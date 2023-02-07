The lord's chicken in a heart-shaped tray of course. Quick, Call and Cancel the Flowers and Chocolate. Do you want to make your significant other know that you truly love and appreciate them? If your Valentine gets really sad on Sundays because Chick-fil-A is closed, you might want to look into showing up at their door with a heart-shaped box of chicken minis. Is there anything better than breakfast in bed? Now imagine Chick-fil-A minis in bed, that came from a heart-shaped tray, I mean the romance just keeps getting steamy it's fogging up our glasses.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO