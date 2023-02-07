Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
“He was the master at playing defense” - Kevin Durant reveals the toughest defender he ever faced
Kevin Durant has faced many great defenders throughout his career, but Tony Allen is the one that gave him the most trouble
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
The Lakers' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Stacked
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have star names, but they have addressed some of their plaguing concerns, good enough to vault them to the playoffs.
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Anthony Davis Didn't Seem Too Happy When He Talked About LeBron James And His Accomplishments
Anthony Davis wasn't very happy after the Lakers loss when talking about the big milestone that LeBron James has achieved.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
Jalen Rose Calls Anthony Davis Petty And Jealous For Sitting During LeBron James' Big Shot
Jalen Rose is not a fan of Anthony Davis' decision.
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
Fans React To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Looking Devastated As LeBron James Looks To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't looking happy in the crowd as he may see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record tonight against the Thunder.
"He's the closest one" — Kevin Durant explains why Luka Doncic might be on the trajectory to become the all-time scoring leader
After LeBron surpassed Kareem last night, KD already predicted Luka Doncic to be the next guy to break the NBA's scoring record.
“I’m embarrassed to be a Lakers fan” Los Angeles’ Heartbroken fans expresses disappointment with Rob Pelinka after Kyrie Irving Mavs trade
Just as we predicted, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 first-round pick, and a first-round and a second-round pick in the 2029 NBA draft. As it seems to be a hijacking deal by the Mavericks,...
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
The Los Angeles Lakers' New Look Depth Chart After The D'Angelo Russell Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have a solid rotation of quality players on their roster to salvage their season for a playoff push.
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
