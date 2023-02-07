Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reveals deluxe toys
Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp will release some deluxe action figures based on the characters from the duo’s latest outing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Sold over on Zavvi, these three figures of Ant-Man in Paul Rudd’s likeness, the Wasp in Evangeline Lilly’s likeness and Kang in Jonathan Majors’ likeness, will all debut in June 2023. A specific release date has not been revealed yet.
digitalspy.com
Spider-Man spin-off live-action TV series in the works
Spider-Man fans, are your spider senses tingling? If so, there might be a very relevant reason why as a new live-action TV series is in development. It sounds like it won't be like any Spider-Man spin-off we've come across before, being centred around Spider-Man Noir, a character plucked from the comics that we've only seen glimpses of previously.
digitalspy.com
Fast X trailer reveals surprise Fast Five connection – but who was Reyes, again?
Over its nine movies to date (excluding spin-off Hobbs & Shaw), the Fast & Furious series has been building an interconnected universe that can sometimes rival the MCU. Characters have returned from the dead (hi, Han!), long-lost relatives have been discovered (hi, Jakob!) and former villains have come back to haunt Dom and his familia (hi, Cipher!), so it's no surprise that Fast X continues this tradition of retcons.
digitalspy.com
The Flash trailer release date confirmed as new poster is released
The Flash looks like it is finally on track to release in cinemas after numerous delays and controversies, because we now have a new poster as well as a release date for a brand new trailer. Warner Brothers announced on their social media accounts that the movie's trailer will be...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming
Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
digitalspy.com
Ant-Man's Jonathan Majors confirms major Kang the Conqueror detail
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors has confirmed a major detail about Kang the Conqueror. Majors returns as Kang in the third Ant-Man film after first debuting as a variant of the character in Loki. Now, the actor has revealed that the MCU's next big bad is a Nexus being, a status previously held only by Wanda Maximoff.
digitalspy.com
Vin Diesel teases who Robert Downey Jr could play in Fast & Furious 11
Fast & Furious's Vin Diesel has revealed that he would love for Robert Downey Jr to be a part of Fast & Furious 11. And he knows just the part for him too. In a new interview with Variety as a part of the Fast X trailer release, the actor said that he sees Robert Downey Jr's supposed character as the "antithesis of Dom". Dom being Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto.
digitalspy.com
Fast X reveals first look at Brie Larson's mysterious new character
Fast & Furious' franchise will hit cinemas soon, with a date set for May 19 this year. And, with a trailer for Fast X due to be released tomorrow (February 10), it looks like the wheels are well and truly in motion, if you'll pardon the pun. We might even...
digitalspy.com
Winnie the Pooh horror movie confirms UK release in cinemas
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will finally premiere in UK cinemas next month. Set to be released across the pond next Wednesday (February 15) for one day only, this unexpected horror from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield is officially coming to UK and Irish cinemas from Friday, March 10, following a sold-out premiere screening at FrightFest Glasgow.
digitalspy.com
Fast X's Vin Diesel returning for brand new Riddick movie
Vin Diesel is officially making a fourth Riddick movie. The Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy actor has played the science-fiction anti-hero in three films — Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick and Riddick — to mixed reception, as well as two video games that were more warmly received.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Kevin Feige reveals Quantum Realm was all Paul Rudd's idea
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania wouldn't exist without the vision of Paul Rudd, apparently. This comes from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, who revealed during a recent press conference (where Digital Spy was in attendance) that the Scott Lang actor proposed the future exploration of the Quantum Realm on the big screen before production on 2015's Ant-Man even began.
digitalspy.com
Disney's Encanto sing-along UK tour tickets on sale now
Disney's Academy Award-winning musical Encanto will be touring the UK this year. A live tour begins later this month, called 'Sing-a-Long-a Encanto', because fans are invited to sing along with the award-winning original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda as the film plays on the big screen. A Disney statement reveals: "It...
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race responds to fan backlash with major season 15 reversal
RuPaul's Drag Race has responded to a growing fan backlash over season 15. Production company World of Wonder announced before the season even began that it would be scaling back the length of weekly episodes from 90 minutes to 60 minutes. This huge change in format was made to accommodate...
digitalspy.com
You's Penn Badgley addresses Fantastic Four casting rumours
Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg in the fourth season of Netflix's You, but some fans are already speculating about his next big role. As Marvel Studios begins production on their highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot, there's been some rumours floating around that Badgley is one of the frontrunners to play Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic.
digitalspy.com
Is Reese Witherspoon's Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine worth a watch?
Before the likes of The Lost City, Bros and Ticket to Paradise last year, Netflix was almost single-handedly responsible for reviving the rom-com genre with huge hits like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its many, MANY Christmas rom-coms. So Netflix feels like the perfect place for Reese...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Aaron Thiara teases 'dangerous' twists in Ravi and Denise story
EastEnders has been hinting that Ravi Gulati and Denise Fox might be getting closer over coming weeks. The pair have been battling chemistry while Denise and husband Jack have been battling... each other. So, it looks like things might deepen between the pair. Aaron Thiara, who plays Ravi, has given...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer UK unveils this year's three finalists
The Masked Singer UK spoilers ahead. It was semi-final time on The Masked Singer UK tonight (February 11), meaning two contestants had to fall at the penultimate hurdle. Jacket Potato, Fawn, Phoenix, Rhino and Jellyfish sang their hearts out as always in front of the judging panel; Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and guest Peter Crouch, with next week's grand final beckoning.
digitalspy.com
Luther: The Fallen Sun trailer brings back Idris Elba's rogue detective
Luther: The Fallen Sun has unleashed its suitably intense first trailer ahead of Idris Elba's much-anticipated return as the rogue detective. If you'll recall, DCI John Luther ended the BBC series in prison for various misdemeanours (we lost track of them all, really), but his first feature-length outing obviously doesn't just take place in prison.
digitalspy.com
Tim Allen teases return for Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5 is officially happening, four years on from Woody and Buzz Lightyear's last adventure. Tim Allen, who voices plastic space ranger Buzz Lightyear, confirmed as much in a tweet yesterday (February 9). "See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity....
Comments / 0