The Townies 2023 Local Favorites Awards Results
Each year we collect votes online and on paper ballots for The Local Favorites Awards, and each year we are surprised by some of the results. Oxford folks are opinionated! We love seeing so many of our friends here on the list, and we hope you enjoy reading about it. If your favorite didn’t win, there’s always next year—it’s true that those who campaign do better in the polls. Congratulations to all of this year’s Townies!
FOX13 mourns loss of Tom Dees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FOX13 family is mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tom Dees. The longest-tenured member of the FOX13 News team, Tom died Thursday morning at his home in Desoto County after an illness. He would have turned 58 on Saturday. Born in Indiana, Tom’s...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees
Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
Driving DeSoto campaign wants to widen I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, a select group of north Mississippi leaders will take their fight to widen Interstate 55 to the state capital. It’s part of an ongoing campaign they call Driving DeSoto. The campaign urges business owners, organizations and residents to join forces with officials Nearly 200,000 drivers travel I-55 a day, with 75,000 […]
Supervisors temporarily close Mississippi hookah lounge until after Super Bowl weekend
The Panola County Board of Supervisors this week acted swiftly to order the temporary closure of the Hookah Lounge on Hwy. 51 in Como after a month of warnings to the owners about overcrowding and disruptive behavior reported at the business. Mohammed Abdullah built the Como 51 Express modern convenience...
MFD workers appeal termination
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned three fired Memphis firefighters who responded to the scene the night of Tyre Nichols’ death are appealing their termination to the city of Memphis. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, the fire […]
WLOX
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
It was so nice today! The sky will stay clear tonight, and we're going to cool down quickly. Temps will drop into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. There may be a little patchy frost, too. Monday will be just as nice as today with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. We're going to be in the 70s by the middle of the week, but rain chances will also increase. Here's the latest forecast.
actionnews5.com
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The famous DeSoto County home of rock ‘n’ roll legend, Jerry Lee Lewis, went up for sale in the beginning of January. Since the announcement, the youngest son of “The Killer,” Jerry Lee Lewis III, has been fighting to keep the Lewis Ranch in the family.
Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented during the […]
South Reporter
City to launch Operation Clean Sweep
Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
actionnews5.com
At least 18 employee vehicles broken into at Baptist East
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department said at least 18 vehicles were broken into at Baptist East on Saturday night around 10:00 p.m. A spokesperson for Baptist Memorial Hospital confirmed to Action News 5 that the break-ins occurred in the employee parking lot. Baptist sent the following statement...
dallasexaminer.com
He should have been safe
The first day of Black History Month brought a soul crushing ritual that has been repeated over and over in our nation’s history: a funeral for a Black son, father and brother killed by police. Vice President Kamala Harris was among the White House officials and members of Congress who attended the service for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee. His family and friends were also joined by the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Botham Jean and other victims of police violence.
MLGW meter failures affect thousands of customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over 18,000 MLGW customers will be receiving an estimated bill soon. This is happening as the utility company works to repair water meters and gas meters with broken digital registers or read outs. WREG reports the problems surfaced after December’s extreme weather caused rotating outages and water issues, and it may take […]
Two dead, one injured in Marianna, Ark. shooting
MARIANNA, Ark. — Two people are dead, and another person was injured after a shooting, the Lee County Coroner’s office confirmed. It is unknown if anyone is in custody at this time. Arkansas State Police have identified Arthur Hill, 59 and Albert Dillard, 32, as the deceased in this case. Davalone Taylor, 32, also suffered […]
Memphis drag queen sounds off after bill restricting drag performances passes Tennessee Senate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday morning, the Tennessee Senate passed a bill that would ban drag shows from public spaces. It would also ban drag shows in places that include people under the age of 18. This is one of several bills impacting the LGBTQ+ community making its way through the state’s legislature.
wpln.org
TennCare uses scare tactics and aggressive enforcement to root out fraud. With millions spent, the agency has little to show for it.
Life was upended for LaShonia Ingram of Memphis over the last year, and a shadow still follows her around. Search her name online, and the first result includes the words “fraud” and “most wanted.”. “It was horrible. I couldn’t get a job,” the 42-year-old mother says. “All...
Pedestrian hit by car in the University area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car in the University area Thursday. Memphis Police say officers are on the scene at Central Avenue and Deloach Street. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
tri-statedefender.com
After 40 years, ministry and activism continue to intersect for Greater Imani’s Apostle Bill Adkins
The Rev. Dr. William A. “Bill” Adkins Jr. celebrated 40 years of ministry as well as his birthday at Greater Imani Church the Cathedral of Faith last Sunday (Feb. 5). Dr. Adkins, Greater Imani’s senior pastor, spoke about the biblical significance of the number 40. Moses hid in the desert for 40 years. The Children of Israel wandered in the wilderness for 40 years.
