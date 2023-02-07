Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
qcnews.com
Charlotte residents with Turkish connections take donations after earthquake tragedy
Fehmi Esen and Turkish-connected Charlotte residents are devastated by the images coming out of the middle eastern country. They're taking donations and sending them to the country as thousands struggle amid the disaster. Charlotte residents with Turkish connections take …. Fehmi Esen and Turkish-connected Charlotte residents are devastated by the...
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
WBTV
2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in south Charlotte on Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Medic confirmed the two fatalities, and said that the two hurt were taken...
qcnews.com
Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn
CSL's exclusive interview for BBKL. Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn. CSL's exclusive interview for BBKL. Johnson & Wales’ Trudi Lacey to be inducted into …. After a coaching career that spanned over three decades at both the collegiate and pro levels, Lacey has spent the last seven...
WBTV
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s lucky day came when she won $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket. Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million. [Ticket purchased...
qcnews.com
Thursday, February 9, Morning Weather Forecast
We’ll go from the warm 70s Thursday to a cold, wet, and maybe even icy weekend in the Charlotte area. Check out Chick-fil-A’s new cauliflower sandwich!. Arrest made in 1984 double murder of mom, son in …. An arrest has been made in a nearly four-decade-old cold case...
WBTV
Second suspect charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made for the killing of Deandre McKye Hagler in January. Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle. The arrest comes almost two months after Hagler was found shot to...
Shirley Fulton, North Carolina judge and Charlotte trailblazer, dead from gallbladder complications
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Shirley L. Fulton, the first Black woman to serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Mecklenburg County, died this week. The 71-year-old Fulton reportedly died Wednesday morning from gallbladder cancer complications. Fulton was a retired attorney and one of the founding partners of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, with […]
qcnews.com
Fatal east Charlotte collision prompts road closure: CMPD
The crash was reported around 10:20 p.m. at the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road in the Hickory Grove Division. Fatal east Charlotte collision prompts road closure: …. The crash was reported around 10:20 p.m. at the 11700 block of Rocky River Church Road in the Hickory Grove Division.
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A fast-growing food chain recently opened another new restaurant location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest North Carolina location in Charlotte, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
WBTV
SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team have been cleared following a situation in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the CMPD, members of the SWAT team were on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon...
qcnews.com
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: Officials
The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street). Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: …. The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street). Son accused of beating mother to death with table …. A Greenville...
qcnews.com
New video sheds light on Belmont neighborhood crash
The chase began 11 miles away in the University City area. New video sheds light on Belmont neighborhood crash. The chase began 11 miles away in the University City area. Son accused of beating mother to death with table …. A Greenville County man is charged with murder. Investigators say...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Giving up is not an option': Charlotte man sharing story of hope
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is sharing his re-entry story during Black History Month. He hopes to inspire anyone who's walked in his shoes to fight for their second chance in life too. Parris Friday is a father, husband and successful business man. He and his wife, Dayna...
Person hit by train, killed in northeast Charlotte: Medic
A person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte Thursday, according to Medic.
NC home burned, garage destroyed after jumpstarting mistake
A north Charlotte home suffered damage with a destroyed garage after a woman’s simple car jumpstarting mistake.
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina
Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
WBTV
One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte
Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. WBTV is reaching out to the CMPD for more details as to what happened.
