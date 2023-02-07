Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Magic Kingdom Turns Into Ghost Town as Guests Are Forced to Leave Disney World
Everyone knows that the Disney Parks and Resorts are incredibly popular, with Magic Kingdom being the most-visited theme park on earth each year. While the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is beloved by all Disney fans, the Walt Disney World Resort tends to bring in the largest share of Guests on an annual basis.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests
If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
Inside the Magic
Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed
Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
Inside the Magic
Disney’s Classic Haunted Mansion Ride Now Closed
A classic Disney attraction is now closed. The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, houses many incredible rides and attractions, ranging from Space Mountain and the Matterhorn Bobsleds to the breathtaking new experiences found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure.
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Inside the Magic
Nearly Half of Disney World Park Shut Down to Guests
Walt Disney World Resort Guests were recently left perplexed as a strange ordeal occurred. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is home to four world-class theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic
Disney Outcry: Multiple People Report They DON’T Fit on TRON, “Large Guest” Seat Will Add Extra Time to Wait
In under two months, Guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park will finally get to experience a brand-new attraction with the debut of TRON Lightcyle / Run at Walt Disney World Resort. However, anticipation for the latest Disney Park ride may have been marred by recent previews as multiple users are reporting...
Inside the Magic
New Disneyland Ride Allegedly Constructed Cheaply Compared to Disney World Original
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Disneyland Resort’s newest attraction, has experienced numerous issues since opening day in January. Some Guests immediately took issue with a statement by Conductor Goofy on the ride, while others were upset that advertisements for the ride appeared recycled from the Walt Disney World Resort version.
Inside the Magic
Disturbing Head Hanging Caught at Disney World Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”. Disney World is home to four different theme parks Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Magic Kingdom Guests can stroll down Main Street U.S.A and spot Cinderella Castle. While in...
Inside the Magic
Disney Ride Melts Down, Shows Age in Completely Un-Magical Way
With thousands of Guests visiting Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort each day, ride breakdowns are inevitable. But since the Disney Parks reopened during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many Guests report an increase in maintenance issues on attractions. Even new rides like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park have experienced debilitating technology issues.
Inside the Magic
Guests Get Into Altercation With Minnie Mouse at Disneyland
“The Happiest Place on Earth,” as Disneyland Resort is called, was anything but that for one family. Disneyland Resort Guests can visit all kinds of unique attractions like Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park, as well as The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and Toy Story Midway Mania! at Disney California Adventure.
Inside the Magic
Disney Confirms Major Layoffs Will Affect Parks
Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort see thousands of Guests daily. Disney Cast Members are what keep Disney Parks going. Disney Cast Members have an important role in running a Disney Park, like being able to operate attractions, sell merchandise, offer food and drinks, run character meet and greets, and many more important duties, some of which we never get to see firsthand.
Inside the Magic
Disney’s Long-Lost Magic Kingdom Attraction Set For a Huge Return
Walt Disney World Resort is regularly changing and updating attractions, shows, and many other exciting attractions for Guests. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four different theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic
Security Confronts Disney Park Guest Making Explicit Content
News of controversies surrounding Disney influencers has had a stronghold on the Disney Parks fans community over the last year. Thousands of fans petitioned for one couple to be banned from Disneyland Resort after allegedly visiting while sick with COVID-19. At Walt Disney World Resort, influencers were recently accused of insensitive, racist tributes to Splash Mountain.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: The Monorail Will CLOSE Soon in Disneyland
Planning a Disney trip can be a stressful experience. From park tickets to hotels, dining, transportation, and more — there’s a lot to keep track of. And, since no two days are alike in the Disney parks, things can get a little confusing. That’s why we’re here to let you know about an important closure that could impact your next trip to Disneyland!
Disney Announces Avatar Experience Coming to Disneyland
The Na'vi are coming to Earth -- the Happiest Place on Earth. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during the company's first-quarter earnings call Wednesday that an "exciting Avatar experience" will open at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, as the James Cameron franchise's first theme park tie-in on the west coast. (In 2017, before the ...
disneytips.com
Disney Resort Guest Fears for Her Safety as a Stranger Opens the Door to Her Room
Safety is the top priority for Cast Members at the Walt Disney World Resort, and as such, it is alarming that one incident was able to happen in the first place and how it was handled by management during a Guest’s recent Resort stay. During a stay at Disney’s...
Netflix announces new prices on users' shared accounts
The pioneering company in streaming movies and series founded in 1997 continues without improving the conditions for users since for a couple of years it has been reporting large losses in its profits due to the famous "shared accounts".
Disney World Responds To Lawsuit Regarding Annual Passes
Walt Disney World is being sued over its annual pass program.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Guest Causes Fire, Ride Shuts Down
In the latest Disney Park news, a Disney Guest accidentally set their ride vehicle on fire, causing the ride to shut down. Ride shutdown stories abound in the world of the Disney Parks. There have been incidents that we’ve reported on where the reason for the shutdown took many fans by surprise, and yet others when the repeated closure of a ride has led fans to demand a retheme. There have even been times when “traumatized” fans demanded a ride be shut down. Needless to say, we’ve reported on the entire gamut of ride shutdown stories, but this one is a little different.
Comments / 0