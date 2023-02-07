ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall, NY

94.3 Lite FM

3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House

A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY

A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Murder trial set to begin

POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of Carlton Belton is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 10, 2023, before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. The 31-year-old Belton is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Atiba Proverbs in a Main Street, Poughkeepsie convenience store in June of last year. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Passing Driver Causes Hit-Run Crash In Cairo, Police Say

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after causing a hit-and-run crash in the region that injured another person, authorities said. Troopers in Greene County were called at around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, with reports of a two-vehicle crash in the town of Cairo, on County Route 67 near Gayhead-Earlton Road, according to State Police.
CAIRO, NY
Daily Voice

Man Uses Bedford Hills Fire District Credit Card To Make Purchases: Police

A man faces identity theft charges after ordering a replacement credit card for a fire department in Northern Westchester and using it to make purchases, police said. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Town of Bedford Police Department received a report from the Bedford Hills Fire District that they had identified numerous unauthorized charges on their credit card statement that had not been done by anyone with the fire department.
BEDFORD HILLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man violates order of protection over 900 times

CARMEL – A Peekskill man has been charged with several violations of an order of protection in Putnam County. Putnam Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dany Villa-Carchipulla at his home after it was determined that he had messaged the victim over 900 times since being issued an order of protection. It was also determined he called her more than 25 times and showed up at her home more than once.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY

