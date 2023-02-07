Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
5 states with the most, least dental provider shortage areas
California has the highest number of dental provider shortage areas in the U.S., according to data from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Here are the top five states with the most and least dental shortage areas:. Most. California: 529. Missouri: 344. Texas: 320. Alaska: 318. Florida: 276. Least. Washington,...
beckersdental.com
State of dentistry in California: 12 things to know
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 25,205 active general dentists in California, the most of any state. California has the highest number of dental professional shortage areas with 529. The state received a score of 24 out of 32 for the extensiveness...
‘Slightly more breathing room’: Fewer rural hospitals at risk of closure, but threat still looms
A newly updated report shows that fewer Mississippi rural hospitals are at near-term or immediate risk of closure than they were three months ago. But the leader of the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, the organization behind the report, warns that Mississippi is by no means out of the danger zone. The October […]
WLOX
“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
beckersdental.com
Community Dental Partners adds Texas practice
Denton, Texas-based Community Dental Partners has added a Texas practice to its network. The dental group affiliated with Corpus Christi Staples Smile Magic, led by Randall Farmer, DDS. The organization announced the addition in a Feb. 8 LinkedIn post. Community Dental Partners has more than 70 locations in Texas, Indiana...
thelocalvoice.net
Local Pediatrician Leads State’s American Academy of Pediatrics Chapter
As the physician owner of Lafayette Pediatric Clinic in Oxford, Dr. Tanya Fitts has been advocating for children and teens in North Mississippi for nearly 20 years. It’s a calling that drives her in and out of the clinic, whether she’s starting a program to ensure that every child can get the care they need — regardless of their ability to pay — or by serving on the board of the Lafayette County Literacy Council, working to ensure that every child has the writing, reading and comprehension skills they need to build a quality life.
biloxinewsevents.com
Chronic absenteeism rising in Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Education released a report stating that chronic absenteeism is becoming a problem for Mississippi. The amount of students with excessive absences has grown from 13 percent in 2019 to 28 percent in 2022. MDE states that this jump is likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Virginia company takes ownership of regional Mississippi insurance agency
The Hilb Group announced today that it has acquired The Nowell Agency, based in Mississippi, further expanding the company’s growing presence in the Southeast region and building on its property and casualty expertise. The acquisition took effect December 1, 2022. With offices in Brandon, Greenwood, Tupelo, Byram, and Hattiesburg,...
Mississippi’s 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champion: Kingston Murriel
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Champion was a Children’s of Mississippi patient before he was born. Kingston Murriel, a fourth grader at Brandon Elementary, was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and has grown up with care at the state’s only children’s hospital. Children’s of Mississippi is the pediatric arm […]
Mississippi exceeds all other states in corporal punishment
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi students are spanked or issued some form of physical discipline more than any other student in any other state, according to data from the Department of Education (DOE). Although the numbers show much of corporal punishment happens here in the Magnolia State, many parents...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
A M King Completes New Divisional Headquarters and Distribution Center for ALDI to Serve Gulf Coast Area
Integrated Design-Build firm A M King, with offices in Charlotte, NC, Greenville, SC, and Chicago, IL, recently celebrated the grand opening of global grocery retailer ALDI’s newest regional headquarters and distribution center, located in Loxley, Alabama. A M King provided property consulting to ALDI U.S., one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, and designed and built the 564,000-square-foot structure, which includes cold storage, dry storage and packaging space. The state-of-the-art facility will service more than 100 stores in southern Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and the Florida panhandle — marking the company’s presence in 38 states.
pelahatchienews.com
Shoemaker named CEO of MS Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
Greg Shoemaker has joined Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center (MSMOC) as CEO. Shoemaker joined MSMOC in late 2022, having previously served as Executive Administrator for Baldwin Bone & Joint, an orthopedic practice in Daphne, Alabama. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work with such an outstanding group of healthcare...
WDAM-TV
Peanut growers gathered for the 18th annual MPGA meeting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Words to live by could be heard Wednesday during the 18th annual meeting of the Mississippi Peanuts Growers Association:. “Peanuts are an important part of everyday life here in Mississippi... and even around the world.”. So says Andy Gipson.. one of the speakers at the...
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
Senate approves grants for struggling Mississippi hospitals
The state Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a program to give grants to Mississippi’s struggling hospitals, but the amount of money for the proposed grants is yet-to-be determined as the measure heads to the House. “This is still a work in progress,” Senate Medicaid Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, told colleagues. “We are waiting on more […]
WJTV.com
Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A...
biloxinewsevents.com
Savor The Best Steaks In Mississippi At This Hidden Gem
Small-town restaurants are often where you’ll find some of the best meals you’ve ever eaten. They’re places where you’ll be treated like one of the family from the moment you walk in, and leave you with more than just a wonderful meal, but also a memory you won’t soon forget. This one small-town restaurant has some of the best steaks in…
How gun commerce has changed in Mississippi since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Mississippi since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Mississippi nursing educators pleased with efforts to help with shortage
The nation needs more nurses, and the sooner the better. The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has taken a proactive role in fighting the national shortage by helping students overcome obstacles to a nursing degree through an innovative collaboration with other Mississippi colleges. Last June, USM signed a Memorandum of...
Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the recent COVID-19 numbers released by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the state has seen more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in seven days. According to the MSDH, 3,230 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 31, 2023, and February 6, 2023. Thirty-two new deaths were also reported. There […]
