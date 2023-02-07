CHICAGO – Low-to-moderate income families and older adults needing assistance filing their income taxes can receive free help through several trusted programs across Illinois. The Internal Revenue Service and the American Association of Retired Persons’ Foundation Tax-Aide Program provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. The IRS offers tax counseling programs that offer free preparation for those making $60,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers. The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program provides assistance, with a special focus on taxpayers over the age of 50 or who have low-to-moderate income. Taxpayers can search for a free assistance provider closest to them by visiting the website tax.illinois.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO