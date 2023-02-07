Read full article on original website
Related
capitalsoup.com
LeadingAge Florida Announces 2023 Legislative Priorities
LeadingAge Florida, Florida’s only association representing the entire continuum of care for older adults, announced its 2023 legislative priorities for senior living and long-term care today. Top priorities include modernization of the state’s Continuing Care/Life Plan Community (CCRC) law, Medicaid funding, solutions for the workforce shortage, and ongoing staffing issues.
capitalsoup.com
Former State Sen. Kelli Stargel joins Florida Polytechnic University
Former state senator and community advocate Kelli Stargel has joined Florida Polytechnic University in a new role designed to help the all-STEM institution broaden its statewide impact. As Florida Poly’s senior advisor for strategic relationships, Stargel will lead efforts to develop and manage statewide relationships and partnerships, leveraging them to...
Comments / 0