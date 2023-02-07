ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston

Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Is This 21,000 Sq. Ft. Home in The Woodlands, TX Too Big?

As a kid when I watched the movie Richie Rich, I thought the bigger the better when it comes to homeownership. As an adult I don’t believe that anymore. After owning a few different homes, I now understand that with a bigger home you have more house to keep warm or cold depending on the weather outside, also that means you have more to keep clean. When I found this 21,000 square foot home for sale in The Woodlands, Texas it looked amazing but that is way too much home for me.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: The Retreat at Artesian Lakes

ROMAYOR, Texas — About 60 miles north of downtown Houston, you'll find a place where you can seriously unplug: The Retreat at Artesian Lakes. "It’s East Texas. East Texas is considerably different," smiled owner Jimmy Smith. "Huge trees." In addition to the trees, the 500 acres owned by...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

La Pizca Mexican Grill brings authentic dishes to Conroe

La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. Owner Amador Soto said the new restaurant serves authentic Mexican food selected by a team of top-notch chefs. He said opening weekend produced an amazing turnout.
CONROE, TX
Eater

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Lost Lake

HOUSTON — Signs all over Buffalo Bayou Park let visitors know about Lost Lake. But what is Lost Lake?. "It is truly a lost lake," said Karen Farber, vice president of external communications for the Buffalo Bayou Partnership. The lake was lost when the dam that created it failed...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

An Exciting New Chef-Driven Restaurant Will Debut in the Woodlands Next Week

The countdown has begun, as one of Houston’s most talented female chefs is gearing up to debut her first restaurant in the Woodlands next week. Named Xalisko Cocina Mexicana, after the Mexican state of Jalisco, the project is the first for chef Beatriz Martines, the former corporate chef and culinary director at Hugo Ortega’s H-Town Restaurant Group.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Chicken Cheeto sandwiches, Honolulu hog spuds and more: New food at this year's RodeoHouston carnival

HOUSTON — It's nearly time to rodeo again in Houston and there will be plenty of new stuff when you head to NRG this year. It's as much a part of RodeoHouston as the rodeo itself. We're talking about food at the carnival. There are plenty of dishes you're probably already familiar with, but here are the new items on the RodeoHouston carnival menu this year.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

No, Houston. Winter is not over just yet.

Good morning. Temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s this morning for parts of the metro area, and still colder conditions are on the way for Friday and Saturday night, with a light freeze in the cards for inland parts of Houston. In addition, the global models are indicating that another blast of colder air will work its way into the region in a little more than a week. It is too early to say whether this will ultimately bring a freeze into the region during the February 18-20 period, but it’s enough for me to say that winter is not over yet for our corner of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX

