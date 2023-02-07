ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KATU.com

Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays

SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday

There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Local survivor hopes to prevent growing suicide rates by sharing experience

This week, Lane County Public Health reported an 80 percent increase in suicide, from the year 2000 to 2020. While public health officials say there many reasons for the increase, local survivor Trish DeJohn said she wasn't surprised to hear about it. Years after her attempt, she is sharing her story to help with prevention.
KATU.com

Search continues for crabber missing near Willapa Bay

LONG BEACH, Wash. — The search continues Wednesday for a man who went missing after his crab boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. A helicopter crew with the U.S. Coast Guard hoisted two men from a life raft after the Ethel May, a 46-foot (14-meter) crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The Coast Guard watch in Warrenton, Oregon, was also notified of a 911 call made by the wife of one of the crabbers.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Identity of man killed by Albany police released

The Corvallis Police Department on Thursday released the identity of the man Albany police shot and killed Wednesday when called to do a welfare check. Corvallis police are investigating the shooting, which happened in Southwest Albany at Freeway Lakes on Three Lakes Road. Police said 34-year-old Julius Hamilton, who was...
ALBANY, OR
KATU.com

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR

