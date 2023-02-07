ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IL

Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Higher and higher

Feb. 2 was a pretty notable moment for Riverside, although you wouldn’t have guessed it judging from the lack of any comment from the general public. Fifteen years ago, however, what transpired at last week’s village board meeting would have been unthinkable. With trustees deadlocked at 3-3, Village...
RIVERSIDE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

For trustee hopeful, retired cop, safety is issue one

The stage for Tony Santucci’s 27-year career as a police officer was set early on, when he was growing up in northwest suburban Norridge. A neighbor’s son was a Norridge police officer, whom Santucci looked up to as a role model. Santucci, 56, graduated from Ridgewood High School...
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside homeowners likely to face lead water line cost burden

Last year when Riverside officials first began discussing a new state mandate requiring all lead water service lines to be replaced over the next couple of decades, they felt confident that state grant funding or no-interest loans from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency would allow the village to cover the full cost.
RIVERSIDE, IL
Daily Northwestern

Parking system drives visitors away from Downtown Evanston

Gary Schwartz, an Evanston resident for 54 years, said some parking meters don’t work when he inserts money. So he sent a written complaint to Ald. Thomas Suffredin (6th). But after many emails to Suffredin and other officials, Schwartz gave up. According to the city’s Parking Study Executive Summary,...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Park Manor residents warned about recent armed robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert for people in the Park Manor neighborhood after four recent armed robberies. In each incident, two to three males approach a victim and flash handguns before demanding their property, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects then flee the scene on foot...
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois

Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
CBS Chicago

Multiple people in custody after police pursuit ends in crash in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple people are in custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Illinois State Police said the pursuit began around 4:35 a.m. at 87th and State streets.Police said the pursuit continued throughout city streets, the Dan Ryan Expressway and Lake Shore Drive.Chopper 2 was over the scene near 83rd Street and Ellis Avenue where the chase ended in a crash. Police said suspects are in custody. 
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside Township to fill vacancy created by trustee’s death

Riverside Township Supervisor Vera Wilt said she will soon seek applicants to fill a vacancy on the township board of trustees created upon the death of Trustee Liane Blauw on Jan. 30 following a long illness. Blauw, a resident of North Riverside, was first elected to the Riverside Township board...
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
napervillelocal.com

Naperville resident returns to find house filled with smoke

A Naperville house fire Tuesday night caused an estimated $150,000 in damage but no injuries. A resident returned about 8:20 p.m. to find the house on the 1100 block of Needham Road filled with smoke, the Naperville Fire Department said in a news release. Continue reading on Daily Herald.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN TV

15 people displaced after multi-unit apartment building fire in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes last Saturday after a three-alarm multi-unit apartment building fire, the Aurora Fire Department said Tuesday. Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive for a three-story building fire. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke from the roof.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man shot juvenile in gang-related shooting: police

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A Des Plaines man has been charged in connection to a gang-related shooting that occurred last year in Mount Prospect. Christian Longsworth, 26, faces one count of attempted murder. On Oct. 18, 2022, Mount Prospect officers responded to the 1900 block of Seneca Lane for a...
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body pulled from Chicago River by CPD's Marine Unit

CHICAGO - A body was pulled from the Chicago River Wednesday afternoon on the city's South Side. The Chicago Fire Department confirms the male body was spotted floating in the water around 4:30 p.m. near the Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport. Chicago police and fire officials responded to the scene and...
CHICAGO, IL

