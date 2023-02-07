Read full article on original website
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Reminds Motorists That Road Closures Mean Don’t Drive on Them
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that if a road is closed, that means don't drive on them. The WHP posted a photo to Facebook on Thursday, showing the current conditions of Wyoming 213. "Wyoming 213 still has horrible conditions and is currently closed," the Wyoming Highway Patrol wrote....
Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: February 7, 2023
WYOMING — WYDOT explains weather and road impacts through Wednesday night. Light snow showers ending this evening. Winds become light to breezy. Mainly dry outside of the mountains Tuesday. Snow showers to return Wednesday. Drive safe and stay alert!. Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT...
This Animal Video Would Be Really Odd In Most States, Not Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of 'OH, WOW'. You never know what is coming around the corner. Devil's Tower standing tall above the surrounding areas. the view of Casper from the top of Casper Mountain. looking at a cliff with names of those pioneers that passed through here on the Oregon...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Today, Wednesday Night
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get snow today, with brief periods of heavy snow possible at times in some areas. Another round of snow showers is possible on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on it's...
Two Brave Souls Travel 500 Miles Across Wyoming on Dirt Bikes
There have been several adventurous people that have dreamt of conquering Wyoming's roads, but none quite like these two gentlemen. Ari and Zack decided to ride their motorcycles (dirt bikes?), completely across the states, only on non-paved roads. Now for Wyoming, you would think that wouldn't be that hard, but...
These Wyoming Slopes Rank First in U.S. Skiing Destinations
If there's one thing Wyoming's mountain ranges are suitable for, it's skiing. From Laramie to Cody, our state is home to stunning winter landscapes perfect for carving up powder or enjoying a session of nordic skiing. But according to Trip Advisor, only one Wyoming slope is one of the United States Best Places to Ski in 2023. Can you guess where?
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Ends on June 30
Another pandemic program is ending, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services announces that payments to help Wyomingites cover their rent and housing will stop this summer, if not sooner. The Wyoming Department of Family Services will distribute the final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance...
Who’s Putting Up FAKE ‘No Trespassing’ Signs In Wyoming?
Let's say you're hunting, or camping, on public land, and you came across a "No Trespassing" sign. Maybe you should go back. The map or, more typically these days, your GPS, shows that you are safely on BLM land. So what's with the sign?. Sometimes it's put there by someone...
bigfoot99.com
Massachusetts man is 16th fatality on I-80 so far this year
The deadly year on Interstate 80 continues. A Massachusetts man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was injured Saturday afternoon on I-80 west of Laramie near the Quealy Dome exit. According to a statement from the WHP, a Laramie trooper and a large tow truck were parked at...
kunc.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to...
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
county17.com
Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after head on-crash near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. – One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC
THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
Which Wyoming Towns Are The Best To Live In On A Tight Budget?
Living in Wyoming is the most free you can feel in the United States. Wide open country with a small population. The air is as clear and fresh in the Cowboy State than you'll find anywhere. It's not going to make some happy, but experts predict that Wyoming's population could...
