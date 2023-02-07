Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Oscar De La Hoya Believes That Ryan Garcia Could Put Gervonta To Sleep
An incredulous look was etched across the face of Gervonta "Tank" Davis whenever Ryan Garcia brazenly mentioned his name. After years of antagonizing the deleterious knockout puncher, Davis has finally dared his longtime rival to put his money where his mouth is. While not official, both sides have announced that...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou agrees to Tyson Fury’s special rules boxing bout: ‘What else?’
Francis Ngannou is more than happy to accept all of Tyson Fury’s special stipulations for a “super” fight later this year. Fury clearly understands that the public has gotten a bit bored with watching washed former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters cross over into boxing to get their clocks cleaned. Conor McGregor pioneered the concept in 2017, and then Jake Paul ran it into the ground over the last two years. At this point we all know what the end result will be, which may be why “The Gypsy King” decided to spice up the presentation of a potential fight with Ngannou.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner: ‘I’m Favoring Gervonta Davis A Lot’ To Beat Ryan Garcia
The forthcoming fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will be one of the most anticipated matchups boxing has to offer in 2023. Slated to take place on April 15, the mega-fight has many of the sport’s figures already talking about the mouthwatering matchup, with one of them being Davis confidant and former four-division champion Adrien Broner.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
Anthony Joshua has appointed Derrick James as his new head coach
The former world heavyweight champion will look to return to winning ways, after suffering successive defeats to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, when he takes on the American.
Boxing Insider
De La Hoya Denies Reports That Prograis Is Potential New Opponent For Garcia
Contrary to rumors and reports,” Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Wednesday. “@GoldenBoyBoxing is 100% trying to finalize #tankgarcia although @RPrograis fight with Ryan is very intriguing, we are focused on taking the #tankgarcia fight to the finish line.” This post was written in response to reports from solid sources that negotiations had gotten so bad between De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that the much hoped for April 15th superfight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis might well fall through. Indeed, it was said that, Regis Prograis was now being looked at as a potential April 15 foe for Garcia.
sportszion.com
Francis Ngannou accepts Tyson Fury’s offer to box inside cage with Mike Tyson as referee, want to fight Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua
Fans knew something big was about to come when Francis Ngannou refused an offer from the UFC that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. The wait didn’t go on for too long with hints at Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury dropping from the main man himself.
MMAmania.com
Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI
Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
Boxing Scene
Hearn: We Would Entertain Baumgardner-Mayer Rematch; Top Rank Offer’s Gotta Be Right
NEW YORK – Alycia Baumgardner’s promoter mentioned four potential opponents for the fully unified 130-pound champion early Sunday morning before Mikaela Mayer’s name came up during a post-fight press conference. Eddie Hearn discussed Baumgardner boxing Hyun Mi Choi (20-0-1, 5 KOs), the WBA’s super featherweight champion in...
BoxingNews24.com
Tony Harrison says Tim Tszyu was put in his spot by money-people
By Adam Baskin: Tony Harrison said today at the press conference that Tim Tszyu hasn’t earned his spot to fight for a world title at 154, and he’s been put in the position he’s currently in as the WBO mandatory to undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo by people with money that put him there.
Sporting News
Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin date, venue, titles, tickets and pro heavyweight boxing records
Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua will seek his first win since he beat Kubrat Pulev in 2020 with a homecoming fight against Jermaine Franklin. American Franklin was little-known until he took former Joshua victim Dillian Whyte to the scorecards in a bout some felt he was unfortunate not to win in November 2022.
Boxing Scene
Callum Smith: Stepien is Just What I Need Going Into Beterbiev Fight
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Callum Smith fights in Liverpool for the first time since 2019 when he faces undefeated world-ranked Pole Pawel Stepien at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday March 11, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). The WBC’s No.1 ranked light heavyweight Smith (29-1, 21...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia would knockout Golovkin says Erik Morales
By Sean Jones: Trainer Erik Morales says his fighter Jaime Munguia will not only defeat IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin but also knockout him out when the time comes for the two to mix it up. Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has been pushing for the fight against Golovkin (42-2-1, 37...
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury shares his in-depth Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight prediction backing his younger brother
The long-due grudge fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is going to be settled on February 26th at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. One of the fighters is going to taste their first defeat in their career. This lethal duo was originally scheduled to square off in December 2021, but Fury pulled out due to a rib injury, and they were again scheduled to square off in August 2022, but this time US authorities denied the Brit’s entry.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua sends “good luck” message to Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk for their April fight
By Sam Volz: Anthony Joshua sent a “good luck” message to heavyweight champions Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury today ahead of their potential April 29th undisputed fight. Instead of being bitter about being eliminated from the possibility of fighting for the undisputed championship in his two losses to Usyk, Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) is courteous, wishing him and Fury luck.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Anthony Joshua, Jermaine Franklin - Face To Face at Kickoff Presser
Former two-time Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua makes his comeback against American contender Jermaine Franklin at The O2 in London on Saturday April 1. (photos by Mark Robinson) 'AJ' (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 for the first time since 2016 as he begins life under the tutelage of...
Boxing Scene
Eddie Hearn: "Canelo vs. Beterbiev Is A Helluva Fight"
Artur Beterbiev thoroughly enjoyed soaking his gloves in the blood of Anthony Yarde this past weekend. Although he fought courageously, the 31-year-old contender succumbed to the pernicious knockout power of the unified champion. As Beterbiev stopped and posed for pictures while holding onto his three light heavyweight straps, promoter Eddie...
Boxing Scene
Mayer Mocks Hearn: He Can’t Afford The Baumgardner Rematch
Mikaela Mayer doesn’t get the sense that Eddie Hearn is willing to invest heavily in his undisputed female junior lightweight champion. Mayer, the former unified 130-pound champion from Woodland Hills, Calif., was perplexed by recent comments that Hearn made regarding a potential rematch between Mayer and Hearn’s client Alycia Baumgardner of Michigan, who became the fully unified 130-pound champion after defeating Elhern Mekhaled by unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Boxing Insider
Golovkin Drops IBF Middleweight Title, Ordered To Defend WBA Middleweight Title Against Lara
Gennady Golovkin, one time middleweight terror and still world titlist, gave up his IBF championship strap yesterday before having to fulfill his requirement to take on mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. Then, before the day was through, Golovkin was ordered to defend his WBA world title by facing off against fellow aging notable Erislandy Lara. What a fight this would have been a decade ago, when Golovkin was a machine set on destruction and Lara a ring whiz whose boxing skills were second to none. Still, if we’re being honest here, this is STILL a very good fight, should it actually go down.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermaine Franklin discusses Joshua resume & performances
By Charles Brun: Jermaine Franklin isn’t entirely impressed with the career moves and some of the performances from the former two-division world champion Anthony Joshua. Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs), who will be facing Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London on DAZN, sees it as strange that AJ didn’t fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury, despite those being two obvious matches that should have been made by this point in his 10-year professional career.
