Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural SplendorDeanLandChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
nadignewspapers.com
Laundromat, beauty salon planned for Norwood Park center where Ada’s Market once operated
A beauty salon and a laundromat are planned for a retail center at 6165 N. Northwest Hwy. that has been home to Norwood Drugs and Ada’s Market. Last summer the city Department of Buildings issued a construction permit for the laundromat, which will be housed inside the former Ada’s space.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Higher and higher
Feb. 2 was a pretty notable moment for Riverside, although you wouldn’t have guessed it judging from the lack of any comment from the general public. Fifteen years ago, however, what transpired at last week’s village board meeting would have been unthinkable. With trustees deadlocked at 3-3, Village...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
For trustee hopeful, retired cop, safety is issue one
The stage for Tony Santucci’s 27-year career as a police officer was set early on, when he was growing up in northwest suburban Norridge. A neighbor’s son was a Norridge police officer, whom Santucci looked up to as a role model. Santucci, 56, graduated from Ridgewood High School...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Riverside homeowners likely to face lead water line cost burden
Last year when Riverside officials first began discussing a new state mandate requiring all lead water service lines to be replaced over the next couple of decades, they felt confident that state grant funding or no-interest loans from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency would allow the village to cover the full cost.
Daily Northwestern
Parking system drives visitors away from Downtown Evanston
Gary Schwartz, an Evanston resident for 54 years, said some parking meters don’t work when he inserts money. So he sent a written complaint to Ald. Thomas Suffredin (6th). But after many emails to Suffredin and other officials, Schwartz gave up. According to the city’s Parking Study Executive Summary,...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Check stolen from mailbox ‘washed’ and cashed by thief | Police reports Jan. 30-Feb. 5
A 63-year-old Brookfield man went to police on Jan. 31 to report that a $4,300 check he’d placed in a mailbox at the Brookfield Post Office had been stolen and “washed” by an unknown person who cashed it via a mobile app. The victim told police that...
Hoffman Estates’ White Castle Getting Renovated After 40 Years
The project will begin in April and has a completion date of October 2023
fox32chicago.com
Park Manor residents warned about recent armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert for people in the Park Manor neighborhood after four recent armed robberies. In each incident, two to three males approach a victim and flash handguns before demanding their property, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects then flee the scene on foot...
tourcounsel.com
Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois
Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
Multiple people in custody after police pursuit ends in crash in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple people are in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Illinois State Police said the pursuit began around 4:35 a.m. at 87th and State streets.Police said the pursuit continued throughout city streets, the Dan Ryan Expressway and Lake Shore Drive.Chopper 2 was over the scene near 83rd Street and Ellis Avenue where the chase ended in a crash. Police said suspects are in custody.
Jailyn Bledsoe murder: Mother filed lawsuit against owner of BP gas station in Oak Park
The mother of Jailyn Bledsoe filed a lawsuit against the owner of an Oak Park BP gas station this week. The 18-year-old was robbed and shot there last year. The complaint claims there have been multiple violent crimes at that station in the past few years.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Riverside Township to fill vacancy created by trustee’s death
Riverside Township Supervisor Vera Wilt said she will soon seek applicants to fill a vacancy on the township board of trustees created upon the death of Trustee Liane Blauw on Jan. 30 following a long illness. Blauw, a resident of North Riverside, was first elected to the Riverside Township board...
napervillelocal.com
Naperville resident returns to find house filled with smoke
A Naperville house fire Tuesday night caused an estimated $150,000 in damage but no injuries. A resident returned about 8:20 p.m. to find the house on the 1100 block of Needham Road filled with smoke, the Naperville Fire Department said in a news release. Continue reading on Daily Herald.
Explosion at Geneva manufacturing facility being treated as 'hazmat situation'
Firefighters in west suburban Geneva are on the scene of an explosion at a countertop manufacturing facility, the city announced Tuesday afternoon. Officials described the scene at Olon Industries as a “hazmat situation.”
15 people displaced after multi-unit apartment building fire in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes last Saturday after a three-alarm multi-unit apartment building fire, the Aurora Fire Department said Tuesday. Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive for a three-story building fire. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke from the roof.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot juvenile in gang-related shooting: police
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A Des Plaines man has been charged in connection to a gang-related shooting that occurred last year in Mount Prospect. Christian Longsworth, 26, faces one count of attempted murder. On Oct. 18, 2022, Mount Prospect officers responded to the 1900 block of Seneca Lane for a...
Tax break for Bears in Arlington Heights proposed by Illinois state senator
Illinois Senator Ann Gillespie has proposed a measure that would give the Chicago Bears a tax break if the team builds a stadium in Arlington Heights. She has proposed freezing the property tax assessment for the old Arlington Racecourse property.
fox32chicago.com
Body pulled from Chicago River by CPD's Marine Unit
CHICAGO - A body was pulled from the Chicago River Wednesday afternoon on the city's South Side. The Chicago Fire Department confirms the male body was spotted floating in the water around 4:30 p.m. near the Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport. Chicago police and fire officials responded to the scene and...
Fight breaks out on Metra Northwest Line; two passengers arrested
Two passengers got into a fight on inbound Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line train 622 Wednesday morning, Metra announced. The train stopped at Park Ridge shortly before 8 a.m. where it was met by police and an ambulance.
Edgewater stabbing: Person in custody after man killed trying to break up argument
Chicago police said a female suspect attacked 2 others before the man intervened. A person is now in custody and charges are pending, according to CPD.
