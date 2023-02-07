Oil and gas companies have made a noticeable shift in their low-carbon spending, betting more money on technologies which better complement their core business operations. A rising share of spending is going toward carbon capture (CCS), hydrogen and renewable natural gas, according to Energy Intelligence's latest Low-Carbon Investment Tracker (LCIT). By the numbers, announced and approved low-carbon investments by oil and gas firms exceeded $100 billion in 2022, a more than 60% jump versus 2021. The current year is set to see continued advances due to a range of factors including strong company finances, rising policy pressures and wider momentum behind the clean energy technology rollout, the report predicts. The tent is also widening in terms of the players, with US majors growing their low-carbon investments tenfold in 2022 to $10 billion and national oil companies growing theirs to over $14 billion, up from $4.2 billion in 2021. The LCIT database covers the announced and approved low-spending of 34 top oil and gas firms.

1 DAY AGO