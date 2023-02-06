Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 0.65MM shares and 5.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.65% and an increase in total ownership of 1.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

14 HOURS AGO