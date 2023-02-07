Read full article on original website
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency programMatt WhittakerColorado State
DougCo court battle continues in wrongful death case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
The next storm hits Denver on Tuesday night & Wednesday
It will be a beautiful and mild weekend. Expect sunshine, brushed with high clouds in Denver. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Summit Daily News
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week
Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
What’s known about next week’s snowstorm in Denver
After finally having a break from frigid temperatures and snowy weather, Denver has a decent chance of a snowstorm moving in next Wednesday.
Light snow early Thursday, some slick conditions expected, windy and colder
Colder and windy overnight and early Thursday with light snow for the metro area, some moderate snow for the northern mountains.
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?
Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills
A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
KDVR.com
Woman burned in shower sends warning
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
9News
The Denver Gazette's forecast for February 6
Temperatures cool down Monday with highs in the 40s. Some flurries are expected in the mountain ranges but there's no accumulation of snow expected.
More snow for the mountains, chance for light snow on the plains
More mountain snow moves in Sunday night, with the chance for light snow across the metro-area Monday.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
This Public Colorado Parking Garage & Stairwell Is Disgusting. Avoid It
I've parked in many parking garages all over Colorado over the years, but this particular one was so bad, I have to warn you about it so that you don't make the same mistake I did. Stinkiest Dirtiest Parking Garage In Colorado. I've grown up and lived in the Denver...
Denver International Airport sets passenger record
Denver International Airport served more passengers in 2022 than ever. The 69,286,461 passenger level eclipsed the pre-pandemic yearly best in 2019 of 69,015,703 and marked a 17.8% increase from 2021, according to a news release. October was the busiest month of the year — and ever — with more than 6.5 million passengers.
tourcounsel.com
Southwest Plaza | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado
Southwest Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in unincorporated Jefferson County, Colorado, immediately south of Denver. Littleton, Colorado is commonly indicated in the mall's postal address because its ZIP code is primarily associated with that city, which lies some two miles east. The mall has two levels with over 150 stores and a food court.
‘It looks deserted these days’: FOX31 viewers weigh in on 16th Street Mall safety
In November, the Downtown Denver Partnership launched an effort to make the Convention Center corridor safer.
Aurora exploring residential street snow plowing
The City of Aurora might begin plowing snow from residential streets, as City Council members begin weighing options. That's something it doesn't do now and doesn't allow metro districts or homeowners associations within city limits to plow either. Councilmembers said the need for neighborhood snow removal has been a concern...
Big delays on SB I-25 into downtown Denver due to police activity Wednesday
Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said drivers in the express lane cannot get into downtown and are having to transition onto SB I-25, which is gridlocked as of 9:15 a.m.
Best places for steak in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for steak in the metro area with at least 4.4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Aurora 55+ community struggles to maintain icy sidewalks, blames poor drainage
More injuries have been reported in a south Aurora 55+ community, but no significant remedy has been adopted to fix the poor engineering that's caused ice to build up on sidewalks in front of homes.
