Letter from the new editor
Thank you for picking up the latest issue of The Bulletin. We are proud of the work we have put out for our campus and the Emporia community during the unexpected workforce management policy which led to the layoffs of 33 faculty and staff members last fall, as well as the suspension of academic programs and courses, including the journalism program that most of our staff is a part of.
Faculty of the college of liberal arts and sciences are asked to restructure
The college of liberal arts and sciences met on Monday to discuss the reorganization of their departments. The models represented turning all the departments into four or five schools within the college, getting rid of departments. This is part of the reinvestments and changes that Emporia State President Ken Hush started with the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) in September when 33 professors were fired and multiple programs were cut.
