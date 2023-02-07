ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

beckersdental.com

5 states with the most, least dental provider shortage areas

California has the highest number of dental provider shortage areas in the U.S., according to data from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Here are the top five states with the most and least dental shortage areas:. Most. California: 529. Missouri: 344. Texas: 320. Alaska: 318. Florida: 276. Least. Washington,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersdental.com

State of dentistry in California: 12 things to know

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 25,205 active general dentists in California, the most of any state. California has the highest number of dental professional shortage areas with 529. The state received a score of 24 out of 32 for the extensiveness...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WLOX

“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckersdental.com

Community Dental Partners adds Texas practice

Denton, Texas-based Community Dental Partners has added a Texas practice to its network. The dental group affiliated with Corpus Christi Staples Smile Magic, led by Randall Farmer, DDS. The organization announced the addition in a Feb. 8 LinkedIn post. Community Dental Partners has more than 70 locations in Texas, Indiana...
TEXAS STATE
thelocalvoice.net

Local Pediatrician Leads State’s American Academy of Pediatrics Chapter

As the physician owner of Lafayette Pediatric Clinic in Oxford, Dr. Tanya Fitts has been advocating for children and teens in North Mississippi for nearly 20 years. It’s a calling that drives her in and out of the clinic, whether she’s starting a program to ensure that every child can get the care they need — regardless of their ability to pay — or by serving on the board of the Lafayette County Literacy Council, working to ensure that every child has the writing, reading and comprehension skills they need to build a quality life.
OXFORD, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Chronic absenteeism rising in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Education released a report stating that chronic absenteeism is becoming a problem for Mississippi. The amount of students with excessive absences has grown from 13 percent in 2019 to 28 percent in 2022. MDE states that this jump is likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champion: Kingston Murriel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champion was a Children’s of Mississippi patient before he was born. Kingston Murriel, a fourth grader at Brandon Elementary, was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and has grown up with care at the state’s only children’s hospital. Children’s of Mississippi is the pediatric arm […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
groundbreakcarolinas.com

A M King Completes New Divisional Headquarters and Distribution Center for ALDI to Serve Gulf Coast Area

Integrated Design-Build firm A M King, with offices in Charlotte, NC, Greenville, SC, and Chicago, IL, recently celebrated the grand opening of global grocery retailer ALDI’s newest regional headquarters and distribution center, located in Loxley, Alabama. A M King provided property consulting to ALDI U.S., one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, and designed and built the 564,000-square-foot structure, which includes cold storage, dry storage and packaging space. The state-of-the-art facility will service more than 100 stores in southern Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and the Florida panhandle — marking the company’s presence in 38 states.
LOXLEY, AL
pelahatchienews.com

Shoemaker named CEO of MS Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center

Greg Shoemaker has joined Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center (MSMOC) as CEO. Shoemaker joined MSMOC in late 2022, having previously served as Executive Administrator for Baldwin Bone & Joint, an orthopedic practice in Daphne, Alabama. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work with such an outstanding group of healthcare...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Peanut growers gathered for the 18th annual MPGA meeting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Words to live by could be heard Wednesday during the 18th annual meeting of the Mississippi Peanuts Growers Association:. “Peanuts are an important part of everyday life here in Mississippi... and even around the world.”. So says Andy Gipson.. one of the speakers at the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Senate approves grants for struggling Mississippi hospitals

The state Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a program to give grants to Mississippi’s struggling hospitals, but the amount of money for the proposed grants is yet-to-be determined as the measure heads to the House. “This is still a work in progress,” Senate Medicaid Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, told colleagues. “We are waiting on more […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV.com

Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A...
CLEVELAND, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Savor The Best Steaks In Mississippi At This Hidden Gem

Small-town restaurants are often where you’ll find some of the best meals you’ve ever eaten. They’re places where you’ll be treated like one of the family from the moment you walk in, and leave you with more than just a wonderful meal, but also a memory you won’t soon forget. This one small-town restaurant has some of the best steaks in…
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the recent COVID-19 numbers released by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the state has seen more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in seven days. According to the MSDH, 3,230 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 31, 2023, and February 6, 2023. Thirty-two new deaths were also reported. There […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

