Denver, CO

Summit Daily News

Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week

Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?

Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills

A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman burned in shower sends warning

The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver International Airport sets passenger record

Denver International Airport served more passengers in 2022 than ever. The 69,286,461 passenger level eclipsed the pre-pandemic yearly best in 2019 of 69,015,703 and marked a 17.8% increase from 2021, according to a news release. October was the busiest month of the year — and ever — with more than 6.5 million passengers.
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

Southwest Plaza | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado

Southwest Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in unincorporated Jefferson County, Colorado, immediately south of Denver. Littleton, Colorado is commonly indicated in the mall's postal address because its ZIP code is primarily associated with that city, which lies some two miles east. The mall has two levels with over 150 stores and a food court.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora exploring residential street snow plowing

The City of Aurora might begin plowing snow from residential streets, as City Council members begin weighing options. That's something it doesn't do now and doesn't allow metro districts or homeowners associations within city limits to plow either. Councilmembers said the need for neighborhood snow removal has been a concern...
AURORA, CO

