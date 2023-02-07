Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez were one of two teams to win Match Tie-breaks in Friday's quarter-finals at the Cordoba Open. The Brazilian-Spanish team defeated Nicolas Barrientos and Ariel Behar 6-4, 3-6, 13-11, saving a match point at in the Match Tie-break 9/10 before clinching victory on their third match point. They will meet third-seeded Frenchmen Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in the semis after the home hopes saved a match point of their own in a Thursday quarter-final win.

2 DAYS AGO