Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Goes Light And Strong With Optional Carbon-Fiber Wheels
Ford just made a big announcement for 2024 Mustang fans – the new Dark Horse will offer an optional upgrade to carbon fiber wheels. Not only do these lightweight rims bring improved performance, they also give Mustang owners extra bragging rights as we usually see this option on higher end sports cars.
Cross-Threading Hardware Sucks, But Here’s How I Fixed It
Getty ImagesI messed up the teeniest of fasteners and it turned into several hours of misery.
Carscoops
U.S. Tuner Realizes The Ferrari 458 Speciale of Our Dreams With 6sp Manual Conversion
The Ferrari 458 Speciale is rightfully regarded as one of the Italian carmaker’s finest-ever supercars. As the last hurrah to Ferrari’s naturally-aspirated V8s, the 458 Speciale is just about as desirable as a car can get. It’s fast, raw, and has a soundtrack to die for. However, no car is perfect and neither is the Speciale. Perhaps the only criticism that can be made is that it was never offered with a manual transmission.
Carscoops
2023 BMW 7-Series And i7 Models Face Airbag Deployment Failure
Expensive and luxurious cars are not immune to recalls, as evidenced by a recently-issued recall for 2023 BMW 7-Series and i7 models. A recall notice issued by BMW of North America has revealed that select 760i xDrive and i7 xDrive60 were built with front passenger seat electronic control unit software that could be faulty.
Bridgestone's airless tires near production, testing to begin soon
Its concept is maintenance-free, recyclable, and offers low rolling resistance.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
studyfinds.org
Best Tires In 2023: Top 5 Brands Most Recommended By Automotive Experts
Tires are often an underrated element of vehicle safety. We all know to buckle our seatbelts, to stop at the red lights, and to abide by traffic laws. But what is less discussed is the importance of quality tires and tire maintenance in getting a car safely from point A to point B. That’s why investing in the best tire brands is a responsible choice as a car owner.
2005 Chevrolet SSR Barn Find With 950 Miles Has Never Seen A Car Wash
Built in the early 2000s during the peak of the retro mania among automakers, the Chevrolet SSR has never been a much sought-after vehicle. It was supposed to pay homage to the classic Chevy pickup trucks of the late 1940s and early 1950s but its quirky design and relatively high prices led to sales below expectations. According to different sources, a total of 24,150 SSRs were produced and 24,112 of them were bought by the public.
Carscoops
This Ferrari F8 Spider Was Custom Ordered In A Lamborghini Orange
If you’re in the market for a brand new Ferrari, chances are you will order it in one of the brand’s identifiable shades of red, the most common of which is dubbed Rosso Corsa. The original owners of this Ferrari F8 Spider went a different route. Eager to...
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Maverick Owners Find Secret ‘Konami Code’ To Hack Into Truck’s Gauge Cluster
Victor Mendoza Jr.These Maverick drivers just keep discovering new ways to tinker with their trucks.
Carscoops
New Toyota Century SUV Could Debut This August, Based On The Highlander
The Century SUV illustrations in this article are speculative and not affiliated with or endorsed by Toyota. The Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan and it starts at an eye-watering ¥20,080,000 ($151,412) in Japan. While the limo is undeniably cool, many consumers want crossovers instead of sedans. Toyota has reportedly heard that message loud and clear as a Century SUV is reportedly in the works.
The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book
Choosing the best midsize SUV can be difficult. Here are some options to consider when car shopping. The post The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Barn Find With No Barn: Look At This Massive Tennessee Bike Collection
It's been a great time for barn finds in bike world lately, hasn't it? With decades of motorcycle history in the side mirrors now, though, there are always more barns. When some people run out of barn space, there are also entire yards, like this one in Tennessee. As the...
Carscoops
Manhart Boosts BMW M4 To 635 HP And Adds Subtle Carbon Aero Bits
Of those fortunate enough to own a new G82-generation BMW M4 Competition, we suspect the majority of them are very happy with it in its stock form. For those seeking a little extra, however, Manhart has the answer. The German tuner is no stranger to modifying various BMW models but...
Carscoops
Tastefully Restored VW T1 Samba Bus Has A Porsche Engine
The original VW bus is undeniably cool in stock form, but it can really shine with a few modifications. A great example is the pictured 1965 VW T1 Samba, featuring a Porsche engine swap, chassis upgrades, Fuchs wheels, and a leather-wrapped interior as part of a complete restoration project. The...
The Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2023 Under $40,000
The best gas mileage trucks of 2023 include the 2023 Ford Ranger SuperCab and SuperCrew, the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz, and the 2023 Ram 1500 Quad Cab. The post The Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2023 Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact plug-in hybrid SUV it's important to do your research. Here are some options you may want to consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
