KATU.com
Oregon State University warns students, public of man 'persistently' following women
CORVALLIS, Ore — Oregon State University Corvallis is warning students and the public about a man who was "persistently" following women around the campus. OSU Public Safety said the incidents happened on January 30 and February 1. They report that an unknown man followed women in multiple locations on the campus.
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
Bill giving Oregon homeowners tax break for renting out empty rooms advances
SALEM, Ore. — A bill aimed to increase access to affordable housing is one step closer to becoming law. The HomeShare for Oregon Act would create a new tax incentive for homeowners who rent out extra rooms by eliminating the requirement to pay income tax on rooms rented out for less than $1,000 a month.
Lawmakers consider bill to help bring affordable housing to parts of rural Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Lawmakers are considering a bill to help rural Oregon build more housing and attract developers. The measure comes with a hefty price tag, but proponents say it's worth the investment. It is also being considered at a time when Governor Tina Kotek has made Oregon’s housing shortage a priority.
Microchip, vaccine and license clinic Feb. 18 at Oregon Coast Humane Society
FLORENCE, Ore. — Oregon Coast Humane Society has scheduled a “Community Microchip and Vaccine Clinic” on Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter on 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence. Low-cost microchips, vaccines, and Lane County licenses will be available to the public...
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Neighbors say new BottleDrop attracts homeless
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some neighbors near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Glisan Street are not pleased about a new BottleDrop nearby. The new BottleDrop is faster than the older one. It allows customers to drop all their containers on a conveyer belt to be instantly counted, instead of one at a time.
Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday
There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
Local survivor hopes to prevent growing suicide rates by sharing experience
This week, Lane County Public Health reported an 80 percent increase in suicide, from the year 2000 to 2020. While public health officials say there many reasons for the increase, local survivor Trish DeJohn said she wasn't surprised to hear about it. Years after her attempt, she is sharing her story to help with prevention.
Search continues for crabber missing near Willapa Bay
LONG BEACH, Wash. — The search continues Wednesday for a man who went missing after his crab boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. A helicopter crew with the U.S. Coast Guard hoisted two men from a life raft after the Ethel May, a 46-foot (14-meter) crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The Coast Guard watch in Warrenton, Oregon, was also notified of a 911 call made by the wife of one of the crabbers.
Identity of man killed by Albany police released
The Corvallis Police Department on Thursday released the identity of the man Albany police shot and killed Wednesday when called to do a welfare check. Corvallis police are investigating the shooting, which happened in Southwest Albany at Freeway Lakes on Three Lakes Road. Police said 34-year-old Julius Hamilton, who was...
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
