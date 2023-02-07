ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Charlotte residents with Turkish connections take donations after earthquake tragedy

Fehmi Esen and Turkish-connected Charlotte residents are devastated by the images coming out of the middle eastern country. They're taking donations and sending them to the country as thousands struggle amid the disaster. Charlotte residents with Turkish connections take …. Fehmi Esen and Turkish-connected Charlotte residents are devastated by the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in south Charlotte on Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Medic confirmed the two fatalities, and said that the two hurt were taken...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn

CSL's exclusive interview for BBKL. Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn. CSL's exclusive interview for BBKL. Johnson & Wales’ Trudi Lacey to be inducted into …. After a coaching career that spanned over three decades at both the collegiate and pro levels, Lacey has spent the last seven...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s lucky day came when she won $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket. Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million. [Ticket purchased...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Thursday, February 9, Morning Weather Forecast

We’ll go from the warm 70s Thursday to a cold, wet, and maybe even icy weekend in the Charlotte area. Check out Chick-fil-A’s new cauliflower sandwich!. Arrest made in 1984 double murder of mom, son in …. An arrest has been made in a nearly four-decade-old cold case...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Fatal east Charlotte collision prompts road closure: CMPD

The crash was reported around 10:20 p.m. at the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road in the Hickory Grove Division. Fatal east Charlotte collision prompts road closure: …. The crash was reported around 10:20 p.m. at the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road in the Hickory Grove Division.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team have been cleared following a situation in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the CMPD, members of the SWAT team were on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: Officials

The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street). Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: …. The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street). Son accused of beating mother to death with table …. A Greenville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

New video sheds light on Belmont neighborhood crash

The chase began 11 miles away in the University City area. New video sheds light on Belmont neighborhood crash. The chase began 11 miles away in the University City area. Son accused of beating mother to death with table …. A Greenville County man is charged with murder. Investigators say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Giving up is not an option': Charlotte man sharing story of hope

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is sharing his re-entry story during Black History Month. He hopes to inspire anyone who's walked in his shoes to fight for their second chance in life too. Parris Friday is a father, husband and successful business man. He and his wife, Dayna...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina

Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
PINEVILLE, NC
WBTV

One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte

Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. WBTV is reaching out to the CMPD for more details as to what happened.
CHARLOTTE, NC

