Holland, MI

hope.edu

Three Generations of Full Professors at Hope College

On February 3, 2023, when Provost Gerald Griffin announced promotions approved by the Board of Trustees, one of the faculty members promoted to the rank of professor, Dr. Chad Carlson ’03 (kinesiology, since 2014), was the third generation in his family to achieve this distinction. His family’s legacy on the Hope College faculty spans 95 years.
Thrower Emma Althouse, Sprinter Sara Schermerhorn Set School Records at Aquinas

Senior thrower Emma Althouse broke a Hope College women's indoor track and field record for the first time, while freshman sprinter Sara Schermerhorn set a new top mark for the third time on Friday at Aquinas College. The 10-team meet featured student-athletes from four Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association schools and...
Senior Jackson Player Wins 60-Meter Hurdles at Aquinas

Hurdler Jackson Player clocked a winning 60-meter time to lead a split-squad Hope College men's indoor track and field team on Friday at Aquinas College. The senior from San Antonio, Texas (Winston Churchill HS) recorded a run of 8.46 seconds that was 0.07 within his school record. The 10-team meet...
Men's Distance Medley Relay Posts MIAA Indoor Track's Fastest Time of the Season

The Hope College men's indoor track and field team recorded three of its fastest runs of the season during Grand Valley State University Big Meet this weekend. On Saturday, the Flying Dutchmen's distance medley relay of senior Eli Meder (Williamston, Michigan / Lansing Catholic HS), senior Nathan Woolum (Mattawan, Michigan / Mattawan), sophomore Lucas Guidone (Chicago, Illinois / Taft) and sophomore Connor Vachon (Jenison, Michigan / Jenison) delivered a season-best time of 10 minutes, 3.37 seconds.
