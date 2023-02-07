ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
packinsider.com

#22 NC State 50 #8 UVA 63: Highlight Reel & Condensed Game

#22 NC State lost 50-63 to #8 UVA on the road, falling to 19-6 overall and 9-5 in conference play. Below is the ACC Digital Network's Highlight Reel and Condensed Game.
247Sports

Greg: UNC's Emergency Level Elevated with Margin of Error Erased

A little more than a year ago, Hubert Davis sat down at the postgame media dais at Lawrence Joel Veteran Memorial Coliseum and attempted to provide some context on the 22-point blowout loss Wake Forest had dealt his North Carolina Tar Heels. He detailed the Demon Deacons’ ability to get into paint at will via ball screens and iso plays. He harped on his team’s poor shooting effort. He emphasized that his team was going to play to his personality.
packinsider.com

#22 NC State 50 #8 UVA 63: Box Score

#22 NC State lost to #8 UVA 63-50 up in Charlottesville, falling to 19-6 overall, and 9-5 in the ACC. Below is the Box Score.
247Sports

Desperate UNC Players Seek Line in the Sand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- As dozens of media members waited outside the visitor's locker room door Tuesday night in the depths of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis met with his team for what he called a "much-needed" conversation. The players relayed a message of drawing a line in the sand. You are either in or out. Show up for Thursday's practice with energy, focus, and a willingness to get better or don't. Commit to this team and the goals, or don't. Fight or don't.
247Sports

Quiet Part Out Loud: UNC Leaves Wake Forest Loss in Turmoil

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — By the end of his postgame session with reporters after Tuesday night’s appalling loss, coach Hubert Davis would go on to admit that his North Carolina team has played with a perplexing joylessness and confirm that the Tar Heels’ chemistry as a group hasn’t been in an optimal place.
packinsider.com

#22 NC State is a 7.5-Point Underdog at #8 UVA Tonight

#22 NC State is a 7.5-point underdog at #8 Virginia tonight at 9pm, and the Total is sitting at 137. They are 11-11-2 Against the Spread. They are 8-12-1 Against the Spread. The Total has gone Over in 13 of NC State’s 24 games. NC State is 4-4 as...
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit

There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
247Sports

Both ECU-NC State baseball games slotted for national TV

A pair of East Carolina regular season baseball games - both against NC State - have been picked up by the ESPN networks as national broadcasts. Both contests are set to be televised on ESPNU, with the first coming on Tuesday, April 2, when the Pirates host NC State at 5:30 pm ET inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The second contest will be the return trip to Raleigh on Tuesday, April 25, a 6 pm first pitch at Doak Field at Dail Stadium.
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Wake Forest Game Thread

The last two games have been extremely frustrating for the Tar Heels. Two games that were easily winnable with a little better shooting, but both resulting in a loss that truly stings. At this point of the season, there isn’t as much room for error. The end of the schedule is pretty grueling and there is really not many places to hide.
247Sports

Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
WRAL

Police rush to Hillside High in Durham

Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
tourcounsel.com

Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
