KSLA
New Brookshire’s opening in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new grocery store is about to open in Bossier City. Representatives with Brookshire Grocery Co. and the city will come together Friday, Feb. 10 for a grand opening ceremony at the new Brookshire’s in Bossier City. The full-service grocery store will offer high-quality meats and produce, as well as market, deli, bakery, and floral items. The store will also have fresh seafood, fresh sushi, and beer and wine. There will be a fuel center, curbside service, a Pizza Hut, a CC’s coffee bar, and seating.
Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store
Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
tourcounsel.com
Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana
Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
q973radio.com
Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport
After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
tourcounsel.com
Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets | Shopping center in Bossier City
The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is an outdoor shopping center combining retail shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It is located in Bossier City, Louisiana, between the Horseshoe Bossier City and Margaritaville Resort Casino. It is one of the largest outlet malls in Louisiana. Tenants at the 500,000 square foot (51,000 m2) complex,...
All the Heart Shaped Goodness Returns to Chick-fil-A in Bossier
The lord's chicken in a heart-shaped tray of course. Quick, Call and Cancel the Flowers and Chocolate. Do you want to make your significant other know that you truly love and appreciate them? If your Valentine gets really sad on Sundays because Chick-fil-A is closed, you might want to look into showing up at their door with a heart-shaped box of chicken minis. Is there anything better than breakfast in bed? Now imagine Chick-fil-A minis in bed, that came from a heart-shaped tray, I mean the romance just keeps getting steamy it's fogging up our glasses.
Krewe Of Centaur Float Loading Party Food Truck Lineup
Mardi Gras season in Sheveport-Bossier is about to hit full stride starting this weekend. Two of the premiere parades in town will be rolling, with two more coming next weekend. Kicking off this first major weekend of Mardi Gras will be the Krewe of Centaur Float Loading Party. The party...
KSLA
Black History Month: Latronia Durham makes impact on transportation industry
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Latronia Durham turned her passion for trucks into multi-faceted businesses, taking a foothold in a male-dominated industry. The next person we honor for Black History Month has broken into the male-dominated transportation industry, Latronia Durham. Durham is the president of Durham Transportation and a Shreveport native.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport’s most popular food deliveries during Super Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ASAP, the company formerly known as Waitr, has put together a list of the most popular Super Bowl delivery items in Shreveport. The top ten list of food items include all of the finger foods any game party attendee would expect as part of a Super Bowl spread. What is missing from the list are meatless or plant-based foods, but the wings come with veggies, so maybe that can be considered a vegan option.
Legendary Shreveport Food Truck Evolves Into Downtown Location
There Is a New Donut Shop in Downtown Shreveport That Is Unlike Any Donut Shop in the Ark-La-Tex. If you know what Voodoo Donuts is you know how delicious and unique those donuts are. Up until now, Shreveport-Bossier has experienced those simple delicious glazed donuts and those melt-in-your-mouth Southern Maid Donuts.
You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?
Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
The Most Romantic Restaurant in Bossier for Valentine’s Day
There are Many Places in Shreveport-Bossier That are Perfect for Date Night. What makes for a perfect date night? I think a delicious meal that is plated beautifully and paired with a delicious cocktail is a good place to start. You Will Always Have a Delicious Dinner at 2Johns. This...
Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport
I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
Two Shreveport Rescues to Play for Team Ruff in Sunday’s Puppy Bowl
Two rescues from right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area are competing for Team Ruff in this Sunday's 'Puppy Bowl' on Animal Planet!. Once again, Ninna Lopez and the team at Ninna's Road to Rescue in Benton, LA are showing the world what they do right here in our area to rehome pups in need. They've had three pups participate in the Puppy Bowl in the past and this year they have two more!
Shreveport Police Issue Drunk Driving Warning Ahead Of Mardi Gras
If you plan on going to the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade this Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Shreveport, LA, local police are warning you now, do not drive impaired because they will catch you. Mardi Gras is all about letting your hair down before the Lenten season, right?...
KSLA
Black History Month: CPSO Captain Dr. Darwin L. Jones serves community for 31 years
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Darwin L. Jones, the first African American man to earn his doctorate in criminal justice, serves the community in several ways. On Feb. 10, the person we are honoring for black history month is Dr. Darwin Lynn Jones, a marine veteran, and current Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) captain. Dr. Jones was born and raised in Cedar Grove, Shreveport, Louisiana. He was the 10th child of 13 siblings. Dr. Jones has many public roles and has been serving our community for 31 years in police operations.
KSLA
Gov. Edwards announces partial opening of Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Part of the Barksdale Air Force Base I-20/I-220 interchange was officially opened on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Once complete, the $80 million-plus project is hoped to boost the area’s economy and provide additional security measures for Barksdale. Both Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of DOTD Dr. Shawn Wilson were in attendance of the opening.
KSLA
BCPD searching for 2 teen runaways
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police are on the lookout for two teenage girls who reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. Tayeleeyonna White, 15, is around 5′1″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Terra Black, 16, is around 5′3″ and weighs about 120 pounds.
KSLA
27 SFD units respond to 2-alarm fire at Sushi Gen; 2 other businesses damaged
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Feb. 9, Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) was alerted to a fire in the 6600 block of Line Avenue around 2 p.m. According to SFD Chief Clarence Reese, several people called in to the station when they saw heavy, black smoke coming from the restaurant. Sushi Gen received heavy fire damage while two businesses attached to it sustained smoke and water damage.
