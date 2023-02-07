Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
NY School Serves Fried Chicken and Watermelon For Black History MonthMCNyack, NY
Four NJ Businesses Fined for Violating Consumer Fraud Act on Cash and Credit Card AcceptanceMorristown MinuteHillsdale, NJ
The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was PointlessThe Chronicles of YesterdayNew Windsor, NY
Looking For a Crystal Shop In Westchester? Visit Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry NYOut and About Westchester NYDobbs Ferry, NY
Related
3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House
A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.
Kingston driver crashes into car, hits pedestrian
According to police, a 17-year-old driver struck a vehicle making a legal left-hand turn before hitting a pedestrian.
Man terrorized and robbed residents in N.J. home invasion, cops say
An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with participating in a home invasion robbery in Bergen County, authorities said. The incident occurred Feb. 1 when three suspects kicked open an apartment door around 1:20 a.m. on Pangborn Place in Hackensack and demanded money, according to police. During the attack,...
Man Charged With Shooting Of 2 Men At Haverstraw Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of two men inside an area restaurant. The incident took place in Rockland County on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Haverstraw at the P&D Seafood restaurant at 9 Main St. Haverstraw police responded to the area of...
‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY
A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
4 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in Pine Bush after owner hospitalized
Neighbors tagged News 12 in a Facebook post Thursday saying the dogs were “dying” and that Ulster County officials didn’t seem to be helping fast enough.
Goshen man assaulted in Wallkill Walmart parking lot
Police say they arrived on the scene at Route 211 East to find the 25-year-old man with laceration to his hand.
Ramapo man indicted for raping 7-year-old girl
Authorities say Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, 42, of Ramapo was indicted on charges including predatory sexual assault against a child and rape.
Child found safe following reports that they may have fallen through ice in Orange County pond
Authorities say after searching for more than three hours, the child was found on land safe and the search was called off.
‘Animal!’ Estranged husband charged, second man sought in slaying of beloved Jersey City teacher
The estranged husband of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave earlier this week was arrested in Miami, Florida in connection with the death that has stunned the community. Cesar Santana, 36, of Jersey City, the father of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez’s three children, was...
kingstonthisweek.com
Finding a hotel room in Cornwall in the coming months could be a challenge
The Cornwall signs on Highway 401 don’t have the words ‘no vacancy’ flashing on and off, but it could be a challenge early in 2023 for visitors looking to hang their hat for a night or longer in the Seaway City. Story continues below. This advertisement has...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Murder trial set to begin
POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of Carlton Belton is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 10, 2023, before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. The 31-year-old Belton is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Atiba Proverbs in a Main Street, Poughkeepsie convenience store in June of last year. The...
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
Poughkeepsie man charged with kidnapping woman and 2 children
Police say the victim was sitting in her parked car on Spruce Street on Monday when Derrick Woodhoouse, 49, displayed a knife, and told her that he was getting into the car.
38-Year-Old NYC Man Arrested In Rockland County Allegedly Having Connection With Saturday Night Robbery
A 38-year-old New York City man was arrested at a Rockland County Days Inn on Tuesday after allegedly fleeing there with his girlfriend and five young children following a botched robbery in Brooklyn on Saturday night that left a 26-year-old off-duty NYPD officer and father fighting for his life, police officials said.
Passing Driver Causes Hit-Run Crash In Cairo, Police Say
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after causing a hit-and-run crash in the region that injured another person, authorities said. Troopers in Greene County were called at around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, with reports of a two-vehicle crash in the town of Cairo, on County Route 67 near Gayhead-Earlton Road, according to State Police.
News 12
2 Orange County schools allegedly impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday
Two Newburgh schools were impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday, according to several sources. News 12 confirmed with district officials that a lockout was temporarily put in place at Gidney Avenue Memorial School after receiving a tip and a photo of police around the building. District communications specialist Cassie Skarlz...
Family of missing Kingston teen asks for public's help to help find him
Vaun Brown, 14, is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 175 pounds.
Man Uses Bedford Hills Fire District Credit Card To Make Purchases: Police
A man faces identity theft charges after ordering a replacement credit card for a fire department in Northern Westchester and using it to make purchases, police said. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Town of Bedford Police Department received a report from the Bedford Hills Fire District that they had identified numerous unauthorized charges on their credit card statement that had not been done by anyone with the fire department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man violates order of protection over 900 times
CARMEL – A Peekskill man has been charged with several violations of an order of protection in Putnam County. Putnam Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dany Villa-Carchipulla at his home after it was determined that he had messaged the victim over 900 times since being issued an order of protection. It was also determined he called her more than 25 times and showed up at her home more than once.
Comments / 0