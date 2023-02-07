ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Laramie Live

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure

Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
LARAMIE, WY
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: February 7, 2023

WYOMING — WYDOT explains weather and road impacts through Wednesday night. Light snow showers ending this evening. Winds become light to breezy. Mainly dry outside of the mountains Tuesday. Snow showers to return Wednesday. Drive safe and stay alert!. Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Today, Wednesday Night

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get snow today, with brief periods of heavy snow possible at times in some areas. Another round of snow showers is possible on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on it's...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Two Brave Souls Travel 500 Miles Across Wyoming on Dirt Bikes

There have been several adventurous people that have dreamt of conquering Wyoming's roads, but none quite like these two gentlemen. Ari and Zack decided to ride their motorcycles (dirt bikes?), completely across the states, only on non-paved roads. Now for Wyoming, you would think that wouldn't be that hard, but...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

These Wyoming Slopes Rank First in U.S. Skiing Destinations

If there's one thing Wyoming's mountain ranges are suitable for, it's skiing. From Laramie to Cody, our state is home to stunning winter landscapes perfect for carving up powder or enjoying a session of nordic skiing. But according to Trip Advisor, only one Wyoming slope is one of the United States Best Places to Ski in 2023. Can you guess where?
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Ends on June 30

Another pandemic program is ending, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services announces that payments to help Wyomingites cover their rent and housing will stop this summer, if not sooner. The Wyoming Department of Family Services will distribute the final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance...
WYOMING STATE
bigfoot99.com

Massachusetts man is 16th fatality on I-80 so far this year

The deadly year on Interstate 80 continues. A Massachusetts man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was injured Saturday afternoon on I-80 west of Laramie near the Quealy Dome exit. According to a statement from the WHP, a Laramie trooper and a large tow truck were parked at...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?

10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after head on-crash near Rock Springs

CASPER, Wyo. – One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC

THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
WYOMING STATE
