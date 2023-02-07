ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pittsburghbeautiful.com

9 Must Try Foods Pittsburgh is Famous For

Taste the Flavors of Pittsburgh: 9 Must-Try Foods From the Steel City. Pittsburgh is a city with a long and storied history, and its cuisine is just as unique as its culture. The foods of Pittsburgh are a reflection of its diverse population, with influences from Eastern European immigrants, African-Americans, and the city’s industrial past. From sandwiches to salads to noodles, there’s something for everyone in the Steel City. Here are 10 must-try Pittsburgh foods you won’t want to miss.
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
kidsburgh.org

It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA

Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
wtae.com

Huge pothole damaging cars in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A huge pothole on a road that leads to several businesses off William Penn Highway in Monroeville has damaged several cars. One woman said she's been trying to find out who's responsible for patching it up, but she hit a dead end. Now Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been pounding the pavement to get her answers.
Pitt News

Local chefs named semi-finalists for James Beard Awards

The most well-known Pittsburgh cuisine includes a lot of french fries 一 whether it’s on sandwiches, salads, or with a side of Heinz ketchup. But Pittsburgh’s culinary scene extends to cuisines from around the world, and now some restaurants are nationally-recognized. The James Beard Foundation released semi-finalists...
CBS Pittsburgh

Hill District Federal Credit Union one of few remaining Black-owned banks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local Black-owned financial institution has outlasted many others and continues to benefit the community after more than half a century. Between 1888 and 1934, there were 134 Black-owned banks that served the black community, nationwide. Today, only 19 remain. Two are in Pennsylvania, including one in the Hill District."We have no mortgage, we have no debt, we are completely self-sufficient. We are not depending on external services or resources to sustain us. We depend on our people 100 percent," said Hill District Federal Credit Union  CEO Richard Witherspoon.In fact, according to Witherspoon, the Hill District Federal...
