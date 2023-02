CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — PSRS has secured a $16.3 million non-recourse loan for the refinancing of a 43,471-square-foot retail space at Eastlake Village Center in Chula Vista. James Mulvihill and Kevin Mulvihill of PSRS arranged the loan, which a life insurance company provided. PSRS will service the mortgage as part of its $6.6 billion loan serving portfolio.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO