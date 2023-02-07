ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Names Revealed For WWE 2K23

Several new names, have been added to the WWE 2K23 roster. WWE and 2K Games announced that NXT star Zoey Stark will make her video game debut in the upcoming 2K23. Plus, several legends will also be part of the roster including The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Lita, and Chyna.
Thunder Rosa Was Backstage At This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. She still appears backstage at shows despite her injury hiatus. According to PW Insider, Thunder Rosa was present backstage at the February 8 taping of Dynamite, which took place...
EL PASO, TX
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT

Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Thunder Rosa Did Spanish Commentary For AEW Dynamite This Week

The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. She still appears backstage at shows despite her injury hiatus. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Thunder Rosa was part of the Spanish commentary team on this...
WWE Announces New Match For Monday’s RAW

Bronson Reed made his return to WWE television a while ago, as he immediately made an impact by interrupting The Miz and Dexter Lumis’ match on Monday Night RAW. The company has just announced that Bronson Reed will square off against Mustafa Ali on Monday’s WWE Raw. The two got into a confrontation on the February 6th episode of WWE Raw, setting up their match for next Monday.
Seth Rollins Discusses Becky Lynch And Ric Flair Making Up After Feud

Becky Lynch and Ric Flair recently made up after a very public feud over their shared “The Man” nickname. Rollins recently shed some more light on the subject, claiming that the beef was squashed between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
Johnny Walker vs. Anthony Smith Set to Headline May 13 UFC Card

Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker are set to square off in a five-round main event at an upcoming UFC event scheduled on May 13. MMA Ideas initially reported that the fight was in the works. Smith returns to action after he was originally expected to meet Jamahal Hill in March...
Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones Official For UFC 285

Trevin Jones is getting his shot at a former UFC champion. Jones is set to face former UFC bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt on short notice on March 4 at UFC 285. This comes following an UFC broadcast partner ESPN. Jones replaces Garbrandt’s original opponent Julio Arce, who withdrew from the contest due to an undisclosed injury.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AR Fox Shares His Thoughts From Moments Before AEW Dynamite Match

Wholesome content incoming. AR Fox teamed with Top Flight to challenge The Elite for the AEW Trios Championships on AEW Dynamite. Though they were not successful, they put on a match that had everyone raving. But following the show, AR Fox took to twitter to share how he felt while standing in the ring as The Elite made their entrance, pointing out how awesome it was and how it hyped him up.
This Week’s Edition Of Friday Night SmackDown Nearing A Complete Sellout

The hottest story coming out of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is undoubtedly Sami Zayn betraying The Bloodline and the ramifications of his actions. In fact, his actions have caused a rift in the faction. According to WrestleTix, this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which will be emanating...
Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield Set As New Main Event For UFC Vegas 69

UFC Vegas 69 has a new headliner. The previously booked flyweight bout on Feb. 18 between Taila Santos and Erin Blanchfield has been elevated to a five-round main event, the UFC announced Friday. The news comes after UFC Vegas 69’s original main event, Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera, was rescheduled...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Huge Spoiler On Possible Return Ahead Of Tonight’s SmackDown

It looks like one of the faces of the WWE Women’s division will be back on tonight’s SmackDown. According to PW Insider, Ronda Rousey was spotted in Connecticut today. Tonight’s show will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Therefore, fans can expect to...
CONNECTICUT STATE

