Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Related
cititour.com
Chef Greg Baxtrom’s Petite Patate Opens in Prospect Heights
Petite Patate is the exciting new neighborhood French bistro from acclaimed chef Greg Baxtrom (also of Olmsted, Patti Ann’s and Five Acres). The restaurant is housed in the former Maison Yaki space at 626 Vanderbilt Avenue in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. At Petite Patate, Baxtrom is offering creative takes on...
cititour.com
A Conversation with Celebrated Chef Bryce Shuman.
Michelin-starred Chef Bryce Shuman, who also garnered three stars from the New York Times while leading the kitchen at Betony, now has a starring role at two more popular New York City restaurants. He currently serves as Executive Chef of upscale American restaurant, Sweetbriar, and is the Culinary Director at GG Tokyo which has a strong Japanese influence. Shuman also doesn’t take himself too seriously, recently serving up his “Ribwich” sandwich at Sweetbriar with a portion of the proceeds from each sandwich sold going to help feed hungry New Yorkers.
pix11.com
NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn
New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
bkreader.com
NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
NYC’s Rockefeller Center Is Rocking Again: A Guide to Eating Your Way Through the Rejuvenated Nabe
For as long as most New Yorkers can remember, dining at Rockefeller Center has been largely incidental. You were in the neighborhood and hungry—reconciled to eat at a lackluster restaurant golden-handcuffed to throngs of office workers and tourists. There were a few exceptions, sure, but none that truly spoke to the city’s potential. But the iconic Art Deco complex is now in the throes of a culinary revitalization, and some of New York’s most important restaurant groups and chefs are planting their flag for the first time in Midtown. Developer Tishman Speyer started soliciting potential restaurants as early as 2019, focusing...
OnlyInYourState
New York Has A Brand New Children’s Museum That Your Whole Family Will Love
If you’re looking for a fun place to spend a morning, an afternoon, or even all day with your kids, then you’ll love this brand new New York attraction! The Bronx Children’s Museum just opened at the beginning of December 2022 after many years of planning and fundraising. Located in the South Bronx on the banks of the Harlem River, this 13,650-square-foot space is full of fun and educational exhibits and activities that the whole family will love. Read on to learn more about it!
Beloved NYC playground reopens after $3.7 million makeover: Here’s a peek at the new amenities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Shiny new swing sets, slides and play equipment were officially unveiled at a beloved Staten Island playground on Tuesday, as the New York City Parks Department celebrated the end of a $3.72 million dollar renovation project and introduced the neighborhood to some brand-new picnic space and gaming tables. After an extensive 10-month overhaul, Dugan Playground is once again open to the public.
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
World’s tallest Holiday Inn booked solid by Eric Adams for NYC migrants
New York City is converting the world’s tallest Holiday Inn hotel into the Big Apple’s sixth mega-shelter for its surging migrant population, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The deal will supply 492 rooms for adult families and single women, Adams said in a statement. “With more than 44,000 asylum seekers arriving in the last 10 months alone, we have helped provide shelter and support to nearly as many asylum seekers as the number of New Yorkers we already had in our shelter system when we first came into office,” he said. Terms of the contract weren’t announced, but The Post reported last month...
Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan closing after 30 years
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Midtown Manhattan Ruth’s Chris Steak House location is set to close after 30 years in business, a spokesperson confirmed Monday. The 51st Street restaurant opened in 1993. Workers there will keep serving up food until April 22. Ruth’s Chris Steak House decided not to renew its lease for the location, […]
Hell’s Kitchen’s Prolific Illegal Smoke Shops May Soon Be Shut Down
Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have declared a new initiative to smoke out New York’s 1,400 unlicensed cannabis shops — and many of Hell’s Kitchen’s 38 dispensaries will be in their sights. Mayor Adams and DA Bragg along with Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, City Council Members Gale Brewer and Erik […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Prolific Illegal Smoke Shops May Soon Be Shut Down appeared first on W42ST.
Launch of full LIRR service at Grand Central Madison has a date
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Grand Central Madison will launch into full Long Island Rail Road service starting at the end of February. The full slate of trains will come to the new Midtown transportation hub starting Feb. 27, MTA CEO Janno Lieber said at an unrelated event on Wednesday. This follows a trial run of […]
6sqft
For $5.6M, the perfect Park Slope brownstone, from the bay windows to the backyard
Built in 1888 by architect William Flanagan as one of 10 four-story townhomes with curving bay windows, 854 President Street is among the prettiest homes in historic Park Slope. Located a block from Prospect Park, the two-family home, asking $5,600,000, is the picture of Brooklyn brownstone elegance. Although modernized with central air, updated electrical wiring, and plumbing, the 4,200-square-foot, six-bedroom home’s interiors offer a wealth of exquisite period detail.
‘Surprising and a little gross’: Rats of New York taking over, ruining cars
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rats are not only running the streets of New York City but ruining the wiring in New Yorkers’ cars. The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, but it is continuing even now as people move their cars regularly. PIX11 News’ Eileen Lehpamer took a […]
evgrieve.com
An appeal to help a longtime East Village resident
----- EVG regular Daniel Efram is helping a neighbor, Ginette Schenck, an 87-year-old resident who has lived in a studio on 12th Street and Avenue A for decades, improve her current living conditions. Per his crowdfunding appeal:. Ginette's health and apartment have seen better days. Funds raised will go toward...
Extra Extra: Here's a video of a rat crawling on a subway snoozer
Because this rat is even bolder than most, here are your end-of-day links: Ozy attempting a comeback, Donald Trump had some nice words about the SOTU speech, the men of Real Housewives and more. [ more › ]
Staten Islanders turn love of steak into thriving business, hosting celeb parties for N.Y. Giants and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Last summer, after much debate and lots of hours behind the grill, Joseph Fraschilla and Peter Annarumma launched a modest steak-focused catering business in a South Shore backyard, prepping several cuts of impressively aged meat for about 50 guests. The porterhouse was perfection -- crisp on the outside, but pink, buttery and marbled throughout -- and the event itself quickly became the talk of the town. Now, 10 months and some 150 parties later -- with lots of Instagram posts detailing and promoting the journey -- the duo’s smallish endeavor has blossomed into something big.
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
gotodestinations.com
The Finest Italian Spots in Manhattan, New York – (With Photos!)
Looking for the best Italian in Manhattan? New York City is known for its diverse and exceptional cuisine, and Italian food takes a special place among its achievements. Considered the birthplace of Italian American cooking, this city offers top-notch Italian dining options across its five boroughs. From the traditional Tuscan...
fox5ny.com
Over 60 cars found with red spray paint on them in Manhattan
NEW YORK - More than 60 cars were found with red spray paint on them on the Upper West Side. According to the NYPD, the calls came in Tuesday morning for around 65 cars parked along Riverside Drive, between 99th and 110th streets. The cars had a big bright red...
Comments / 0