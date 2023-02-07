Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Special Olympics Bowling Volunteers Needed!KrisBeavercreek, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Related
Fraze announces second round of performances
Fraze Pavilion has just announced the second round of names to be performing during the 2023 season in Kettering.
OnlyInYourState
Go On A Subterranean Adventure In The Cave, A Two-Level, Indoor, 500-Foot Limestone Cave In This Ohio Museum
We’ve all heard of rock climbing courses that are indoors and cave tours that are underground, but an indoor cave? That’s a horse of a different color, but precisely what you’ll find in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, guests are invited to go on a subterranean adventure in The Cave, a two-level, indoor, 500-foot cavern that’s easily the most unique cave in Ohio.
Oak Ridge Boys sell out performance in Troy
A band known for their country songs and vocals are will perform in front of a crowd of fans in Miami County.
dayton.com
Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops
Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
This Springfield entertainer is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, and the good he is doing for the community.
bchsrebellion.com
History and hauntings draw people to two of northern Kentucky’s spookiest places
Northern Kentucky has multiple different unexplainable places, and according to local sources and sources like Travel Channel, these places are rumored to be haunted. These legends range from demonic possession, murder, mobsters and a bloody well. For people who don’t believe in ghosts or demons, these places still offer history...
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To be sure, Americans have been influenced […]
Fox 19
Union, Ky man seeks to bring his son home following accident
Union, Ky. (WXIX) - Robert Evans is on a mission to bring his son back home after he’s been in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in San Bernadino since mid-December. His son Dakota, who goes by “Kody,” was camping out in an embankment underneath a tree sleeping when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to Evans.
allamericanatlas.com
18 Best Restaurants in Dayton, Ohio to Try Today
With its diverse food scene, Dayton, Ohio is a foodie’s paradise. From classic American and Midwestern food to international cuisine, Dayton has something for every palate. So whether you’re looking for an upscale dining establishment or a steakhouse, or craving some Italian, here are some of the best restaurants in Dayton and exactly where to eat in Dayton for the best meal.
tourcounsel.com
EastGate Mall | Shopping mall in Glen Este, Ohio
Eastgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Glen Este, Ohio, in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio. The mall contains over 15 stores. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Kohl's, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears. Wells Fargo owns and manages the mall (As of July 2022). In 1988 Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman made a public appearance upon the release of the hit film Rain Man.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
Fox 19
Cupid’s Undie Run for neurofibromatosis this Saturday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati will be full of people “briefly” running through the streets in their underwear on Saturday for a good cause. Cupid’s Undie Run is raising money to help fund research for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects almost every organ in the body and can cause tumors to grow.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
WKRC
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
WKRC
Chef Aaron has recipes for your big watch party Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can't have a big watch party without good food. Chef Aaron from Kroger shows how to make some easy munchies to represent both teams.
Girl Scout Cookie distribution begins in the Miami Valley
From now through March 19, girls will take orders to personally deliver cookies to local customers. Beginning Feb. 17, they will host pop-up shops in front of supporting businesses, according to a Girl Scouts release.
dayton.com
Troy DORA boundaries revised
A revised Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area featuring expanded boundaries and days of operation was approved Monday by Troy City Council. Among the changes are the DORA hours and days from noon to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays to 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and an increase in acreage for both the permanent and temporary boundaries from 20.24 acres today to a possible 193.44 acres for approved special events.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1981) Adams County businessmen tried to encourage railroad transportation i
wnewsj.com
A grand reopening for Habitat for Humanity ReStore
WILMINGTON — On Jan. 14 at 10 a.m., a ribbon cutting highlighted the grand reopening of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Clinton County. A huge crowd enjoyed tasty ham sandwiches cooked and served by HFH Board member Bob Schaad. Bottled water was donated by Wilmington Bank and delicious sugar cookies, shaped into homes and baked and decorated by Mitzi Dennis and donated by HFH Board member Jim Krusling, were passed out to the guests.
dayton.com
Milillo’s Pizza owner on closing: ‘It just breaks my heart that it has to come to this’
Milillo’s Pizza will close because the iconic Hamilton restaurant’s owner said the business has struggled financially in recent years, and it hasn’t been able to weather that trouble. Owner Ronald Stout said his family pizza restaurant was negatively impacted by a number of issues, including the nearly...
Comments / 0