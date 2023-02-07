There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.

2 DAYS AGO