dividend
Monolithic Power Systems said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share. At the current...
How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
2 Solid Index Funds for Dividend Investors to Buy Now and Hold Forever
In 2022, the S&P 500 had one of its worst years in history, falling 19.4% as recession fears rippled through Wall Street. That sharp decline in the broader market makes a strong case for dividend-paying index funds, especially for investors looking to minimize volatility in their portfolios. Why? Generating enough...
Best Stock To Buy: Ford Stock vs. GM Stock
Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) have decades of experience manufacturing and selling cars. That experience may serve as an advantage in the competition for electric vehicle (EV) dominance. This video will answer which stock is the better buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb....
