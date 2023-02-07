Read full article on original website
bucknellbison.com
Navy Rallies Past Bucknell, 71-65, at Alumni Hall
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Andre Screen recorded 14 points and eight rebounds and Xander Rice joined the 1,000-point club, but red-hot Navy used a late run to defeat Bucknell 71-65 on Wednesday night at Alumni Hall. The Midshipmen have now won six of their last seven to improve to 14-11 overall and 7-6 in the Patriot League, while the Bison saw their two-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 10-16, 3-10. Screen was 7-for-8 from the field after a 6-for-6 effort in Saturday's win over Army. Alex Timmerman recorded 12 points and nine rebounds, Jack Forrest had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocked shots, and Rice and Josh Adoh scored nine points apiece.
bucknellbison.com
Softball Revs up 2023 Season at the Upstate Classic
When: Feb. 10-12 Bucknell Schedule (All Times EST) "I know we are excited to be en route to our first games of the season," said head coach Sarah Caffrey. "We feel prepared to compete this weekend and for the duration of the season. We want to stick to our core values and improve every time we take the field. This team is going to be exciting to watch, and I am personally thrilled to take on another season with Bucknell softball."
bucknellbison.com
Women's Tennis Heads South for Weekend Matches at George Washington, Washington & Lee
Bucknell (2-5, 0-1 PL) at George Washington (0-2-1, 0-0 A10) Friday, Feb. 10 – 1 p.m. Bucknell (2-5, 0-1 PL) at Washington & Lee (4-0, 4-0 ODAC) Saturday, Feb. 11 – 1 p.m. • Bucknell continues its seven-match road swing to open the spring season with trips to George Washington and Washington & Lee this weekend. The Bison are 2-5 (0-1 PL) following a narrow loss to Saint Francis last Saturday.
bucknellbison.com
Men's Tennis Visits Saint Francis (Pa.) Friday in Ebensburg
Bucknell (1-4) at Saint Francis (Pa.) (2-2) When: Friday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m. Where: Ebensburg Tennis Center, Ebensburg, Pa. Less than 24 hours after a tough 4-3 loss to Villanova, the Bison bounced back with a strong 5-2 win over a good Drexel team last weekend at the Central PA Tennis Center in South Williamsport.
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Golf Moves up on Final Day in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Led by a 4-over-par 76 from freshman Paige Richter, the Bucknell women's golf team posted its best score of the week in the final round of Lipscomb's Lady Bison Bay Point Classic and passed UAB to finish in 12th place in a strong field on Bay Point's Nicklaus Course.
2023 Racing schedule now available for Clinton County Speedway
Mill Hall, Pa. — The Clinton County Fair Association has released the tentative schedule for the 2023 racing season at the 1/3 mile oval. This year marks the track's 35th anniversary, which will be celebrated with special marquee events. In addition to the special anniversary races, the season will feature 26 events with a weekly division headlined by the RaceSaver Sprint Cars or the Limited Late Models. “We have our...
975thefanatic.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Cooney identified as victim of Lost Creek #2 accident
LOST CREEK #2 – The victim of Monday night’s accident in this West Mahanoy Township village has been identified. Patrick Cooney, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle he was working on fell atop him when a jack malfunctioned. Firefighters from William Penn, Altamont, and...
Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
State College
State College Area American Legion Post Reopens Amid Ownership Dispute
A State College area American Legion Post has reopened its club about a week after it suddenly closed amid a dispute between two related but separate entities over who owns it. American Legion Post 245, 1950 Pine Hall Road, wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday that, “We are open...
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
What's up this weekend? Feb. 10-12
What does your weekend hold? Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. February 10-12 Bradford County Valentine's Day Painting: Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Paint with a partner or alone. For adults, teens, and...
Author with local ties sets novel in small town of Black Walnut
Author Samuel Gailey grew up in the Wyalusing area, attending grade school and high school there, even exploring a cave or two in his spare ti
WETM 18 News
Tioga-Potter Counties named Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania
WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Tioga and Potter Counties have been recognized as and awarded with being the Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania, according to New World Report. Visit Potter-Tioga announced that in the first-ever New World Report Travel Awards, Tioga and Potter counties were selected as the best place for outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania, based […]
Check it Out with Chelsea: The art of making pierogi
NANTICOKE, Pa. — From start to finish, in this week's Check it Out with Chelsea, she learns how to make the fan-favorite buffalo wing pierogi at NEPA'rogi in Luzerne County. If you're accustomed to making this Polish delicacy, you may find a tool in this week's segment that will help the next time to decide to roll up your sleeves.
Evangelical nurse honored after detecting hidden heart problem
Lewisburg, Pa. — "Nurse Callie quite literally saved my life," said the patient who nominated an Evangelical Nurse for a nursing excellence award. Callie Kleinman, RN, received a DAISY Award after receiving a nomination from patient Jennifer Gardner. DAISY Awards are given to nurses who exemplify clinical expertise and compassionate care, serving as role models in the nursing community. In Gardner's nomination, she said: “We were discussing possible discharge when...
It makes good cents to consolidate school districts | PennLive letters
When Northumberland and Sunbury consolidated their two schools into the present Shikellamy School District many years ago, taxpayers in both communities benefited by knowing that their tax dollars were paying for only one administrative unit, one cafeteria and coaching staff, one professional and maintenance staff, one secretarial staff, etc. and governed by one elected school board.
wkok.com
Shamokin Residents at Workshop Excited About Future
SHAMOKIN – Don’t believe the narrative of doom and gloom; don’t look in the rear view mirror…that was the message a Shamokin Public Reconvening Workshop Wednesday. Shamokin residents in attendance said they were excited about the city’s future as they learned of the many revitalization effort underway in the city.
skooknews.com
Man Found Guilty on All Charges for Murder in Mahanoy City
The verdict is on for the murder of a Hazleton man in Mahanoy City in October of 2021. The trial of Santanio Pierre Malone began Monday for the murder of Juan Carolos Romero, 33, of Hazleton, on October 21, 2021, outside the Rmusic21 Lounge also known as the Hookah Lounge, located in the 100 block of East Centre Street in Mahanoy City.
