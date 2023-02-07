Read full article on original website
OilPrice.com
U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets
As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
TotalEnergies doubles net profits with help from higher energy prices
The price Total Energies sold its crude oil at during the fourth quarter was roughly $10 per barrel higher than during fourth quarter 2021.
energyintel.com
Viewpoint: Supporting Black Sea Gas Could Ease Supply Concerns
The EU should consider offering more support to natural gas developments in the Black Sea as an alternative source of gas to alleviate its dearth of supplies. Despite relentless Italian gas diplomacy, doubts remain over Algeria's ability to substantially boost its gas exports. Nymex gas futures fell to 25-month lows...
energyintel.com
China's Unipec Secures Supply Deal With Oman LNG
Bangladesh, a highly anticipated, yet somewhat disappointing, new LNG consumer, will increase purchases of LNG this year after spot prices declined. The Black Sea has the potential to be an abundant source of natural gas just at Europe's doorstep, which could use more support from Brussels. Tue, Feb 7, 2023.
energyintel.com
Oil Companies Branch Out in Low-Carbon Bets
Oil and gas companies have made a noticeable shift in their low-carbon spending, betting more money on technologies which better complement their core business operations. A rising share of spending is going toward carbon capture (CCS), hydrogen and renewable natural gas, according to Energy Intelligence's latest Low-Carbon Investment Tracker (LCIT). By the numbers, announced and approved low-carbon investments by oil and gas firms exceeded $100 billion in 2022, a more than 60% jump versus 2021. The current year is set to see continued advances due to a range of factors including strong company finances, rising policy pressures and wider momentum behind the clean energy technology rollout, the report predicts. The tent is also widening in terms of the players, with US majors growing their low-carbon investments tenfold in 2022 to $10 billion and national oil companies growing theirs to over $14 billion, up from $4.2 billion in 2021. The LCIT database covers the announced and approved low-spending of 34 top oil and gas firms.
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
gcaptain.com
‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO
HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
Forecasts show early February winter blast on its way: Will it be enough to push natural gas prices above $4?
HOUSTON, TX. - Natural gas prices remain low, hitting 20-month lows despite forecasts of approaching winter cold in an unseasonably warm winter. The front-month March contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Henry Hub settled down 14.2 cents, or 4%, at $2.915 per mmBtu on Wednesday, continuing its descent after closing at the bottom of $2.876 — its lowest since April 2021.
OilPrice.com
U.S. Pipeline Operator Predicts A Big Year For The Permian Basin
Enterprise Products Partners, the pipeline operator, expects higher global demand for crude oil and natural gas from the United States this year and higher output from the Permian, Reuters has reported. The optimistic expectations come despite signals from the oil industry itself that production growth is not among this year’s...
Is the U.S. Headed for a Gas Shortage?
Gas prices have risen for the fifth straight week, and another Russian oil ban is expected to go into effect February 5.
msn.com
Oil slips as Russian oil products ban looms
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday as looming sanctions on Russian oil products added uncertainty over supply and a build in U.S. fuel stocks suggested sluggish demand despite signs of global economic recovery. Brent crude futures fell 67 cents, or 0.8%, to $82.17 a barrel by 1240 GMT...
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
Industrial Distribution
Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant
A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
rigzone.com
US Gas Producers Looking To Diversify With LNG Exports
US gas producers have pushed into the LNG export sector, but the strategy is more about diversification than an overhaul of their business model. — US gas producers have pushed into the LNG export sector, but the strategy is more about diversification than an overhaul of their business model.
CNBC
Used vehicle prices swing higher amid unseasonably strong demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
When will egg prices come down?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
energyintel.com
Repsol Awards Mexico Engineering Study
A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a problem." Suit is first targeting board members of an energy company over climate strategy. Norway’s fiscal terms have been an important factor in bolstering oil and gas supplies to Europe at a critical time.
rigzone.com
USA EIA Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revealed its latest Brent oil price forecast in the February edition of its short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released late Tuesday. According to the STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot average coming in at $83.63 per barrel in 2023 and...
