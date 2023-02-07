ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Upends Men's Tennis, 6-1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Playing its third match of the weekend, the Boston University men's tennis team fell at Brown, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon. The Bears (7-3) won the first two doubles matches with an identical score of 6-3 and then captured three of their five singles points in straight sets, as the Terriers (4-3) saw their win streak snapped at four matches.
Furious Fourth-Quarter Rally Falls Just Short for No. 14 BU at Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. - The No. 14 Boston University men's lacrosse team scored the final six goals of the game, but the Terriers fell to Vermont, 14-12, on Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field. BU (0-1) cut a 14-6 deficit to 14-12 with 2:38 remaining in regulation, but Vermont (1-1) got two...
Four Top-10 Program Marks Highlight David Hemery Valentine Invite Opening Day

BOSTON – The Boston University women's track & field team wrapped up its home slate with the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday. In the meet, junior Juliana Nakouzi, sophomore Daisy Liljegren and freshmen Ellie Roan and Vera Sjöberg recorded top-10 program performances. In the weight throw, Nakouzi...
Chen, Fan Pace Terriers in Opening Round of Columbia Classic

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Boston University women's golf team opened up its spring season on Saturday, shooting a 314 (+26) in the opening round of the Columbia Classic at Duran Golf Club. Senior Alice Fan and sophomore Christy Chen paced the Terriers, each shooting a 76 (+4) to stand tied...
Terriers Conclude Homestand with David Hemery Valentine Invite

BOSTON – The Boston University men's track & field team closed its home slate in front of a packed crowd at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Saturday. Two Terriers, senior Foster Malleck and sophomore Ryan Rosenberger, made appearances on the Top-10 Terrier list at the meet. Malleck competed...
