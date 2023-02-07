Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
New Names Revealed For WWE 2K23
Several new names, have been added to the WWE 2K23 roster. WWE and 2K Games announced that NXT star Zoey Stark will make her video game debut in the upcoming 2K23. Plus, several legends will also be part of the roster including The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Lita, and Chyna.
bodyslam.net
Thunder Rosa Was Backstage At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. She still appears backstage at shows despite her injury hiatus. According to PW Insider, Thunder Rosa was present backstage at the February 8 taping of Dynamite, which took place...
bodyslam.net
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT
Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Says Stone Cold Steve Austin Doesn’t Need To Compete At WrestleMania
Last month, Stone Cold Steve Austin was rumored to be a possible opponent for Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns in the light of Dwayne Johnson’s absence at The Showcase Of Immortals this year. However, neither match is on the cards as of yet. On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim...
bodyslam.net
Thunder Rosa Did Spanish Commentary For AEW Dynamite This Week
The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. She still appears backstage at shows despite her injury hiatus. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Thunder Rosa was part of the Spanish commentary team on this...
bodyslam.net
WWE Announces New Match For Monday’s RAW
Bronson Reed made his return to WWE television a while ago, as he immediately made an impact by interrupting The Miz and Dexter Lumis’ match on Monday Night RAW. The company has just announced that Bronson Reed will square off against Mustafa Ali on Monday’s WWE Raw. The two got into a confrontation on the February 6th episode of WWE Raw, setting up their match for next Monday.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Discusses Becky Lynch And Ric Flair Making Up After Feud
Becky Lynch and Ric Flair recently made up after a very public feud over their shared “The Man” nickname. Rollins recently shed some more light on the subject, claiming that the beef was squashed between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
bodyslam.net
Johnny Walker vs. Anthony Smith Set to Headline May 13 UFC Card
Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker are set to square off in a five-round main event at an upcoming UFC event scheduled on May 13. MMA Ideas initially reported that the fight was in the works. Smith returns to action after he was originally expected to meet Jamahal Hill in March...
bodyslam.net
Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones Official For UFC 285
Trevin Jones is getting his shot at a former UFC champion. Jones is set to face former UFC bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt on short notice on March 4 at UFC 285. This comes following an UFC broadcast partner ESPN. Jones replaces Garbrandt’s original opponent Julio Arce, who withdrew from the contest due to an undisclosed injury.
bodyslam.net
AR Fox Shares His Thoughts From Moments Before AEW Dynamite Match
Wholesome content incoming. AR Fox teamed with Top Flight to challenge The Elite for the AEW Trios Championships on AEW Dynamite. Though they were not successful, they put on a match that had everyone raving. But following the show, AR Fox took to twitter to share how he felt while standing in the ring as The Elite made their entrance, pointing out how awesome it was and how it hyped him up.
bodyslam.net
The Bunny May Have Suffered A Concussion On AEW Dynamite, Possibly A Broken Orbital Bone
This week’s AEW Dynamite saw The Bunny take on Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s World Championship. The match ended earlier than planned after what appeared to be a botched maneuver by Jamie Hayter. According to a report by PW Insider, the belief backstage is that “she may...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s Edition Of Friday Night SmackDown Nearing A Complete Sellout
The hottest story coming out of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is undoubtedly Sami Zayn betraying The Bloodline and the ramifications of his actions. In fact, his actions have caused a rift in the faction. According to WrestleTix, this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which will be emanating...
bodyslam.net
Sami Zayn Says Returning To Old Theme Music At Elimination Chamber Would Be “Pretty Cool”
Sami debuted a new theme song on the October 22, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. The song, “This Is It,” showed a symbolical progression of his character from babyface to heel. Although the former Honorary Uce has been using the theme for months now, he won’t mind bringing back the OG at the upcoming Elimination Chamber.
bodyslam.net
Live WWE SmackDown Results – 2/10/23 – Will Jey Uso Show Up? Tag Title Match, Number 1 Contenders Match And More!
This week’s SmackDown will be another show centred around The Bloodline while we will also find out a new number 1 contender for GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship as a fatal four way will take place on tonight’s show. This article will be updated from 8PM EST. Paul Heyman...
bodyslam.net
Paul Heyman Was Reportedly Caught Off Guard By What Cody Rhodes Said During Monday Night RAW Promo
Paul Heyman was apparently caught off guard during their segment on Monday Night RAW. Fightful Select reports that, “The Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo was universally praised by fans, and it was backstage in WWE, as well.” He also went on to explain just how that promo came together.
bodyslam.net
Go Home Episode Of SmackDown For Money In The Bank 2023 Will Also Take Place In London, Show Will Air At UK Prime Time
WWE likes to tout their history-making moments. To celebrate this new addition to their summer schedule, the company was not shy about celebrating this new achievement. SmackDown has aired from the UK in the past, but it was always taped, so they wanted to make sure fans knew about this momentous occasion.
bodyslam.net
Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield Set As New Main Event For UFC Vegas 69
UFC Vegas 69 has a new headliner. The previously booked flyweight bout on Feb. 18 between Taila Santos and Erin Blanchfield has been elevated to a five-round main event, the UFC announced Friday. The news comes after UFC Vegas 69’s original main event, Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera, was rescheduled...
bodyslam.net
Jose Aldo Reveals Exhibition Boxing Bout vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Could Happen in 2023, Promises To Not Treat It Like Others Have
Jose Aldo wants a shot at a boxing legend in 2023. Following his successful professional boxing debut, the former UFC featherweight champion revealed on Friday in Rio de Janeiro that he is in talks to box undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout later this year. An upcoming member...
bodyslam.net
Huge Spoiler On Possible Return Ahead Of Tonight’s SmackDown
It looks like one of the faces of the WWE Women’s division will be back on tonight’s SmackDown. According to PW Insider, Ronda Rousey was spotted in Connecticut today. Tonight’s show will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Therefore, fans can expect to...
bodyslam.net
Live AEW Dynamite Results – 2/8/23 – Guevara, Garcia Gauntlet And Two Title Matches
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is sure to be an exciting one as once again several championships will be on the line, with major segments in other storylines also. This article will be updated from 8PM EST as the show airs. MJF defeats Konosuke Takeshita. After the match MJF beat Takeshita...
Comments / 0