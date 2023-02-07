ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox5ny.com

Arizona man arrested after undressing and disrupting the WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say they have arrested a 27-year-old man for various offenses as a result of a disruption incident at the WM Phoenix Open that was captured on video. According to a statement issued by police, 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell allegedly jumped from...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Ex-Mesa police officer indicted for endangerment

PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash

PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

The Goodyear Blimp has officially arrived in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The most iconic airship in the country has officially arrived at the Super Bowl. The Goodyear Blimp tweeted a picture as it cruised over State Farm Stadium in Glendale just a few hours ago. The famous blimp is one of three different blimps in the Goodyear fleet.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Four missing Mesa kids found safe, father arrested

MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman runs off after causing deadly crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. It happened at 23rd and Northern Avenues around 1 p.m. Officers learned a woman had crashed into two other cars, causing one to hit a man on the sidewalk and a pole next to him. He died at the scene. Another car then struck a woman who was also standing on the sidewalk. The driver who caused the crash ran off and the police are looking for her, investigators said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle

PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation

PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman

MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Fire engulfs entire house in central Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bright orange flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky around 10 a.m. Thursday after a home caught fire near Indian School Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The situation only got worse from there. Anthony James was taking video of the fire across...
PHOENIX, AZ

