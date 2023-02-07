For as long as most New Yorkers can remember, dining at Rockefeller Center has been largely incidental. You were in the neighborhood and hungry—reconciled to eat at a lackluster restaurant golden-handcuffed to throngs of office workers and tourists. There were a few exceptions, sure, but none that truly spoke to the city’s potential. But the iconic Art Deco complex is now in the throes of a culinary revitalization, and some of New York’s most important restaurant groups and chefs are planting their flag for the first time in Midtown. Developer Tishman Speyer started soliciting potential restaurants as early as 2019, focusing...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO