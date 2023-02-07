PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Playing its third match of the weekend, the Boston University men's tennis team fell at Brown, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon. The Bears (7-3) won the first two doubles matches with an identical score of 6-3 and then captured three of their five singles points in straight sets, as the Terriers (4-3) saw their win streak snapped at four matches.

