ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cititour.com

Chef Greg Baxtrom’s Petite Patate Opens in Prospect Heights

Petite Patate is the exciting new neighborhood French bistro from acclaimed chef Greg Baxtrom (also of Olmsted, Patti Ann’s and Five Acres). The restaurant is housed in the former Maison Yaki space at 626 Vanderbilt Avenue in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. At Petite Patate, Baxtrom is offering creative takes on...
BROOKLYN, NY
cititour.com

A Conversation with Celebrated Chef Bryce Shuman.

Michelin-starred Chef Bryce Shuman, who also garnered three stars from the New York Times while leading the kitchen at Betony, now has a starring role at two more popular New York City restaurants. He currently serves as Executive Chef of upscale American restaurant, Sweetbriar, and is the Culinary Director at GG Tokyo which has a strong Japanese influence. Shuman also doesn’t take himself too seriously, recently serving up his “Ribwich” sandwich at Sweetbriar with a portion of the proceeds from each sandwich sold going to help feed hungry New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn

New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn

The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

NYC’s Rockefeller Center Is Rocking Again: A Guide to Eating Your Way Through the Rejuvenated Nabe

For as long as most New Yorkers can remember, dining at Rockefeller Center has been largely incidental. You were in the neighborhood and hungry—reconciled to eat at a lackluster restaurant golden-handcuffed to throngs of office workers and tourists. There were a few exceptions, sure, but none that truly spoke to the city’s potential. But the iconic Art Deco complex is now in the throes of a culinary revitalization, and some of New York’s most important restaurant groups and chefs are planting their flag for the first time in Midtown. Developer Tishman Speyer started soliciting potential restaurants as early as 2019, focusing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyInYourState

New York Has A Brand New Children’s Museum That Your Whole Family Will Love

If you’re looking for a fun place to spend a morning, an afternoon, or even all day with your kids, then you’ll love this brand new New York attraction! The Bronx Children’s Museum just opened at the beginning of December 2022 after many years of planning and fundraising. Located in the South Bronx on the banks of the Harlem River, this 13,650-square-foot space is full of fun and educational exhibits and activities that the whole family will love. Read on to learn more about it!
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Beloved NYC playground reopens after $3.7 million makeover: Here’s a peek at the new amenities

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Shiny new swing sets, slides and play equipment were officially unveiled at a beloved Staten Island playground on Tuesday, as the New York City Parks Department celebrated the end of a $3.72 million dollar renovation project and introduced the neighborhood to some brand-new picnic space and gaming tables. After an extensive 10-month overhaul, Dugan Playground is once again open to the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust

In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

World’s tallest Holiday Inn booked solid by Eric Adams for NYC migrants

New York City is converting the world’s tallest Holiday Inn hotel into the Big Apple’s sixth mega-shelter for its surging migrant population, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The deal will supply 492 rooms for adult families and single women, Adams said in a statement. “With more than 44,000 asylum seekers arriving in the last 10 months alone, we have helped provide shelter and support to nearly as many asylum seekers as the number of New Yorkers we already had in our shelter system when we first came into office,” he said. Terms of the contract weren’t announced, but The Post reported last month...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan closing after 30 years

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Midtown Manhattan Ruth’s Chris Steak House location is set to close after 30 years in business, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.  The 51st Street restaurant opened in 1993. Workers there will keep serving up food until April 22.  Ruth’s Chris Steak House decided not to renew its lease for the location, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen’s Prolific Illegal Smoke Shops May Soon Be Shut Down

Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have declared a new initiative to smoke out New York’s 1,400 unlicensed cannabis shops  — and many of Hell’s Kitchen’s 38 dispensaries will be in their sights. Mayor Adams and DA Bragg along with Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, City Council Members Gale Brewer and Erik […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Prolific Illegal Smoke Shops May Soon Be Shut Down appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Launch of full LIRR service at Grand Central Madison has a date

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Grand Central Madison will launch into full Long Island Rail Road service starting at the end of February. The full slate of trains will come to the new Midtown transportation hub starting Feb. 27, MTA CEO Janno Lieber said at an unrelated event on Wednesday. This follows a trial run of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
6sqft

For $5.6M, the perfect Park Slope brownstone, from the bay windows to the backyard

Built in 1888 by architect William Flanagan as one of 10 four-story townhomes with curving bay windows, 854 President Street is among the prettiest homes in historic Park Slope. Located a block from Prospect Park, the two-family home, asking $5,600,000, is the picture of Brooklyn brownstone elegance. Although modernized with central air, updated electrical wiring, and plumbing, the 4,200-square-foot, six-bedroom home’s interiors offer a wealth of exquisite period detail.
BROOKLYN, NY
evgrieve.com

An appeal to help a longtime East Village resident

----- EVG regular Daniel Efram is helping a neighbor, Ginette Schenck, an 87-year-old resident who has lived in a studio on 12th Street and Avenue A for decades, improve her current living conditions. Per his crowdfunding appeal:. Ginette's health and apartment have seen better days. Funds raised will go toward...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islanders turn love of steak into thriving business, hosting celeb parties for N.Y. Giants and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Last summer, after much debate and lots of hours behind the grill, Joseph Fraschilla and Peter Annarumma launched a modest steak-focused catering business in a South Shore backyard, prepping several cuts of impressively aged meat for about 50 guests. The porterhouse was perfection -- crisp on the outside, but pink, buttery and marbled throughout -- and the event itself quickly became the talk of the town. Now, 10 months and some 150 parties later -- with lots of Instagram posts detailing and promoting the journey -- the duo’s smallish endeavor has blossomed into something big.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
gotodestinations.com

The Finest Italian Spots in Manhattan, New York – (With Photos!)

Looking for the best Italian in Manhattan? New York City is known for its diverse and exceptional cuisine, and Italian food takes a special place among its achievements. Considered the birthplace of Italian American cooking, this city offers top-notch Italian dining options across its five boroughs. From the traditional Tuscan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Over 60 cars found with red spray paint on them in Manhattan

NEW YORK - More than 60 cars were found with red spray paint on them on the Upper West Side. According to the NYPD, the calls came in Tuesday morning for around 65 cars parked along Riverside Drive, between 99th and 110th streets. The cars had a big bright red...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy