Read full article on original website
Related
classichits106.com
Illinois to offer tax preparation assistance
CHICAGO – Low-to-moderate income families and older adults needing assistance filing their income taxes can receive free help through several trusted programs across Illinois. The Internal Revenue Service and the American Association of Retired Persons’ Foundation Tax-Aide Program provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. The IRS offers tax counseling programs that offer free preparation for those making $60,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers. The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program provides assistance, with a special focus on taxpayers over the age of 50 or who have low-to-moderate income. Taxpayers can search for a free assistance provider closest to them by visiting the website tax.illinois.gov.
classichits106.com
Water main break causes Trinity Catholic Academy to close Monday
LASALLE — Trinity Catholic Academy in LaSalle will be closed for all grades on Monday, February 13, 2023 due to a water main break. This will include pre-k through eighth grade. Parents can email Mrs. Myers with any questions at.
Comments / 0