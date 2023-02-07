ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 'Leaked Super Bowl Score'

There are at least some people who believe the final score for Super Bowl LVII has already been decided. At some point in recent days, a "leaked" image of a Pro Football Reference page has been getting passed around on social media.  It shows the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City ...
GLENDALE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
chatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WIBW

12-year-old Chiefs fan to see Make-A-Wish come true at Super Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Make-A-Wish kid Gavin, a 12-year-old battling a nervous system disorder, will have his wish granted at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona courtesy of Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and other corporate sponsors, Make-A-Wish will grant the wishes of Gavin and 16 other wish kids who will be traveling to Phoenix from 15 different states.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOCO

Super Bowl LVII to be played on turfgrass developed by Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — This weekend's Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on turfgrass created by Oklahoma State University. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, has Tahoma 31 bermudagrass, which Oklahoma State University researchers developed. The turfgrass was recently installed at State...
STILLWATER, OK
chatsports.com

Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft

There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
chatsports.com

Cowboys free agents 2023: Team needs to bring back unsung hero of 2022 season, QB Cooper Rush

When someone asks if the Dallas Cowboys season was a disappointment, it is easy to answer that question with a yes. The team lost in the divisional round, despite what felt like a wide-open NFC and having a really talented roster. However, when you put into perspective how the season started, one could argue that the season was a tremendous success.
chatsports.com

The Rockies need to combat growing fan apathy

The Colorado Rockies are rapidly approaching their 30th anniversary season. Pitchers and catchers report next week, spring training is less than a month away, and baseball is truly on our doorstep. However, there has been a noticeable lack of fanfare both in the Mile High City and from the Rockies themselves. 30 years is a big milestone in the history of a franchise. The Rockies pulled out all the stops for their 25th anniversary celebrations in 2018 and yet for the big three-zero there’s been alarmingly little. The team hasn’t posted their 30th anniversary logo on any of their social media accounts.

