FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
fox5ny.com
Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say they have arrested a 27-year-old man for various offenses as a result of a disruption incident at the WM Phoenix Open that was captured on video. According to a statement issued by police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from...
AZFamily
Ex-Mesa police officer indicted for endangerment
Ex-Mesa police officer indicted for endangerment

J.J. Watt surprised the Pat Tillman Scholars with the news that they will be on the field for the coin toss as the four honorary captains of the Super Bowl.
16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
AZFamily
Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
AZFamily
‘A horrible tragedy’: Phoenix couple hospitalized after driver runs them over
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley couple was hit by a driver Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Kirt Haeward and Lisa Lenahan were walking around their neighborhood when a man intentionally ran them over. Their attorney Chris Goodnow says the two have been together for several years....
AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion

How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend.
AZFamily
Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash
The Goodyear Blimp has officially arrived in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The most iconic airship in the country has officially arrived at the Super Bowl. The Goodyear Blimp tweeted a picture as it cruised over State Farm Stadium in Glendale just a few hours ago. The famous blimp is one of three different blimps in the Goodyear fleet.
AZFamily
Four missing Mesa kids found safe, father arrested
KTAR.com
1 dead, 1 injured after multiple vehicles in Phoenix collide, hit pedestrians
PHOENIX – One person standing on a sidewalk died and another was injured after a multivehicle collision in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. One of the three drivers fled the scene at Northern and 23rd avenues on foot, the Phoenix Police Department said. The vehicles collided at around 1...
AZFamily
Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
AZFamily
Woman runs off after causing deadly crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. It happened at 23rd and Northern Avenues around 1 p.m. Officers learned a woman had crashed into two other cars, causing one to hit a man on the sidewalk and a pole next to him. He died at the scene. Another car then struck a woman who was also standing on the sidewalk. The driver who caused the crash ran off and the police are looking for her, investigators said.
KTAR.com
Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle
PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
AZFamily
Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix
Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix
ABC 15 News
Deadly collision leaves one dead, another hospitalized near 23rd and Northern avenues
PHOENIX — A deadly collision on 23rd and Northern avenues left one dead and another hospitalized. Phoenix police responded to a crash on Wednesday involving three cars and two pedestrians. A woman walking in the area was hit and taken to a hospital with non-life-threating injuries. A man was...
AZFamily
Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman
Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman

Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996.
AZFamily
Fire engulfs entire house in central Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bright orange flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky around 10 a.m. Thursday after a home caught fire near Indian School Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The situation only got worse from there. Anthony James was taking video of the fire across...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations

Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement.
Man dead after motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road late Tuesday
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.
