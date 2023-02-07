Read full article on original website
Search dogs trained in Ventura County deployed to Turkey following massive quake
A devastating earthquake in the Middle East has left thousands feared dead, many buried in rubble with little hope of rescue. But help is on the way in the form of several search and rescue teams trained in Southern California. Seven canine disaster teams have deployed to Turkey to aid in the search for those […]
KEYT
Traffic collision at intersection of Fifth and Portofino in Oxnard results in two fatalities
OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard police responded to an injury collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Fifth Street and Portofino Place on Feb. 12 around 12:07 a.m. Emergency medical responders attempted to remove the two occupants of a 2020 Honda Civic to attempt life-saving measures. The adult male...
Update: Fire contained; Brush fire West of Santa Monica Pier; no current threat to Malibu
Update: brush fire was contained as of 6:24 p.m. Brush fire west of the Santa Monica Pier near Entrada Drive, no current threat to Malibu. Approximately one-quarter-acre of brush burning uphill, with light wind. Currently, no structures threatened. Emergency responders present, use alternate route. The post Update: Fire contained; Brush fire West of Santa Monica Pier; no current threat to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County
A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
Stolen Scratchers machine found dumped in Ventura County; most tickets inside taken
Deputies traced the machine back to a local café where it was stolen earlier in the day.
CHP Pursuit Ends in Front of Suspect’s Home in El Monte
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect that led California Highway Patrol on a chase from San Bernardino County ended with the suspect in custody in front of his home in a city neighborhood within Los Angeles County. CHP Baldwin Park took over a pursuit from the San Bernardino...
Dredging and debris clean up underway near Channel Islands Harbor
OXNARD, Calif.-Dredging is set to wrap up in and around the Channel Islands Harbor later this month. Crews are still working at the entrance to the harbor. The $15 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project has contracted with Manson Construction to remove sand. The sand is being pumped from the harbor down to the The post Dredging and debris clean up underway near Channel Islands Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
14 Freeway Crash Shuts Down Lanes East Of Santa Clarita
Three lanes of the northbound 14 Freeway were closed east of Santa Clarita due to a crash Saturday afternoon. At around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a crash on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Agua Dulce Canyon Road offramp in Agua Dulce. “The No. 2, 3 and 4 lanes were blocked,” ...
'Hiding in plain sight': Ex-karate teacher suspected of killing 2 California women
For decades, investigators worked the cases separately: It wasn't until 2004 that DNA evidence linked the women.
City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event
While factors such as the Woolsey Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic take part in the challenges of organizing events in Malibu, events, in general, have been hard to come by. On Sunday, Jan. 22, an automotive event, “Zuma Cars and Coffee,” took place at Aviator Nation Dreamland, the restaurant and events venue in Malibu. And […] The post City of Malibu issues citation to Aviator Nation Dreamland for unpermitted ‘Zuma Cars & Coffee’ event appeared first on The Malibu Times.
kvta.com
Simi Pursuit Crash; Ventura Suspect Hides In Freeway Median; Criminals Still Being Criminals
Simi Valley police say they arrested a man for drunk driving after he crashed at the end of a pursuit Friday night. Officers were working a DUI saturation detail around 10 PM when one of them spotted a vehicle traveling at 86 miles an hour in the area of Tapo Canyon and Becky.
Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu closed after crash
Authorities shut down both directions of the PCH in Malibu after a car crash knocked down some power lines.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recommends drivers use an alternate route as they are unsure how long it will clear the debris. For alternate routes and live traffic updates click here.
kvta.com
The Ventura County Work Week Will See Almost Everything In Nature's Toolbox
The work week along the Ventura County coast will start with very windy weather with rough seas and high surf Monday and Tuesday. Here is what the National Weather Service is saying... "Widespread gale force winds with gusts of 40 knots or greater will begin across the outer coastal waters...
vidanewspaper.com
Collision Involving Oxnard Police Patrol Vehicle
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 3:07 PM, an on-duty Oxnard Police Department patrol officer, driving a marked black and white patrol pickup truck, was involved in a traffic collision with a motorcycle near the intersection of Fifth Street and Buena Vista Avenue, in Oxnard. In an effort to avoid the collision, the patrol pickup truck swerved and also collided with a private passenger bus that was stopped in traffic, near the intersection.
Central Coast lake spills for first time in 12 years. It’s now at 99.7% of capacity
Two months ago, the lake was less than a third full.
Lil Wayne Remembers Santa Paula Man Killed In Valencia Crash
A Santa Paula man who was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday was remembered by friends – including rapper Lil Wayne – for his talent in skateboarding. Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Paula, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in the early morning hours in a ...
One Killed In Fatal Highway 126 Crash
One person was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 126. Add around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning emergency responders received reports of a fatal traffic collision on Highway 126 near Wolcott Way just west of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. A white sedan reportedly rear-ended a trailer, according ...
This Magical Southern California City Just Got a New Hotel — in an Old Scientology Building
Drift Santa Barbara just opened on State Street, the city's lovely main drag, with a chic cocktail bar and 45 rooms.
oxnardpd.org
Barricaded Felony Wanted Suspect
SUSPECTS: Martin Rojas, 26 year-old Oxnard Resident. On February 11, 2023 at approximately 9:22 P.M, Oxnard patrol officers were conducting an investigation regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect, Martin Rojas, was inside of a residence in the 2600 block of Lilac Walk. When officers attempted to contact Rojas, he closed the front door to the residence and refused to exit the residence.
This ‘Colorado’ Bridge Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In California
A 'Colorado' bridge is regarded by many to be one of the most notorious haunted locations in the state of California. As early as 1932 it came to be known as The Suicide Bridge. Many websites, particularly Only In Your State, regard the Colorado Street Bridge as one of the...
