CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple people are in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Illinois State Police said the pursuit began around 4:35 a.m. at 87th and State streets.Police said the pursuit continued throughout city streets, the Dan Ryan Expressway and Lake Shore Drive.Chopper 2 was over the scene near 83rd Street and Ellis Avenue where the chase ended in a crash. Police said suspects are in custody.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO