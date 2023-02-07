Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Related
WTVM
Opelika Police Department investigate thefts, shooting on Interstate 85
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Wednesday February 8, Opelika Law Enforcement arrested indivudals in different crimes. Amongst those crimes, was an identity theft that occurred in the 1800 block of 1st Avenue. According to officials, there were shots fired into an occupied vehicle, which occurred on I-85 South between Exit 58 and Exit 57.
WTVM
Auburn man arrested for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested a man on fraud charges. On Feb. 8, officers arrested 20-year-old Siquon Damir Cobb, of Auburn, on a felony warrant charging him with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card. The arrest stems from an incident that was reported on Jan. 21....
wvasfm.org
Suspect charged with criminal mischief
Montgomery Police are searching for a suspect accused of property theft and criminal mischief. Officials are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect; citing the incident took place between January 7, 2023 and January 8, 2023 in the 600 block of S. Holt Street. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is...
WSFA
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A terrifying ordeal for a Montgomery woman who is now speaking out. She says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside her home. Laqueta Savage lives in the Carol Villa neighborhood. She says she heard noises outside her home just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she was met by a stranger.
WSFA
Man who murdered 92-year-old Montgomery woman gets 2 life sentences
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of brutally killing an elderly woman during a home invasion in 2017 has been found guilty and is going to prison. A Montgomery County jury convicted Rodney McQueen, 33, on two counts of capital murder. The separate counts were for a killing during a burglary and a robbery. Circuit Judge J.R. Gaines sentenced him to life in prison without parole on both counts.
alabamanews.net
Troy University police arrests 3 for auto burglaries
Troy University police have arrested three people suspected of breaking into cars and theft of property. TUPD Chief George Beaudry said Mason Faircloth, Raelynn Horsnby and Domonick Pennington, all of Troy, were arrested and charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second degree theft of property. Officer...
WSFA
CrimeStoppers urges caution after multiple car burglaries in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There have been a series of vehicle break-ins in the capital city. Criminals are climbing into cars and digging through people’s personal belongings. Anyone who has ever experienced a car burglary will tell you it can feel violating. “All of my items from my glove...
wvasfm.org
Montgomery Homicide Investigation
A homicide investigation is being conducted in Montgomery. Montgomery Police report the body of 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali was found on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a subject shot. Officials report Mahankali was found with a...
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
Driver reports being shot at during road rage incident in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika police are investigating an alleged road rage incident where at least one gunshot was reportedly fired Wednesday night during rush hour traffic along I-85 between the Tiger Town and Sam’s Club exits. According to the OPD, a driver reported that at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were traveling southbound on I-85 […]
selmasun.com
Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is warning residents of scam phones from people claiming to be collecting fines for missed jury duty. "Montgomery County residents are being targeted in a new scheme where scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses," said a post on Bailey's Facebook page.
wdhn.com
Two dead after head-on crash in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A head-on collision in Covington County has claimed the life of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana was fatally injured after the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2018 Audi A6 driven by Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department form Jan. 28 to
• Burglary was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street. • Theft was reported on Durr Court. • Forgery and theft was reported on Cambridge Drive. Jan. 28. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
sylacauganews.com
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in Sylacauga property crime
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A man involved with a property crime that occurred in Sylacauga is wanted for questioning by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). The TCSO is asking for the public’s help in finding Kenneth A.G. Hayes. Hayes is a 32-year old male that stands at...
WTVM
20-year-old held without bond for several Auburn auto burglaries, other charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple warrants, including seven counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, have landed a 20-year-old behind bars in Auburn. Ja’Savein Armani Frazier’s arrest seemed from several auto burglaries reported on Feb. 2 near the 500 block of Webster Road. Victims told officers that numerous automobiles were entered, and some items were stolen.
wbrc.com
Women from Georgiana, Brewton killed in Tuesday head-on crash
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama woman have died following a head-on crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash claimed the lives of Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, and Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton. The two-vehicle crash happened...
Death investigation underway in Sylacauga following shooting at apartment complex
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Sylacauga after a 34-year-old man who had been shot Sunday died a day after being transported to the hospital. According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers responded to the reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. Upon arrival, officers found Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” […]
WSFA
Family gets $2.7M settlement after man killed by exploding airbag
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of a Montgomery man has been awarded a $2.7 million settlement after it was revealed that he was killed by a defective Takata airbag in a June 2022 crash. Tocarious Johnson’s death was initially being investigated as a homicide after authorities believed he was...
wvasfm.org
Shooting in Montgomery
Law enforcement in Montgomery are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend. Officers and fire medics responded to a call on Saturday around 3 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. There, they found an adult female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot...
Alabama Dodges Police Transparency, Hiding Violent Body Camera Footage from Public
The lead-up to the release of body-camera footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols included public calls for calm out of fear that citizens might riot after seeing the violent footage. While there were some protests and isolated incidents, the rioting did not happen. But in Alabama, those fears...
Comments / 0