ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Update: Fire contained; Brush fire West of Santa Monica Pier; no current threat to Malibu

Update: brush fire was contained as of 6:24 p.m. Brush fire west of the Santa Monica Pier near Entrada Drive, no current threat to Malibu. Approximately one-quarter-acre of brush burning uphill, with light wind. Currently, no structures threatened. Emergency responders present, use alternate route. The post Update: Fire contained; Brush fire West of Santa Monica Pier; no current threat to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County

A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Dredging and debris clean up underway near Channel Islands Harbor

OXNARD, Calif.-Dredging is set to wrap up in and around the Channel Islands Harbor later this month. Crews are still working at the entrance to the harbor. The $15 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project has contracted with Manson Construction to remove sand. The sand is being pumped from the harbor down to the The post Dredging and debris clean up underway near Channel Islands Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PORT HUENEME, CA
The Malibu Times

City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event

While factors such as the Woolsey Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic take part in the challenges of organizing events in Malibu, events, in general, have been hard to come by.   On Sunday, Jan. 22, an automotive event, “Zuma Cars and Coffee,” took place at Aviator Nation Dreamland, the restaurant and events venue in Malibu. And […] The post City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
kvta.com

The Ventura County Work Week Will See Almost Everything In Nature's Toolbox

The work week along the Ventura County coast will start with very windy weather with rough seas and high surf Monday and Tuesday. Here is what the National Weather Service is saying... "Widespread gale force winds with gusts of 40 knots or greater will begin across the outer coastal waters...
vidanewspaper.com

Collision Involving Oxnard Police Patrol Vehicle

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 3:07 PM, an on-duty Oxnard Police Department patrol officer, driving a marked black and white patrol pickup truck, was involved in a traffic collision with a motorcycle near the intersection of Fifth Street and Buena Vista Avenue, in Oxnard. In an effort to avoid the collision, the patrol pickup truck swerved and also collided with a private passenger bus that was stopped in traffic, near the intersection.
OXNARD, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Killed In Fatal Highway 126 Crash

One person was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 126. Add around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning emergency responders received reports of a fatal traffic collision on Highway 126 near Wolcott Way just west of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol  (CHP) incident logs. A white sedan reportedly rear-ended a trailer, according ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
oxnardpd.org

Barricaded Felony Wanted Suspect

SUSPECTS: Martin Rojas, 26 year-old Oxnard Resident. On February 11, 2023 at approximately 9:22 P.M, Oxnard patrol officers were conducting an investigation regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect, Martin Rojas, was inside of a residence in the 2600 block of Lilac Walk. When officers attempted to contact Rojas, he closed the front door to the residence and refused to exit the residence.
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy