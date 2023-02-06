ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.03MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in Clear Secure (YOU)

Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 13.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 8.57MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Fintel reports that Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.98MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a...
NASDAQ

Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an...
NASDAQ

Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Ark Restaurants (ARKR)

Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR). This represents 15.29% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 10.74% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ

M3 Partners Increases Position in SWK Holdings (SWKH)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 0.65MM shares and 5.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.65% and an increase in total ownership of 1.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in GSX Techedu (GOTU)

Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.99MM shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 9.10MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

Singer Douglas Mark Increases Position in Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Fintel reports that Singer Douglas Mark has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.36MM shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (IDXG). This represents 8.32% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.29MM shares and 6.98% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ

Fmr Updates Holdings in Digi International (DGII)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.01MM shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII). This represents 5.643% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

CD&R Vector Holdings Cuts Stake in agilon health (AGL)

Fintel reports that CD&R Vector Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 194.61MM shares of agilon health, inc. (AGL). This represents 47.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 205.95MM shares and 52.30% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in JFrog (FROG)

Fintel reports that Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.65MM shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG). This represents 3.64% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.10MM shares and 8.41% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Crown Castle International (CCI) Declares $1.56 Dividend

Crown Castle International said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.56 per share ($6.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.56 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ

Republic Services (RSG) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Republic Services said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($1.98 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share. At the current...

