ksl.com
Utah governor to Californians: Stay in California
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox had a message for Californians looking to relocate to Utah: Stay in California. Cox and Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., took questions from reporters outside the White House on Friday after the nation's governors met with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior administration officials. Murphy is the National Governors Association chairman and Cox is the vice chairman.
ksl.com
Citizen group threatens initiative to protect signature path to primary ballot
SALT LAKE CITY — A new war is brewing over signature gathering. The citizens initiative group that ushered in Utah's decade-old compromise creating a dual path for candidates to get on the primary election ballot — which includes signature gathering, the caucus convention system or both — is threatening to launch a statewide ballot initiative in the November 2024 general election to protect that signature path if a new bill passes.
ksl.com
Utah state prison needs to fill 300 vacant staffing positions
SALT LAKE CITY — The prison operations director for the Utah State Correctional Facility says over 300 positions still need be filled for the prison to be fully staffed. On Tuesday, Dan Chesnut gave a brief update on what was happening at the state prison in Salt Lake City following three separate attacks on corrections officers in two weeks.
ksl.com
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust
COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
ksl.com
Utah man accused of stealing millions in construction equipment appears in court
SALT LAKE CITY – An Idaho man who was bilked out of $10,000 in a Utah construction scheme spoke out Thursday as the man who is accused of taking the money appeared in court. Derek Johanson is accused of stealing skid steers and then selling them to innocent buyers. He's been arrested and convicted multiple times for construction thefts.
ksl.com
Chicago man accused of fleeing from Utah troopers at 150 mph makes court appearance
CEDAR CITY — A Chicago man accused of leading police in southern Utah on an extensive chase has been bound over to stand trial. Stewart Hinton is charged in 5th District Court with failing to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony; reckless driving and drug possession, class B misdemeanors; driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor; and not having proof of insurance, an infraction.
ksl.com
Utah teachers are teaching restricted topics, school board member says
SALT LAKE CITY — Near the end of a recent 13-hour plus State School Board meeting, board member Natalie Cline blasted Utah educators who feel "emboldened" to "proselyte their divisive, inappropriate and highly offensive ideologies to students of all ages." Cline's criticisms are related to a recently leaked Accuracy...
