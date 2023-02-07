ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Goes Light And Strong With Optional Carbon-Fiber Wheels

Ford just made a big announcement for 2024 Mustang fans – the new Dark Horse will offer an optional upgrade to carbon fiber wheels. Not only do these lightweight rims bring improved performance, they also give Mustang owners extra bragging rights as we usually see this option on higher end sports cars.
Carscoops

U.S. Tuner Realizes The Ferrari 458 Speciale of Our Dreams With 6sp Manual Conversion

The Ferrari 458 Speciale is rightfully regarded as one of the Italian carmaker’s finest-ever supercars. As the last hurrah to Ferrari’s naturally-aspirated V8s, the 458 Speciale is just about as desirable as a car can get. It’s fast, raw, and has a soundtrack to die for. However, no car is perfect and neither is the Speciale. Perhaps the only criticism that can be made is that it was never offered with a manual transmission.
Carscoops

2023 BMW 7-Series And i7 Models Face Airbag Deployment Failure

Expensive and luxurious cars are not immune to recalls, as evidenced by a recently-issued recall for 2023 BMW 7-Series and i7 models. A recall notice issued by BMW of North America has revealed that select 760i xDrive and i7 xDrive60 were built with front passenger seat electronic control unit software that could be faulty.
studyfinds.org

Best Tires In 2023: Top 5 Brands Most Recommended By Automotive Experts

Tires are often an underrated element of vehicle safety. We all know to buckle our seatbelts, to stop at the red lights, and to abide by traffic laws. But what is less discussed is the importance of quality tires and tire maintenance in getting a car safely from point A to point B. That’s why investing in the best tire brands is a responsible choice as a car owner.
Motor1.com

2005 Chevrolet SSR Barn Find With 950 Miles Has Never Seen A Car Wash

Built in the early 2000s during the peak of the retro mania among automakers, the Chevrolet SSR has never been a much sought-after vehicle. It was supposed to pay homage to the classic Chevy pickup trucks of the late 1940s and early 1950s but its quirky design and relatively high prices led to sales below expectations. According to different sources, a total of 24,150 SSRs were produced and 24,112 of them were bought by the public.
Carscoops

New Toyota Century SUV Could Debut This August, Based On The Highlander

The Century SUV illustrations in this article are speculative and not affiliated with or endorsed by Toyota. The Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan and it starts at an eye-watering ¥20,080,000 ($151,412) in Japan. While the limo is undeniably cool, many consumers want crossovers instead of sedans. Toyota has reportedly heard that message loud and clear as a Century SUV is reportedly in the works.
Carscoops

Manhart Boosts BMW M4 To 635 HP And Adds Subtle Carbon Aero Bits

Of those fortunate enough to own a new G82-generation BMW M4 Competition, we suspect the majority of them are very happy with it in its stock form. For those seeking a little extra, however, Manhart has the answer. The German tuner is no stranger to modifying various BMW models but...
Carscoops

Tastefully Restored VW T1 Samba Bus Has A Porsche Engine

The original VW bus is undeniably cool in stock form, but it can really shine with a few modifications. A great example is the pictured 1965 VW T1 Samba, featuring a Porsche engine swap, chassis upgrades, Fuchs wheels, and a leather-wrapped interior as part of a complete restoration project. The...
MotorBiscuit

The Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2023 Under $40,000

The best gas mileage trucks of 2023 include the 2023 Ford Ranger SuperCab and SuperCrew, the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz, and the 2023 Ram 1500 Quad Cab. The post The Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2023 Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

