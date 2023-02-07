Read full article on original website
Related
Wearable button allows doctors to monitor discharged hospital patients remotely
Created by Colorado-based BioIntelliSense, it can measure over 20 vital early signs of illness, including patients' heart rate, skin temperature, respiratory rate and other symptomatic data.
beckersdental.com
VideaHealth gets FDA clearance for AI-powered bone level measurement tool
Dental artificial intelligence company VideaHealth recently gained FDA 510(k) clearance for its interproximal bone level measurement tool for periodontal disease assessment. The AI-powered Videa Perio Assist is a part of the company's Videa Assist platform. The tool allows dental professionals to measure interproximal bone level changes over time for patients ages 12 and older, according to a Feb. 9 news release.
We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters
OpenAI's ChatGPT has no qualms about taking your job -but it believes it will have a "net positive" impact on the economy. The ChatGPT fear is real. The A.I. is already outstripping human candidates on job applications and top economists have said it will take over half the jobs in the U.S., while lowering the wages of the roles remaining.
4 white-collar jobs most at risk of getting replaced by AI like ChatGPT
Artificial intelligence tools and chatbots like ChatGPT may put different types of workers at risk — from legal work to tech jobs.
Developers Created AI to Generate Police Sketches. Experts Are Horrified
Two developers have used OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 image generation model to create a forensic sketch program that can create “hyper-realistic” police sketches of a suspect based on user inputs. The program, called Forensic Sketch AI-rtist, was created by developers Artur Fortunato and Filipe Reynaud as part of...
tctmd.com
Upstream Care Lacking for Many CTO PCI Patients in VA Health System
Fewer than half of US veterans receiving PCI for chronic total occlusions (CTOs) are managed according to clinical guidelines prior to the intervention, including being on at least two antianginal medications and undergoing stress testing in the preceding 3 months, according to new data from the Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System.
beckersdental.com
Mortenson Dental Partners launches campaign on link between dental and overall health
Mortenson Dental Partners launched "A healthy smile means a healthier you," a campaign to increase the awareness of the link between dental and overall health. Without good oral hygiene practices, bacteria can build up in the mouth, which can have a negative impact on not just dental health. The buildup can lead to gum disease, a rise in blood sugar and a higher risk for Alzhiemer's disease and rheumatoid arthritis, according to a Feb. 8 news release shared with Becker's.
MedicalXpress
Initiative to improve patient safety and equity at the time of ICU discharge
The American Thoracic Society, together with six sites across the U.S., is launching the ATS ICU Pause Initiative to educate health care providers about patient safety and equity in diagnosis at the time of ICU discharge. The ICU Pause program was borne out of a need to improve diagnostic safety at the particularly high-risk juncture when patients are discharged from the intensive care unit to hospital wards.
beckersdental.com
Which DSO giant has the most dentists, practices?
Heartland Dental, the Aspen Group and Pacific Dental Services are the three largest DSOs in the U.S. — here's how they stack up when comparing the number of dentists and practices in their networks. Aspen Dental. Dentists: 1700+. Practices: More than 1,000. Heartland Dental. Dentists: 2,600+. Practices: More than...
marketscreener.com
LivaNova Initiates Limited Commercial Release in Europe of the Essenz Perfusion System for Cardiopulmonary Bypass Procedures
LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced the start of a limited commercial release for the Essenz™ Perfusion System*. The release has been initiated in select centers throughout Europe, following a successful clinical experience in two major centers, Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven, Netherlands and San Donato Hospital in Milan, Italy. Consisting of a next-generation heart-lung machine (HLM) and a transformative patient monitor, Essenz puts data at the forefront to deliver a patient-tailored approach that supports data-driven decisions during life-saving cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) procedures.
Big Tech reshaped immigration policy to recruit global talent. The newest wave of layoffs have left those immigrant workers stranded.
Outdated immigration policy and tech company layoffs have led to many H-1B visa holders scrambling to find new employment or face deportation.
infomeddnews.com
Six Strategies for Nurses to Provide Better Care
As a nurse, the responsibility on your shoulders is immense. The nurse practitioner’s role has evolved immensely over the years, and nurses are now an integral part of the healthcare system. Without their presence, it can be challenging for patients to get timely and effective care, and the entire system can collapse. However, without staying updated, healthcare professionals won’t be well-equipped to provide patients with the best care, and in the worst-case scenario, a lack of knowledge can also endanger lives instead of saving them. Thus, nurses must take the necessary steps to improve their skills and provide better patient care. It can be challenging to figure out where to start, but we’ve got a few tips to help you understand things better. Keep reading below to learn more.
The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages
If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.
KevinMD.com
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
mcknightshomecare.com
SYNERGY Home Care strengthens referral network with new concierge service
SYNERGY Home Care and its more than 200 franchisees rolled out a new concierge service Monday to ease patient transition from acute care to home. SYNERGY’s ConciergeCare offers a variety of services including transportation, medication reminders, light housekeeping, meal preparation and grocery shopping. As part of the service, the company will offer a variety of packages and prices depending on the needs of the patient.
hcplive.com
Clinical Decision Support Systems Could Improve Low Vision Care Utilization
Data indicate 2 out of 5 patients utilized LVR services among those who received a referral recommendation during the CDSS active phase, while onsite LVR service provision increased utilization rates. Judith Goldstein, OD. An analysis of a quality improvement study investigating a clinical decision support system (CDSS) found patients were...
Medagadget.com
Healthcare IT Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2030
Healthcare IT market size was valued at $250,577.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $880,688.75 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. Health care IT includes the creation, development, design, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increase in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices, surge in demand for improved patient safety and patient care, rise in government initiative to promote HCIT, and increase in adoption of cloud technology in healthcare. However, safeguarding the confidential information related to patients or healthcare organizations is the biggest challenge for the companies, thus data security & privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The healthcare IT market in North America is in its maturity phase while the market is likely to create opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.
beckersdental.com
Louisiana practice integrates iTero 3D imaging scanner
Smile in Style, a practice in Marrero, La., added the iTero scanner to offer 3D digital imaging. The practice is led by Diem Do, DDS, and will utilize the scanner to track tooth decay and wear due to grinding, crowding and gum recession, according to a Feb. 9 news release.
3printr.com
US students practice surgery on 3D-printed bodies
Faced with rising monetary and environmental costs of obtaining, transporting and storing cadavers for teaching purposes, two University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) neurosurgeons believed there had to be a better, “greener” way. Glenn Pait, M.D., director of the Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute and...
beckersdental.com
2 teledentistry updates to know
Here are two teledentistry updates taking place since Jan. 11:. 1. SmileDirectClub issued a statement in response to a Jan. 20 BBC News report that highlighted U.K. dental patients' negative experiences with the teledentistry company's clear aligners. 2. Teledentistry company Dentulu announced it will integrate Pearl's artificial intelligence technology into...
Comments / 0