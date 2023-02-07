ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit News

Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally

Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Newest Ships in the US Navy

The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
KHOU

Navy releases first close-up photos of Chinese balloon

WASHINGTON — Navy divers began pulling pieces of the downed Chinese spy balloon from the depths of the ocean floor on Tuesday, using sophisticated reconnaissance drones dubbed the Kingfish and the Swordfish to locate the debris. After collecting all of the balloon's white fabric and shell structure found floating...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Ships in the US Navy Fleet

China has the world’s largest naval fleet by numbers, followed by Russia and North Korea, with the United States coming in fourth. Numbers do not tell the whole story, however, as the size, quality, and capabilities of naval vessels can vary widely. When measured by mass, the U.S. naval fleet dominates all other nations with […]
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Ships and Submarines In The US Navy

An American general recently predicted a war with China over Taiwan in 2025 in a memo leaked to NBC News. The island nation lies just 97 miles east of the Chinese mainland. Based on current relations with Taiwan, the official State Department position is that the U.S. maintains its “capacity to resist any resort to […]
OHIO STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

The US Navy found the wreck of the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon shot down on Saturday by a USAF F-22 Raptor

Sailors assigned to US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2023. Sailors assigned to US Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered the Chinese high-altitude spy balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Feb. 5, 2023.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

