Diversity, equity and inclusion vice president search paused amid DeSantis’ public university investigation

Read full article on original website
Related
Oracle
President Joe Biden’s speech at University of Tampa – Photo Gallery
President Joe Biden visited the University of Tampa on Thursday to speak about the importance of strengthening Medicare and Social Security. . His 25-minute speech provided insights on his administration’s accomplishments and goals surrounding these topics, such as lowering the cap for out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare patients.
Oracle
OPINION: Telehealth is taking the essence of medicine out of Tampa health care
Telehealth gained popularity during the pandemic as it allowed patients to receive virtual medical care. Its popularity continued to increase while in-person patient-physician interactions suffered through the loss of comfort and security that physicians provided in person. These virtual appointments spiked during the pandemic, but in December 2021, after months...
Oracle
Bulls start strong in invitational, finish with heartbreaking doubleheader
Followed by a strong opening game against Michigan, USF softball suffered two heartbreaking losses to cap off their first doubleheader of the season. The Bulls (1-2) used entirely different approaches for each game, resulting in three differing outcomes. USF softball scored a walkoff 2-1 victory over Michigan (1-1) in extra...
Oracle
Men’s basketball loses at home despite Harris’ strong night
In another game full of turnover troubles, USF men’s basketball fell at home to the Memphis Tigers 99-81. The Bulls (10-14, 3-8 AAC) came up short to the Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) despite a stellar scoring performance by senior guard Tyler Harris who contributed 28 points against his former team.
Comments / 0